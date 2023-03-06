Sutherland childcare worker given warning after actions resulted in ‘high risk’ environment

A childcare worker has been given a warning after her actions caused “a high risk of harm” to those in her care.

A Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) panel found Irene Rennie’s fitness to practise was impaired and issued a warning to remain on file for six months.

Ms Rennie was working as an Assistant Childcare Practitioner at Sutherland Stepping Stones Children’s Centre in Brora, operated by the Care and Learning Alliance (Cala).

The panel heard that on May 13, 2021, Ms Rennie released a child to the care of their father but failed to ask for a pre-organised security password.

That same month, she was holding open the rear garden gate while speaking to a parent – resulting in a child running out into the car park.

On June 4, 2021, Ms Rennie used inappropriate language in the presence of children.

She also opened an internal door and failed to notice a child running towards it, almost resulting in the child trapping their fingers in the door.

Actions placed child at ‘risk of physical harm’

The SSSC report stated: “Social service workers must uphold public trust and confidence in social services. They must not put other people at unnecessary risk of harm.”

It found Ms Rennie’s actions placed children at “risk of physical harm” and that childcare workers should communicate in an appropriate manner.

The use of foul language by Ms Rennie during one interaction was “not appropriate language to be used in the presence of children”.

Ms Rennie’s behaviour was found to be “serious” and although no child was harmed, her actions created “a high risk of harm”.

The SSSC panel found the risk of repetition to be moderate, concluding Ms Rennie “presents a real risk to members of the public of harm arising from repetition”.

Several factors favoured Ms Rennie, including a marked positive change in her work as noted by her employer.

The panel also reasoned the “behaviour was not deliberate” and Ms Rennie stated she was unwell at the time and should have been off work.

Her employer also provided a positive reference, and so the panel has imposed a warning on Ms Rennie for six months beginning March 3.