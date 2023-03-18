Aberdeen childcare worker named apprentice ambassador of the year

Aberdeen nursery worker Declan Hoskins is hoping to help even more colleagues after being named apprentice ambassador of the year.

The 22-year-old was honoured at the Scottish Apprenticeship Awards for channelling his passion for childcare and inspiring other young people to follow the apprenticeship path.

We want to further highlight the amazing group of apprentice winners at this year's #ScotAppAwards🏆#ScotAppWeek23 #UnlockingPotential #ApprenticeShop Hear inspiring apprenticeship stories and re-live the awards by visiting the link👇https://t.co/S67WkzOzua pic.twitter.com/Aoe6g0W6rc — Skills Development Scotland (@skillsdevscot) March 10, 2023

Mr Hoskins works at Treehouse Early Care and Education Centre at Robert Gordon University (RGU).

He started his learning journey with Aberlour Futures, the part of children’s charity Aberlour focused on training. He completed a skills for work in early education and childcare National 5 course while still at school.

He then completed a modern apprenticeship in social services, children and young people, and used his experience to encourage others to follow a career in childcare.

“I love to share my enthusiasm for the job with others and support them too.”

Mr Hoskins has played a key role in supporting foundation apprentice school pupils during the Covid pandemic. Two went on to become modern apprentices at the nursery.

He said: “Being part of a team and having people who believe in me improved my confidence.

“I love to share my enthusiasm for the job with others and support them too.”

He now leads the pre-school room at the nursery, which is operated by Bright Horizons in partnership with RGU.

“The modern apprenticeship appealed to me because of the opportunity to get hands-on experience at work,” he said.

He added: “Reflecting on my learning every day of my apprenticeship meant I was constantly building on my skills.

“I would never have gained the same insights into child development without doing the qualification while I was working.

“Being part of a team and having people who believe in me improved my confidence. I love to share my enthusiasm for the job with others and support them too.”

Continuing his studies

Mr Hoskins is now working towards a technical apprenticeship in social services, children and young people, and hopes to do a BA in childhood practice.

He is one of nearly 500 apprentices currently working at Bright Horizons in the UK.

Bright Horizons director of operations in Scotland Michele Doull said: “Declan is an outstanding individual and embodies every quality you would want in an early years practitioner.

“Developing future generations of well-trained childcare professionals is vital to driving best practice in childcare.”

Sheep farmer winner

There was also success for Julie-Ann Murray who was named Scotland’s apprentice of the year after she proved outstanding while working on a sheep farm in Shetland.

Ms Murray, from North Roe, was desperate to stay in Shetland and work with animals.

She faced a lack of opportunities and the cost of going to college far away.

But she was offered a role on Pat Johnson’s farm working as an agricultural modern apprentice and now tends to the farm’s 1,000 ewe flock unassisted.