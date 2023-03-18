Aberdeen success coach reveals the secret to living a happy life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen success coach reveals the secret to living a happy life

By Yvette Cirule
March 18, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: March 18, 2023, 7:48 am
Want to live a happier life? Image: Shutterstock.
Want to live a happier life? Image: Shutterstock.

Aberdeen coach Yvette Cirule explains the steps you can take to be happier…

So you want to change your life?

That’s great!

But changes don’t happen overnight. Changes can take time although a shift in your mindset can happen instantly.

Most of the time the quality of our lives is defined by the meaning we attach to its events.

‘Our minds prepare us for the worst scenarios’

The truth is that no event or situation in your life is good or bad. Everything just IS, until our mind does what it does best – gives it a meaning.

Humans are meaning making machines.

Yvette teaches clients how they can be living a happy life. Image: Frederique Bouger

In order to survive our mind has learned to attach negative meanings where possible and prepare for the worst case scenario.

For example, when we’re faced with the death of a loved one our mind often chooses a thought that causes us suffering.

We may dwell on the fact we will never hold them again, or talk to them.

But we can choose to think other thoughts instead that will bring us peace.

You can focus on the fact that it was their journey; that you created many happy memories together and how much you’re grateful to have had them in your life.

Living a happy life: What about a partner breaking up with you?

If your partner leaves you might be left with the thoughts that you’re unlovable, not good enough, or that they never really loved you.

Will you be alone forever? Or will you ever find anyone as good as them?

But what about focusing on an empowering thought instead?

A woman sitting with a photograph of herself with her boyfriend.
The end of a relationship might actually be the best situation for you. Image: Shutterstock.

The right person would never leave you, so this person wasn’t right for you.

And you could be grateful for this experience, you learned a lot, and it is now time for a new chapter of your life.

Stressed about your child not cleaning their bedroom?

If your child is not doing as asked you might be left feeling that they don’t respect you.

Maybe you worry that you’ve raised a lazy person, that they won’t succeed in life if they can’t look after themselves.

But realise that your child is still learning and their brain is still developing.

A mum helping her daughter clean her room.
Helping your child clean their room might be another chance to bond with them. Image: Shutterstock

You might just focus on the fact that, actually, your child is very creative and that you can help your child learn to take care of their environment.

It might just be another chance to bond with them while you’re doing so.

What’s the secret to living a happy life?

The key to a happy life is to train your mind to attach a positive meaning to life situations.

To see the situation for what it is without thinking the thoughts that create self-torture.

I encourage you not to accept the first meaning your mind gives you as the truth.

Instead challenge it and look for a better feeling.

Look at the things that are currently upsetting you and find the thought that is causing the upset and then change that thought.

This concept is simple, but not necessarily easy. But there’s a lot of books out there to read on the topic and also people who are able to help.

Yvette Cirule is a workshop leader in Aberdeen. You can find out more about her work here.

Changing your mindset can lead to a happier life.
Changing your mindset can lead to a happier life. Image: Shutterstock

