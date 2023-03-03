Moray maternity unit promised up to £6.6 million for return of consultant-led service

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Work to restore consultant-led obstetric care at Dr Gray’s Hospital in Elgin has been given the green light from the Scottish Government.

Moray families will see a phased return to obstetric maternity services at Dr Gray’s, starting with complex obstetric antenatal care later this year.

This will be followed by the return of elective C-section births in early 2025 and the reinstatement of a full consultant-led service returning in 2026.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf, who is currently bidding to become the new first minister, confirmed the plans will proceed with £6.6 million of investment.

A staffing crisis in summer 2018 led the hospital’s maternity unit to be “temporarily” downgraded from consultant-led to midwife-led.

The downgrade has left the majority of mums facing either a 90-minute trip to Aberdeen or a 60-minute trip to Inverness, depending on road conditions.

NHS Grampian deputy chief executive Adam Coldwells previously said the health board required £7m a year to help more women give birth in Moray.

We have asked the Scottish Government to confirm if the £6.6m is a one-off payment or if the funding will be committed to on an annual basis.

‘Significant’ step

NHS Grampian chief executive Caroline Hiscox said the cash will enable them to “start the recruitment process as soon as possible” to attract the staff required for the unit.

She added: “This is a significant and welcome step, which I know will be warmly welcomed by families, midwives and clinicians across Moray.

“We have worked tirelessly to develop robust models that can deliver a safe and sustainable maternity service for Moray.”

The plan for an integrated maternity service for the north of Scotland has been developed jointly by NHS Grampian and NHS Highland.

A networked model of care with Raigmore Hospital will see Moray women offered a choice of place of birth in early 2025, once refurbishment has concluded.

Refurbishment of the Raigmore maternity unit will be supported through a previously announced £5m of earmarked funding.

‘Cautious welcome’

Mr Yousaf said: “NHS Grampian and Highland’s ambitious plan will deliver what local people have asked for – a return to obstetric maternity services at Dr Grays in a safe and sustainable way.”

Moray SNP MSP Richard Lochhead described the move as the “first serious step forward” in plans to restore services at Dr Gray’s.

He said: “It is not imperative that NHS Grampian works flat out, leaving no stone unturned, to secure the staff we need.”

Meanwhile, Moray MP Douglas Ross has given a “cautious welcome” to the announcement from the health secretary.

He said: “Earmarking millions for this initial implementation is positive, but it is crucial that it is spent in the right areas.

“The devil will be in the detail of this announcement and the finer print must give expectant mothers in Moray and tireless campaigners confidence once and for all over the return of consultant-led services at Dr Gray’s.”