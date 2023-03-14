North Region Junior football: Montrose Roselea boss Eric Watson delighted after side overturn 3-0 half-time deficit v Nairn St Ninian

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Scottish Football

North Region Junior football: Montrose Roselea boss Eric Watson delighted after side overturn 3-0 half-time deficit v Nairn St Ninian

By Reporter
March 14, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 14, 2023, 6:54 am
Eric Watson.
Eric Watson.

If ever there was the proverbial game of two halves, then it was Saturday’s weather-beating McBookie.com Premier League clash between Nairn St Ninian and Montrose Roselea.

The match ended 4-3 to the visitors – who had been three goals down at the interval.

The prolific Charlie Fonweban opened the scoring for Nairn after 10 minutes, with Robert Macdonald adding a second in the 39th minute before Fonweban made it three on the stroke of half time.

But the fight back began shortly after the break, with Dylan Griggs on the scoresheet for Montrose on 50 minutes and, three minutes later, the same player produced a fabulous finish to reduce the deficit to one.

Jordan Reoch fired the leveller midway through the second period, and then – with just a couple minutes left on the clock – Keiran Thomson completed a turnaround which had seemed very unlikely at half time to give the visitors their fourth league victory on the bounce and move them up to fifth in the table.

Roselea boss Eric Watson was pleased with his squad’s second half performance, saying: “We simply didn’t going in the first half and there were a few choice words said during the break and the boys responded brilliantly.

‘We’ll be looking to put things right’

“Dylan’s second was a great strike and the winner was well worked between and Keiran and Conlon Robertson.

“We’re on a decent run at the moment and we were delighted to get the game played.

“The pitch was actually surprisingly good, as we were worried about going that distance only for the game to be called off – but the surface had thawed well.”

On Saturday, Roselea are on the road again, this time on league duty at Stoneywood Parkvale, where they lost out in the McLeman Cup last month.

It was a game Watson doesn’t want repeat of.

He added: “That was another game of two halves and we got battered in the second half, so we’ll be looking to put things right.

“Like most of the sides in the league, inconsistency is a major problem and the season has been good performances in fits and starts.

“The fact we’ve been managing to play a lot more matches than some of the others is a positive and hopefully will mean we’ll have less midweek games – which always present their unique challenges – than others.”

