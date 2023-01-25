Health chiefs preparing for phased opening of new £48m Inverness hospital until they find more staff

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Locums could be paid to work at the new National Treatment Centre in Inverness when it opens because there’s a shortage of staff.

A new report reveals that NHS Highland still needs to recruit around 20% of the workforce needed to fully run the facility.

The hospital is part of a network of 10 national treatment centres across the country funded by the Scottish Government to keep up with increased demand.

Construction work is almost complete and it’s expected to open its doors to the public on April 3.

But NHS Highland says that recruitment for some posts has been “slower than expected”.

Thousands of operations have already been planned for the Inverness Campus facility in a bid to “significantly” cut waiting times.

It will be the site of all eye care services and will also deliver orthopaedic care such as uncomplicated hip and knee replacements, plus foot, ankle and hand surgery.

What will the impact of staff shortages be?

There will be five operating theatres, 13 consulting rooms and 24 beds in the new hospital.

But only one of the ophthalmic theatres at this stage would be fully staffed and able to open.

Recruitment is underway to find more nurses and theatre practitioners so that the remaining two ophthalmic theatres can also run.

All the staff required to work in the orthopaedic department of the new hospital have been recruited.

The report, which will be discussed at the NHS Highland board meeting next week adds: “Out of hours medical cover recruitment is at 50% with plans in place to recruit locums whilst further recruitment effort is made.”

New hospital: What type of staff do they still need?

Deborah Jones, director of strategic commissioning, highlights in the report that filling posts in some departments has been “slower than expected”.

They still need portering and security staff, catering workers and people to work in domestic services and the stores departments.

As part of the recruitment campaign, NHS Highland says it’s keen to hear from people who have recently retired who may be keen to return for flexible working.

Ms Jones said: “Further interviews are planned, and it is hoped that percentages will increase accordingly.

“Our ability to open fully will be influenced by how well we are able to recruit to all the

clinical and support roles.

“Phasing plans for opening are being developed to reflect staff availability.”

The report says that the total development costs are expected to be £48m.