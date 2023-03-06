Dr Gray’s patients benefitting from Grampian’s first prescribing midwives

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Hospital patients in Elgin are experiencing fewer delays and better care with the help of the region’s first prescribing midwives.

Two NHS Grampian staff members were among the first group in the north-east to get this extra training by Robert Gordon University.

It means they can provide a “slicker and swifter” experience as they’re able to assess patients straight away.

Previously the midwives needed to wait for a member of medical staff to help with the likes of taking blood samples or providing certain fluids and medications.

But now they can do it themselves.

‘I wanted to make a difference’

Senior charge midwife Rebecca Allan says her new role allows her to “bridge some of the gap” between other midwives and medical staff.

She first qualified in 2012 after being inspired by a local midwife while working in a GP surgery.

“Sometimes the women would come into the clinic looking despondent or unhappy, but they would almost always leave appearing happy, smiley and more confident,” she explained.

“I felt that this was someone who really made a difference, and I really wanted to be able to make that difference.”

Rebecca added: “Welcoming new life into the world is a privilege and a wonder I will never get bored of.”

‘It’s not a job for the faint of heart’

Dawn Bannister, who first qualified as a midwife 20 years ago, also took up the training.

Able to provide consultations, assessments, investigations and prescriptions, she says it’s helping prevent patients facing “length delays”.

“It’s not a job for the faint of heart – it’s hard work but offers so much joy and job satisfaction,” she added.

“I couldn’t imagine doing anything else. I love being able to support families, enabling them to have the birth experience that they desire.

“Working in a small rural area we see many families time and again and it helps build trust.”

The pair sat the prescribing course modules in 2019 and, after delays caused by Covid, qualified last year.

Last week it was announced that a full consultant-led maternity service will return to Dr Gray’s in 2026 as part of a phased return.

Clinical midwifery manager for maternity services in Moray, Gill Valentine, said: “Rebecca and Dawn are a huge asset to the team and we’re really pleased with how well this is working so far.

“All midwives are highly qualified, expert, caring professionals, and the prescribing training takes this one step further.”