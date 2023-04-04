Elgin woman with cerebral palsy inspiring others with condition

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Elgin woman with cerebral palsy inspiring others with condition

Martyna Wolanska, 21, is inspiring others with cerebral palsy as she completes her university degree, learns to drive and shares her story.

Martyna, from Elgin, writes about her everyday experiences with cerebral palsy on a blog. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
Martyna writes about her everyday experiences on a blog. Image: Jason Hedges/ DC Thomson
By James Wyllie

Despite the challenges of cerebral palsy, Martyna Wolanska is completing a degree, learning to drive and inspiring others.

The 21-year-old was born in Poland premature, at seven months old, when her mum fell ill with pneumonia.

Doctors explained that Martyna had cerebral palsy, a lifelong condition affecting her movement and co-ordination.

The symptoms are different for everyone and are usually caused by issues when the baby’s brain is developing or gets damaged.

For Martyna, it led to problems with both her legs and her left hand.

Martyna at home with dog Odin. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Martyna at home with dog Odin. Images: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“I can’t use the single crutches, so I have tripods,” she explained.

“And I use a wheelchair for long distances.”

Her family moved to Scotland when she was four, in search of somewhere more accessible to live.

Martyna said: “In Poland at the time, where we were living wasn’t very accessible.

“It’s a lot better than it used to be but it wasn’t very common to see disabled people around town.”

At first, the family moved to Orkney, later relocating to a house near Elgin.

And she said friends and neighbours have always been supportive and motivating.

“Even though I have some struggles getting about, I did quite a lot when I was younger,” she recalled.

It's been a busy few weeks! For the past few weeks I've been travelling and going surfing. I went surfing with…

Posted by My Life with Cerebral Palsy on Sunday, 21 August 2022

“When I was in primary school we went to the Old Man of Hoy.

“My mum and I initially thought it wasn’t going to work, but my class helped me get up there.

“They put me in a wheelchair and we had two ropes with four people on each side to pull me along – and I managed to get up there.

“It was quite shocking – I didn’t think it was doable – but it shows how teamwork can help.”

Horse riding stopped her needing invasive surgery

There was also a surprise lying in wait when Martyna tried horse riding.

At the time she was on the verge of needing surgery for a hip subluxation – a less severe form of dislocation that’s quite common among people with cerebral palsy.

The family hoped a new pastime could help ease that, as well as the likes of her balance.

Martyna uses two tripod crutches to help her get about. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Martyna uses two tripod crutches to help her get about. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

And it was more successful than they expected, with such an improvement to her condition that she no longer needed the invasive operation.

“We knew it would help but I don’t think we were expecting it to help as much as it did,” she added.

Martyna is also finding her freedom with a new accessible car she’s learning to drive.

While she had to wait 10 months for the Volkswagen T-Cross to arrive, it’s kitted out with dual controls and other accessibility features.

This means she can take it for a spin with dad Marek as she gains her confidence on the roads.

Martyna and dad Marek behind the wheel of her adapted car. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Martyna and dad Marek behind the wheel of her adapted car. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

Sharing her story

She’s also written about her experiences behind the wheel on her blog, My Life With Cerebral Palsy.

Martyna’s no stranger to writing either, as she’s currently working on a literature degree at UHI.

She also speaks about her personal life, and handy tips about the likes of accessible kitchen utensils and gadgets.

Her writing has reached hundreds – including one little girl whose mum found Martyna’s blog.

Martyna updates followers via her blog on Facebook. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Martyna updates followers via her blog on Facebook. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson

“She approached me and said she’d been reading it,” she added.

“Her daughter had been quite lonely with her disability – she has cerebral palsy as well – and she said it’s helped her a lot.

“I didn’t think it would go very far as it’s not a massive blog.

“But a couple of people have found me [through it] which is really nice.”

