Moray maternity unit promised up to £6.6 million for return of consultant-led service

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Politics Scottish politics

Moray maternity unit promised up to £6.6 million for return of consultant-led service

NHS Grampian previously said the health board needed £7 million a year to support the unit
Adele Merson By Adele Merson
March 3, 2023, 1:57 pm
Photo of Adele Merson
Dr Gray's hospital
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

Work to restore consultant-led obstetric care at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin has been given the green light from the Scottish Government.

Moray families will see a phased return to obstetric maternity services at Dr Gray’s, starting with complex obstetric antenatal care later this year.

This will be followed by the return of elective C-section births in early 2025 and the reinstatement of a full consultant-led service returning in 2026.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who is currently bidding to become the new first minister, confirmed the plans will proceed with £6.6 million of investment.

A staffing crisis in summer 2018 led the hospital’s maternity unit to be “temporarily” downgraded from consultant-led to midwife-led.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf. Image: DC Thomson.

The downgrade has left the majority of mums facing either a 90-minute trip to Aberdeen or a 60-minute trip to Inverness, depending on road conditions.

NHS Grampian deputy chief executive Adam Coldwells previously said the health board required £7m a year to help more women give birth in Moray. 

We have asked the Scottish Government to confirm if the £6.6m is a one-off payment or if the funding will be committed to on an annual basis.

‘Significant’ step

NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox said the cash will enable them to “start the recruitment process as soon as possible” to attract the staff required for the unit.

She added: “This is a significant and welcome step, which I know will be warmly welcomed by families, midwives and clinicians across Moray.

NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.

“We have worked tirelessly to develop robust models that can deliver a safe and sustainable maternity service for Moray.”

The plan for an integrated maternity service for the north of Scotland has been developed jointly by NHS Grampian and NHS Highland.

A networked model of care with Raigmore Hospital will see Moray women offered a choice of place of birth in early 2025, once refurbishment has concluded.

Refurbishment of the Raigmore maternity unit will be supported through a previously announced £5m of earmarked funding.

‘Cautious welcome’

Mr Yousaf said: “NHS Grampian and Highland’s ambitious plan will deliver what local people have asked for – a return to obstetric maternity services at Dr Grays in a safe and sustainable way.”

Moray SNP MSP Richard Lochhead described the move as the “first serious step forward” in plans to restore services at Dr Gray’s.

He said: “It is not imperative that NHS Grampian works flat out, leaving no stone unturned, to secure the staff we need.”

Meanwhile, Moray MP Douglas Ross has given a “cautious welcome” to the announcement from the health secretary.

He said: “Earmarking millions for this initial implementation is positive, but it is crucial that it is spent in the right areas.

“The devil will be in the detail of this announcement and the finer print must give expectant mothers in Moray and tireless campaigners confidence once and for all over the return of consultant-led services at Dr Gray’s.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Scottish politics

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar was speaking ahead of a visit to a famous Glasgow music venue (Jane Barlow/PA)
Make Scotland a cultural superpower once again, SNP candidates urged
Campaigners at ASH Scotland said they are concerned about the survey findings (Nicholas T Ansell/PA)
Calls for ‘robust’ health measures as one in 10 15-year-olds now vape
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Highlands SNP veteran Fergus Ewing backs Kate Forbes in leadership race
2
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Holyrood inquiry demands as £2bn woodland deal fuels 'greenwashing' fears
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
John Swinney to quit Scottish Government after nearly 16 years
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - here are the key demographics
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Coronavirus in Scotland - track the spread with these charts
Tracking the vaccination rollout in Scotland
Covid vaccine in Scotland: Track the rollout progress with these charts
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Humza Yousaf unveils blueprint to turn empty rural properties into homes for key workers
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Corran Ferry replacement could set new environmental standards for Scotland's ferry fleet
2

Most Read

1
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Yellow weather warning for snow and ice issued for north and north-east
2
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Friends locked up over rampage of violence in pubs that left five people injured
3
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Ex-fisherman jailed over ‘assassination’ threats to Nicola Sturgeon
4
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Controversial 3-bin change rolling out in Aberdeenshire from April
5
5
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Video: First visitors get a sneak peek as Aberdeen’s new retro arcade bar opens…
6
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Unpaid work for man who had 199 indecent images of children
7
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
‘One of the giants’: CNR to shut down Ninian oilfield in ‘challenging’ market
4
8
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
‘Families simply can’t afford the basics’: Plunging temperatures are a disaster for children, warns…
9
An empty shop on Union Street, Aberdeen. Image: Wullie Marr / DCT Media
Aberdeen City Council rates relief move could cause ‘forced demolition’ of historic Union Street…
10
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Aberdeenshire village loses only Post Office as MP labels decision ‘hammer blow’

More from Press and Journal

Lossiemouth broadband
85% of Lossiemouth homes missing out on faster broadband
3 Bags Wool owner holding three thrum balls in her shop in Dufftown
'More than just whisky': 3 Bags Wool owner moves to Dufftown to showcase creative…
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Aberdeen council takes keys for new Countesswells school a month ahead of schedule
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Stolen chips and insults as The Captain's Table puts Fraserburgh spin on Karen Night
RNLI Buckie Louise Cooper
Woman makes history after becoming first female Buckie lifeboat navigator
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Moray MSP backs Elgin councillor's calls for changes to 'ridiculous' energy costs
New Aberdeen Grammar captain Jack Burnett. Image: Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
Aberdeen Grammar: Jack Burnett lays bare challenges of club captaincy
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
North Sea energy finance: Aberdeen expert tells it like it is
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Hare courser branded 'lazy' after he didn't bother to get out of car as…
Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson.
Expansion on the horizon for Michael's Culinary School - founded by young Inverness entrepreneurs,…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented