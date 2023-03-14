North Region Junior football: Montrose Roselea boss Eric Watson delighted after side overturn 3-0 half-time deficit v Nairn St Ninian

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

If ever there was the proverbial game of two halves, then it was Saturday’s weather-beating McBookie.com Premier League clash between Nairn St Ninian and Montrose Roselea.

The match ended 4-3 to the visitors – who had been three goals down at the interval.

The prolific Charlie Fonweban opened the scoring for Nairn after 10 minutes, with Robert Macdonald adding a second in the 39th minute before Fonweban made it three on the stroke of half time.

But the fight back began shortly after the break, with Dylan Griggs on the scoresheet for Montrose on 50 minutes and, three minutes later, the same player produced a fabulous finish to reduce the deficit to one.

Jordan Reoch fired the leveller midway through the second period, and then – with just a couple minutes left on the clock – Keiran Thomson completed a turnaround which had seemed very unlikely at half time to give the visitors their fourth league victory on the bounce and move them up to fifth in the table.

Roselea boss Eric Watson was pleased with his squad’s second half performance, saying: “We simply didn’t going in the first half and there were a few choice words said during the break and the boys responded brilliantly.

‘We’ll be looking to put things right’

“Dylan’s second was a great strike and the winner was well worked between and Keiran and Conlon Robertson.

“We’re on a decent run at the moment and we were delighted to get the game played.

“The pitch was actually surprisingly good, as we were worried about going that distance only for the game to be called off – but the surface had thawed well.”

On Saturday, Roselea are on the road again, this time on league duty at Stoneywood Parkvale, where they lost out in the McLeman Cup last month.

It was a game Watson doesn’t want repeat of.

He added: “That was another game of two halves and we got battered in the second half, so we’ll be looking to put things right.

“Like most of the sides in the league, inconsistency is a major problem and the season has been good performances in fits and starts.

“The fact we’ve been managing to play a lot more matches than some of the others is a positive and hopefully will mean we’ll have less midweek games – which always present their unique challenges – than others.”