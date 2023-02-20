Bus companies to miss Highland village until ‘extremely deteriorated’ roads fixed

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Two bus companies have announced they will no longer be able to stop in a Highland village due to potholes in the road.

Notices from Stagecoach Highland placed around Milton Village bus stops saying the service will no longer call in the village.

Another company, Rapsons Highland, said they will also be withdrawing its service.

In the statement, Stagecoach said this was due to vehicles being damaged from the poor road surface.

It said that until the roads were improved, buses would no longer stop in the Ross-shire village from Wednesday, February 22.

Buses are a ‘lifeline to our rural community’

Residents are now worried many in the community will be left “isolated”.

Mairi Crow, who runs Milton’s community hub, The Mercat Centre, said: “The buses are a lifeline to our rural community many of whom don’t drive.

“The buses are vital as they bring in all age groups to projects some of which don’t see anyone from one week to the next this will leave the community isolated.”

Only two weeks ago, residents were issued with a similar shorter statement which again mentioned the poor road conditions.

However, the bus company said at the time it was put up “in error” despite residents saying drivers did not turn up until 5pm on the day.

China ‘rattling’ as buses go by

James Taylor, who owns Milton Stores in the village, said the second notice has a lot of locals worried.

He said: “It’s all they’re speaking about since the notice went up.

“They’re all saying how bad it is and I’m telling them to phone the councillor.

“Milton Village is classed as a deprived area, a lot of people don’t have transport. They rely on the buses, it’s their lifeline.

“If there’s no bus I don’t know what they’re going to do. People just won’t go out.

“I don’t blame the bus company, the road’s in a hell of a state.”

The roads are riddled with deep potholes – some measuring six inches deep – with sunken drains so deteriorated it has created “a gulley”.

Buses suffered ‘significant and unsustainable damage’ due to potholes

Four Stagecoach buses were said to have been forced out of service as a result of the roads in Milton.

A notice put up around the village said: “As soon as the roads have been repaired by the Highland Council Ross and Cromarty roads department, we will return to servicing Milton Village on our services.”

They urged users to join them into petitioning the council for a speedy resolution.

It is understood the bus company has been in contact with the council since the first notice was issued and were advised Milton Village works had been made a higher priority.

After another two buses were put out of service, Stagecoach asked for a further update on when works would commence but received no response.

Road in a ‘shocking state’

Stagecoach said customers would be able to access services from the New Milton bus stops on the B817 in the meantime.

But residents have said there is no path to these stops making it inaccessible for those with mobility issues or using buggies or wheelchairs.

Councillor Derek Louden for Tain and Easter Ross said he has been in contact with the roads department who said they will be “treating it as a priority” for this week.

Especially as Rapsons Highland, who run the school buses to Invergordon, are “not prepared to go into the village either”.

“The road’s in a shocking state,” he said. “Lots of people use the bus.

“If that’s somebody with mobility issues or disability then they’re going to struggle to get the half a mile to where the bus is going to pick them up from.

“It isn’t acceptable and it should never of gone into that condition and it certainly shouldn’t be left in that condition either.

“We’re certainly hoping that repairs will be undertaken this week.”

Highland Council have been contacted for comment.