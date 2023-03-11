Where do you start if you want to change your life?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Where do you start if you want to change your life?

By Yvette Cirule
March 11, 2023, 6:00 am
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger

Where do you begin if you want to change your life?

You begin by making a decision. Not wishing or hoping for a change, but making a committed decision.

The word ‘decide’ from Latin means to cut off. So by making a true decision you are cutting off ALL the other possibilities – including the possibility of failure.

Making a decision keeps you going towards your goal even when faced with obstacles and setbacks.

Change your life: It is time to get dissatisfied

From a very young age you were taught that you should be happy with what you’ve got.

“Don’t be greedy. Other people have it even worse. Do not complain!”

And even though this outdated advice came with good intentions, as a result of it, you might have acquired an ‘it is what it is’ attitude in life and it is limiting your growth.

It’s great to be happy and grateful for what you have, but in order to make changes, you need to get dissatisfied.

How do you think scientists invented better things? By not being satisfied with the old ones.

Dissatisfaction is the driving force for progress.

Yvette on one of her workshops she's run abroad in Mexico
Yvette on one of her workshops she’s run abroad in Mexico. Image: Frederique Bouger

By ditching the limiting belief that you should be satisfied with what you’ve got, your life could be progressing too.

If you enjoy upgrading your smartphone now and then, imagine how amazing you’re going to feel when you upgrade your life?

Make a list

Make a list of all the things you’re not happy with in your life. Do not hold back.
Try to be as specific as you can.

Now go through that list and take responsibility for your part in creating each of the things you are dissatisfied with.

Remember, what you are not changing you are choosing.

You can either stay the same or change your life
You can either stay the same or change your life. Image: Shutterstock.

Taking responsibility for things that are not working in your life might not be pleasant, but it is liberating. It gives you the power to change.

Pick one thing that you can change, which would make the greatest positive impact on your life.

‘Start by taking imperfect action’

Instead of focusing what you don’t want, write out how you want your situation to be.

Instead of thinking ‘I don’t want to have this horrible job anymore’ write out what your ideal job is.

Your subconscious mind doesn’t understand the negatives, so always focus on the vision of what you DO want.

Life can be an exciting journey. Image: Shutterstock

You probably haven’t changed this because you have either blamed someone else or have focused on all the reasons why you can’t change it. And that is OK.

Don’t waste time judging your past self. You now have new information and you are trying out new ways of thinking.

Ignore all the excuses of why can’t you and keep asking yourself ‘How could I’?

Allow the ideas to come through and start taking imperfect action.

‘Choose your questions wisely’

Whatever question you ask yourself your mind will find the answers.

If you ask yourself why you are always late, you will receive more reasons to be late.

If you ask yourself why you’re so great, your mind will give you plenty of reasons for that too. So, choose the questions wisely.

If you want to make changes in your life, instead of asking yourself what is stopping you, ask yourself “How can I?” or “What can I do to make this possible?”.

Ask the questions. The answers are within you.

You are the expert of you.

Yvette is a motivational speaker and Heal Your Life workshop leader based in Aberdeen. You can find out more about her work here

Image: Shutterstock

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
'Do we want to be the island that wiped out all its deer?'
More than 100,000 people have been treated on virtual hospital wards (PA)
More than 100,000 treated on ‘virtual wards’
By this summer, more than 22,000 scans for people at higher risk of liver cancer will be carried out (Alamy/PA)
NHS on-the-spot liver scans identify hundreds at risk of cancer
Health Secretary Steve Barclay (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Health Secretary invites junior doctors for pay talks ahead of 72-hour strike
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
'I don’t want to work for the NHS any more': Retiring Highland GP's worries…
Dame Ruth May, chief nursing officer for NHS England, lays a wreath during a live broadcast memorial event hosted by NHS Charities Together at the National Memorial Arboretum in Staffordshire to mark the third anniversary of the World Health Organisation declaring a global Covid-19 pandemic (Fabio De Paola/PA)
Minute’s silence held to mark third anniversary of Covid pandemic being declared
Edward Mountain is urging the SNP's leadership candidates to back his proposal for a Raigmore replacement. Image: Sandy McCook/ DC Thomson
Campaign launched to build Raigmore hospital replacement 'fit for 21st Century Highlanders'
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
(Anthony Devlin/PA)
Family doctors facing ‘insurmountable’ pressures, warn leading GPs
The survey was rolled out across the UK during the summer and autumn of 2020 (Danny Lawson/PA)
UK’s ‘gold standard’ Covid-19 infection survey to stop collecting data

Most Read

1
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Aberdeen kindergarten receives almost perfect score following inspection
2
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Person killed by a train at Keith Railway Station, route between Aberdeen and Inverness…
3
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Community launches fundraiser for ‘warm and loveable boy’ Theo, 5, who died following crash…
4
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Police investigate ‘wilful’ fire at Aberdeen secondary school
5
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Cairngorm: Business responsible for ‘unsafe’ funicular railway loses bid to stop multi-million pound lawsuit
6
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Stunning home with hot tub, barbecue hut and summer house on the market near…
7
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Exclusive: Poll shows Kate Forbes is the unionist choice for first minister – but…
8
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Aberdeenshire man praised by Dame Judi Dench was inspired to work as a nurse…
9
Mains of Scotstown Inn flooding
Aberdeen’s Mains of Scotstown pub flooded – two months after landlords walk out
10
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Jail for child sex attacker who sexually harassed six women

More from Press and Journal

Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Aberdeen on the rise again after being in a 'bad place', insists interim boss…
Balmoor, home of Peterhead. Image: SNS
Peterhead v Dunfermline and Brechin v Brora postponed after failing pitch inspections
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Recent weather raises risk of wildfires across Highlands, Islands and Aberdeenshire
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
MARY-JANE DUNCAN: A family with the best of love and life
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Ross-shire road closed overnight following one-vehicle crash
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Productive farms available for sale across Scotland
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Speed ploughs go global as farmers draw the line
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Nature Watch: Shore birds provide food for thought at Johnshaven and Gourdon
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Columnists to bring you farming views
Yvette Cirule is a life coach in Aberdeen helping people overcome challenges. Image: Frederique Bouger
Why would someone want a meat hook? The weirdest items stolen from Aberdeen bars…

Editor's Picks

Most Commented