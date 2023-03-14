New locations for Highland vaccines… but no one can tell us where

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
New locations for Highland vaccines… but no one can tell us where

By James Wyllie
March 14, 2023, 6:00 am
There's confusion over where the new vaccination centres in the Highlands will be. Image: Chris Donnan/ DC Thomson
There's confusion over where the new vaccination centres in the Highlands will be. Image: Chris Donnan/ DC Thomson

Highland patients are demanding answers after being told they can’t get vaccinations from their GP any more – with no word on where to go instead.

It’s led to some fearing they could have to drive upwards of 70 miles for treatment, in lieu of answers from their health board.

NHS Highland has assured “local venues” will still exist but, when pressed for more info, was unable to provide any specifics.

The changes come amid a Scotland-wide “vaccine transformation programme” agreed between the Scottish Government and GPs in 2017.

It said there was a need to modernise the service, shifting the responsibility from individual GP surgeries to dedicated area-wide teams.

In doing so, this would free up family doctors’ time to help them become “expert medical generalists,” with vaccine decisions instead being taken on a larger scale.

What do we know about the changes?

This new model came into force in the Highlands on March 1.

It covers the likes of flu and Covid vaccinations, childhood immunisations, tetanus boosters and travel jabs.

In a statement, NHS Highland told us people needing routine appointments will still be sent a letter with details.

NHS Highland says the vaccination scheme changes affect the likes of Covid boosters and childhood jabs. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire
The health board says the changes affect the likes of Covid boosters and childhood jabs. Image: Andy Buchanan/PA Wire

It noted: “This may be at a new local venue dependant on where you live.

“There will be a variety of locations which will be targeted at being close to, if not in, GP practices.”

But when we asked the health board for more clarity on these locations, a spokesman said: “All we can say is as per the statement.”

‘Flummoxed’: Highland patients baffled over lack of info

Jen Powell, who lives in Bonar Bridge, is worried about what it means for her elderly parents.

She fears she might need to take them somewhere central like Raigmore Hospital, around an hour’s drive away.

“We’re being told it might be moved, but we don’t know where to, so we don’t know the implications,” she said.

“I’m a bit flummoxed as nobody seems to know – even the GPs, which is confusing me even more.

“If it’s being moved, we need to know.”

‘What the devil am I supposed to do?’

Lib Dem MP Jamie Stone has raised the issue in the House of Commons, desperate for clarity.

He asked the UK Parliament at the end of last month: “What the devil am I supposed to do in this situation to help my constituents who are rightly very worried about this?”

Jamie Stone, the MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, wants clarity over the vaccination changes in NHS Highland. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Jamie Stone, the MP for Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross, wants clarity over the vaccination changes in the NHS Highland area. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson

Mr Stone has also written to First Minister Nicola Sturgeon about the situation.

“A crofter who cuts their hand on a piece of barbed wire needs a tetanus vaccination as quickly as possible,” he said.

“But it looks like these changes will force patients to travel 70 miles or more to the nearest A&E, where they will face further waits due to A&E backlogs.

“Many patients also live in areas with no or little public transport links to aid this travel.

“All of the issues above are highly concerning for residents of a vast and remote constituency.

“Having to travel long distances on neglected, pothole-ridden roads, often in the rain, snow, and ice, is dangerous for patients in need of urgent care.”

