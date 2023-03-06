Dr Gray’s patients benefitting from Grampian’s first prescribing midwives

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Dr Gray’s patients benefitting from Grampian’s first prescribing midwives

By James Wyllie
March 6, 2023, 5:00 pm
Senior charge midwife Rebecca Allan and colleague Dawn Bannister are among the first prescribing midwives in the north-east. Image: NHS Grampian
Senior charge midwife Rebecca Allan and colleague Dawn Bannister are among the first prescribing midwives in the north-east. Image: NHS Grampian

Hospital patients in Elgin are experiencing fewer delays and better care with the help of the region’s first prescribing midwives.

Two NHS Grampian staff members were among the first group in the north-east to get this extra training by Robert Gordon University.

It means they can provide a “slicker and swifter” experience as they’re able to assess patients straight away.

Previously the midwives needed to wait for a member of medical staff to help with the likes of taking blood samples or providing certain fluids and medications.

But now they can do it themselves.

‘I wanted to make a difference’

Senior charge midwife Rebecca Allan says her new role allows her to “bridge some of the gap” between other midwives and medical staff.

She first qualified in 2012 after being inspired by a local midwife while working in a GP surgery.

The prescribing midwives - the first in Grampian - are making a difference for patients at Dr Gray's Hospital. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
The prescribing midwives – the first in Grampian – are making a difference for patients at Dr Gray’s Hospital. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson

“Sometimes the women would come into the clinic looking despondent or unhappy, but they would almost always leave appearing happy, smiley and more confident,” she explained.

“I felt that this was someone who really made a difference, and I really wanted to be able to make that difference.”

Rebecca added: “Welcoming new life into the world is a privilege and a wonder I will never get bored of.”

‘It’s not a job for the faint of heart’

Dawn Bannister, who first qualified as a midwife 20 years ago, also took up the training.

Able to provide consultations, assessments, investigations and prescriptions, she says it’s helping prevent patients facing “length delays”.

“It’s not a job for the faint of heart – it’s hard work but offers so much joy and job satisfaction,” she added.

Rebecca and Dawn qualified as prescribing midwives last year. Image: NHS Grampian
Rebecca and Dawn qualified as prescribing midwives last year. Image: NHS Grampian

“I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I love being able to support families, enabling them to have the birth experience that they desire.

“Working in a small rural area we see many families time and again and it helps build trust.”

The pair sat the prescribing course modules in 2019 and, after delays caused by Covid, qualified last year.

Last week it was announced that a full consultant-led maternity service will return to Dr Gray’s in 2026 as part of a phased return.

Clinical midwifery manager for maternity services in Moray, Gill Valentine, said: “Rebecca and Dawn are a huge asset to the team and we’re really pleased with how well this is working so far.

“All midwives are highly qualified, expert, caring professionals, and the prescribing training takes this one step further.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Nate Courtney with his father Alan, mother Gillian and sister Milly (Hayley Harding/PA)
Boy, nine, writes to PM to urge more support for disabled children and families
Cancer Research UK has called for action against smoking in the spring budget (PA)
75,000 GP appointments could be freed every month by ending smoking – charity
Dr Gray’s patients benefitting from Grampian’s first prescribing midwives
Alan Titchmarsh and Tommy Walsh urge public to carry out bowel cancer screening
A new study says socialising in old age helps people live longer (Alamy/PA)
Frequent socialising ‘could help people live longer’ in old age
A new GP contract has been imposed (Anthony Devlin/PA)
New GP contract ‘will see more GPs quit and patients wait longer for care’
Matt Hancock (Matt Dunham/PA)
Hancock ‘discussed withholding learning disability hub if MP opposed lockdown’
Sir Chris Whitty, England’s chief medical officer, suggested couples not living together were unlikely to stop seeing each other (Victoria Jones/PA)
Whitty called for ‘realism’ around Covid advice which kept couples apart
The Office for National Statistics has said its estimates show disabled people had higher rates of dying by suicide than non-disabled people (Dominic Lipinski/PA)
Suicide rates much higher among disabled people, new estimates show
Bill Loxton leads the weekly Parkinson's exercise class. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Dedicated Parkinson's exercise classes changing lives in Aberdeen
The BMA has said that consultants are to be balloted over potential strike action (Peter Byrne/PA)
Hospital consultants to be balloted over possible strike action

Most Read

1
A four vehicle crash at Wester Kerrowgair, Dalcross, Inverness. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Three people – including a child – taken to hospital following serious four-car crash…
2
Andrew Smith was found to be driving his van with cocaine and methadone in his system. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
White van driver attempted 190-mile journey with cocaine and methadone in his system
3
To go with story by Ewan Cameron. Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly are appealing their assault convictions Picture shows; Debbie Baillie, left, and Kirstie Kelly. N/A. Supplied by Facebook Date; Unknown
Appeals lodged to free mums jailed over brutal pub attacks
4
Evening Express / Press and Journal CR0041415 Story by Kathryn Wylie Aberdeen High Court Pictured is Gordon Macleod outside court. ID by Kathryn Wylie Friday 3rd March 2023 - 03/03/23 *PLEASE NO BYLINE* Darrell Benns / DC Thomson
Drink-driver and ‘pillar of the community’ wrote off wife’s Range Rover
5
9 Hallwood in Finzean is one of the dream homes on the market this week.
Six hot properties on the market from Aberdeen to Inverness
6
This week's Planning Ahead round-up features student flat plans for Aberdeen's Union Street
Union Street offices could be new student flats, Earl of Kintore to build new…
7
Snow started falling overnight in the Islands and has been gradually spreading across the mainland on Monday. Pictured is the A93 near Potarch in early afternoon. Image: Paul Glendell / DC Thomson
Weather warning extended as Grampian, Highlands and islands hit by snow
8
Carol-Anne Scroggie leaving court. Image: DC Thomson
Greedy petrol station cashier’s £75,000 scratchcard swindle
9
CR0041271 Reporter Name - Rosemary Lowne Location - Inverurie Story: -Four page drinks feature on Cocoworks, a pretty wee coffee shop at Inverurie Railway Station. Landscape and portrait photos please of; *Owner Jenny Lawson (holding a pot of tea or something :)) *As many individual drinks photos as possible ie hot chocolate, coffee, tea pot, smoothies etc *Photos of some of her delicious cakes as well would be fab Picture Shows - Owner Jenny Lawson Friday24th February 2023 Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Former cabin crew swapped serving stars for treating travellers at Inverurie Railway Station coffee…
10
RuPaul's Drag Race - Werq The World is heading for Aberdeen
Werq The World: RuPaul’s Drag Race queens to sashay to P&J Live, including Aberdeen-raised…

More from Press and Journal

Nina Hamilton
Female plumbers from Aberdeen and Elgin beating 'outdated and sexist stereotypes' to succeed
Aberdeen's Ylber Ramadani celebrates at full time after beating Dundee United 3-1.(Photo by Mark Scates / SNS Group)
Midfielder Ylber Ramadani hails 'new mentality' at Aberdeen brought by January signings
The 17-year-old was charged with intent to supplying cocaine and heroin. Image: Shutterstock.
17-year-old charged with intent to supply heroin and cocaine in Oban
HM Coastguard helicopter Sikorsky S92 was involved in the rescue.
Coastguard helicopter carrying casualty unable to land at Raigmore Hospital due to poor weather
Richard Hastings is now in Canada Soccer's Hall of Fame, having played for ICT and Ross County in his career. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Richard Hastings enters Canadian football's Hall of Fame after career built in the Highlands
Aberdeen's Jay Gorter flies out to meet Dundee United's Steven Fletcher. Image: SNS
Ref Watch: Officials recognise firm - but fair - challenges in Aberdeen's win at…
The plans will see Aros waterfront totally redeveloped. Image: Tobermory Harbour Association.
Community plans to turn historic Tobermory pier into watersport hub given £240,000 funding boost
The Barn will host the event later this month. Image: Scott Baxter / DC Thomson.
Potato seeds giveaway as part of Banchory climate event
Torry Care Home
Torry Care Home told to improve after families complain of 'unexplained injuries' and missing…
Pictures by JASON HEDGES CR0041518, Stuart Findlay, Pictures show the event with the police and the main suicide prevention groups in Inverness. Mikeysline, Samaritans, Police Scotland and Highland Council outline the work of the Highland suicide prevention groups. L2R - Keith Walker Samiritans, Linda Birnie Operations Manager, Jim MCCreath Depute Chair Highland Suicide Prevention Group, Patrick Mullery James Support Group .March 6th 2023 Images by Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Shetland success story could offer a blueprint for the Highlands when it comes to…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented