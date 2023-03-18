Aberdeen childcare worker named apprentice ambassador of the year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen childcare worker named apprentice ambassador of the year

By Kelly Wilson
Declan Hoskins, who works at Treehouse Nursery in Aberdeen. Image: Truth PR
Declan Hoskins, who works at Treehouse Nursery in Aberdeen. Image: Truth PR

Aberdeen nursery worker Declan Hoskins is hoping to help even more colleagues after being named apprentice ambassador of the year.

The 22-year-old was honoured at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards for channelling his passion for childcare and inspiring other young people to follow the apprenticeship path.

Mr Hoskins works at Treehouse Early Care and Education Centre at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

He started his learning journey with Aberlour Futures, the part of children’s charity Aberlour focused on training. He completed a skills for work in early education and childcare National 5 course while still at school.

He then completed a modern apprenticeship in social services, children and young people, and used his experience to encourage others to follow a career in childcare.

“I love to share my enthusiasm for the job with others and support them too.”

Mr Hoskins has played a key role in supporting foundation apprentice school pupils during the Covid pandemic. Two went on to become modern apprentices at the nursery.

He said: “Being part of a team and having people who believe in me improved my confidence.

“I love to share my enthusiasm for the job with others and support them too.”

Declan Hoskins, who has encouraged other young people to follow their childcare dream. Image: Truth PR

He now leads the pre-school room at the nursery, which is operated by Bright Horizons in partnership with RGU.

“The modern apprenticeship appealed to me because of the opportunity to get hands-on experience at work,” he said.

He added: “Reflecting on my learning every day of my apprenticeship meant I was constantly building on my skills.

“I would never have gained the same insights into child development without doing the qualification while I was working.

“Being part of a team and having people who believe in me improved my confidence. I love to share my enthusiasm for the job with others and support them too.”

Continuing his studies

Mr Hoskins is now working towards a technical apprenticeship in social services, children and young people, and hopes to do a BA in childhood practice.

He is one of nearly 500 apprentices currently working at Bright Horizons in the UK.

Bright Horizons director of operations in Scotland Michele Doull said: “Declan is an outstanding individual and embodies every quality you would want in an early years practitioner.

“Developing future generations of well-trained childcare professionals is vital to driving best practice in childcare.”

Sheep farmer winner

There was also success for Julie-Ann Murray who was named Scotland’s apprentice of the year after she proved outstanding while working on a sheep farm in Shetland.

Julie-Ann Murray. Image: Jamie Milne

Ms Murray, from North Roe, was desperate to stay in Shetland and work with animals.

She faced a lack of opportunities and the cost of going to college far away.

But she was offered a role on Pat Johnson’s farm working as an agricultural modern apprentice and now tends to the farm’s 1,000 ewe flock unassisted.

Conversation