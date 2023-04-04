Golf: Frightening field for Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s scratch tournament

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Golf

Golf: Frightening field for Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s scratch tournament

More than half of field have handicaps of scratch – or better.

By Alan Brown
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown
Calum Morrison of Inverurie Golf Club. Image: Alan Brown

This year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions gents’ scratch field is the strongest ever assembled – with 25 players out of the 46 entrants having handicaps of scratch or better.

Three of those competitors are previous winners of the tournament – including defending champion Tyler Ogston (Nigg Bay), who has received a first-round bye.

Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) and Laurie Phillips (Cruden Bay) continue their quest to become the first player to complete a hat-trick of Champion of Champions scratch titles and both have home draws in their opening ties.

Barrie, who plays off plus-two, will play Andrew Maclure, of Westhill, at the Kings Links, while plus-three handicapper Laurie is set to tee-off against Stonehaven’s Kevin Riddell.

Matches which feature plus-handicappers going head to head include Calum Morrison (Inverurie) against Jamie Robertson (Strathlene), Kielan Turner (Turriff) versus Nick Macandrew (Royal Aberdeen), and Graeme Hogg (Oldmeldrum) entertaining Ronnie Brechin (Murcar Links).

The finals of the Champion of Champions, again sponsored by Aberdein Considine, will be at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

The winners will receive £200 vouchers, the runners-up £100 and the semi-finalists £50.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE MEN’S CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SCRATCH SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, May 8):

Craig Wilkinson (-1) Trump International v Alexander Wood (2) Royal Tarlair.

Alex England (3) Dufftown v Bruce Main (2) Cullen Links.

Brian GIlbert (-1) Kintore v John Carroll (8) Balmoral.

Calum Morrison (-1) Inverurie v Jamie Robertson (-3) Strathlene.

Kielan Turner (-2) Turriff v Nick Macandrew (-3) Royal Aberdeen.

Jonathan Dunbar (7) Longside v Blair Moir (0) Keith.

Ross Buchan (1) Inverallochy v Robbie Jamieson (6) Torphins.

Laurie Phillips (-3) Cruden Bay v Kevin Riddell (2) Stonehaven.

Craig Phillips (0) Meldrum House v Callum Coutts (1) Alford.

Koby Buchan (-3) North-east Boys’ Strokeplay champion v Stuart Whyte (1) Caledonian.

Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord v Andrew Maclure (2) Westhill.

Graeme Hogg (-3) Oldmeldrum v Ronnie Brechin (-2) Murcar Links.

Stephen Cooper (1) Ballater v Ben Murray (-2) Portlethen.

Neil Frater (8) Auchenblae v Neil Thomson (-2) Fraserburgh.

Byes: Ian Hill (10) Braemar. Callum Bruce (-1) North-east Men’s Matchplay champion. Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal. Bradley Fraser (-2) McDonald Ellon. Jonathan Dobson (1) Newburgh. Cameron Johnstone (-2) Northern. Ian Birnie (11) Aberdeen Petroleum. Fraser Laird (-1) Kemnay. Chris Crawford (1) Peterhead. Gavin Elrick (1) Dunecht House. Adam Giles (-3) Newmachar. Kevin Stuart (1) Insch. Tyler Ogston (Defending champion from Nigg Bay). Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone. Callum Cromar (3) Lumphanan. Gavin Thomson (7) Rosehearty. David Macklin (-1) Deeside. Jack Pirie (-1) Hazlehead.

Men’s handicap winner Scott gets first-round bye

Scott Vass will have to wait before discovering his first opponent when he starts the defence of his Evening Express Champion Champions men’s handicap title.

Strathlene member Scott, who defeated Dunecht’s Andrew Shepherd by one hole in last year’s final at Kemnay, will have an away tie in the second round against Ian Muncie (Newburgh) or Rickie Dunn (Bon Accord).

Scott Vass of Strathlene – last year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s handicap winner. Image: Jasperimage

There is a local derby on the cards as Peter McArthur (Meldrum House) will host Elliot Mason, of Oldmeldrum.

Portlethen’s Derek Rollo was drawn at home against fellow 12-handicapper Victor Smith (Royal Tarlair) in the first match out of the hat.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE MEN’S CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, May 29):

Derek Rollo (12) Portlethen v Victor Smith (12) Royal Tarlair.

Stuart Mitchell (14) Lumphanan v Gregor Dick (7) Royal Aberdeen.

Barry Fraser (7) Dufftown v Ryan Webster (11) Dunecht House.

Gary Meade (12) Caledonian v Grant Duguid (6) Banchory.

Stuart McIntosh (9) Peterculter v Shaun Anderson (15) Longside.

Ian Mundie (16) Newburgh v RJ Dunn (17) Bon Accord.

Scott Paton (13) McDonald Ellon v Daniel Macrae (10) Auchmill.

David Webster (12) Pecten v Chris Nicoll (11) Stonehaven.

Malcolm Riach (5) Torphins v Charles Cassie (12) Nigg Bay.

Peter McArthur (8) Meldrum House v Elliot Mason (10) Oldmeldrum.

Byes: Graeme Nicol (8) Peterhead. Ross Clarihew (3) Turriff. Bradley Neish (9) Duff House Royal. John Souter (7) Insch. Bryan Smith (10) Kintore. Robert Duncan (6) Murcar Links. Steven Raffan (11) Kemnay. Grant James (7) Fraserburgh. Kenneth Slessor (7) Inverallochy. Colin Johnstone (3) Northern. Bruce Strachan (9) Cruden Bay. David Mitchell (7) Hazlehad. Steven Yule (9) Tarland. Gordon Bruce (19) Ballater. Kyle MacKay (11) Keith. Kenny Munro (20) Buckpool. George Sinclair (22) Alford. Finlay McKay (5) Cullen Links. Scott Vass (2) Defending champion from Strathlene. Fraser Strachan (7) Trump International. Tim Thomson (12) Auchenblae. Richard Duthie (19) Rosehearty.

North-east pros tipping Rory for Augusta success

There are no doubts who the majority of north-east golf professionals think will win The Masters this week.

More than half of the panel believe Rory McIlroy will complete his career Grand Slam in his 14th attempt at Augusta.

Rory polled 11 of the 20 votes, while Spain’s Jon Rahm was second choice with three votes.

THE NORTH-EAST PROS’ PICKS TO WIN THE MASTERS:

LAURA BEVERIDGE (Kippie Lodge) Cameron Smith.

RYAN BRUCE (Newburgh) Rory McIlroy.

IAIN BUCHAN (Peterhead) Tyrell Hatton.

ROSS CAMERON (Saltire Energy) Scottie Scheffler.

GEMMA DRYBURGH (Scotscraig)

Rory McIlroy.

KEVIN DUNCAN (Kings Links) Rory McIlroy.

GARY FORBES (Murcar Links) Cameron Young.

PAUL GIRVAN (Kings Links) Rory McIlroy.

SIMON HANSEN (Kemnay) Cameron Smith.

MIKE KINLOCH (Aboyne) Rory McIlroy.

SEAN LAWRIE (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) Jon Rahm.

GARY LISTER (Peterculter) Rory McIlroy.

DAVID MANN (Meldrum House) Tony Finau.

PHIL McLEAN (Peterhead) Jon Rahm.

GRAEME NETHERCOTT (Deeside) Rory McIlroy.

KRIS NICOL (Dunes) Jon Rahm.

ROSS McCONNACHIE (Elgin) Rory McIlroy.

MICHELE THOMSON (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) Rory McIlroy.

DEAN VANNET (Banchory) Rory McIlroy.

LEE VANNET (Newmachar) Rory McIlroy.

  • Torphins member Paul Wilson holed his tee-shot at the 195-yard 17th hole at his home course with a five-wood, when partnered by Alistair Donaldson.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Golf

Tiger Woods walks to the 12th green during a practice at Augusta this week.
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Time for Augusta National to take a stand that…
Costa Navarino
Fantasy Golf – 5 reasons to play
Sea rocket, Coul Links SSSI beach. Image: Andrew Weston
Coul Links: Environmentalists issue new appeal to public to stop golf course plans
Story by John Ross Jack Nicklaus with Royal Dornoch staff in 2014
Royal Dornoch head pro on his rounds with the stars as he marks 25…
Sandy Lyle will hit the opening tee shot of this year's Open.
Stephen Gallacher: Sandy Lyle is one of Scotland's all-time golfing greats
Aberdeen Ladies Golf Club's Sheena Wood, in a purple top, with her European team-mates after beating Spain in Gran Canaria. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Aberdeen Ladies' Sheena Wood helps European select topple Spanish team in Gran Canaria
TEE TO GREEN, STEVE SCOTT: Sandy Lyle is a special, quiet sort of hero
Stuart McColm at the construction site of the Cabot Highlands second course.
New Castle Stuart golf course will be playable by next year
Tommy Fleetwood reacts to a missed putt on the 10th green during the final round of the Valspar Championship. Image: Shutterstock.
Stephen Gallacher: It won't be long before Tommy Fleetwood claims maiden win on PGA…
Oli Blackadder (Deeside) and Ruby Watt (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) are set to play in the Boys and Girls Quadrangular singles matches in Holland next month. Image: Alan Brown
Golf: Dutch trip beckons for north-east duo Oli Blackadder and Ruby Watt

Most Read

1
Alastair Mackenzie has brought the business back to life by establishing a new service and repair workshop in Hopeman. Image: Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
Seven years on, how the Junners name is coming back in Moray – but…
2
Christian Ramirez.
Christian Ramirez reveals he suffered panic attack due to toll on his mental health…
3
Emma Paterson and Neil Bannerman. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Couple found ‘foaming at mouth’ after car mounts pavement and hits wall
4
Karen Adam, SNP MSP for Banffshire and Buchan Coast. Image: Supplied.
Innocent woman investigated after Aberdeenshire MSP’s complaints of ‘malicious’ abuse
5
SNP leadership candidate Humza Yousaf during his visit to the Clydesdale Housing Association with Mairi McAllan MSP, while on the campaign trail in Lanark. Picture date: Monday March 6, 2023. PA Photo. See PA story POLITICS SNP. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Exclusive: Humza Yousaf visits Aberdeen to unveil £25 million for oil and gas transition
6
Taylor's of Torry has closed its doors for the last time. Image: Chris Cromar/DC Thomson.
‘It really has been a pleasure’: Taylor’s of Torry closes after nearly 100 years…
2
7
Daniel McGladrigan has been caught for a second time with a hoard of child images. Image: DC Thomson.
Paedophile avoids prison despite being caught with indecent images for second time
8
Pictured is Taron Egerton on the set of Tetris, currently being filmed at the Aberdeen University Zoology Building. Pictured by Darrell Benns Pictured on 22/02/2021 CR0026770
Behind the scenes: How Tetris crew turned Aberdeen into Soviet-era Moscow and Japan
9
The fire happened on East Beach in Lossiemouth.
Fire on Lossiemouth beach sand dunes being treated as deliberate
10
To go with story by Jenni Gee. A man broke down in a layby on the way to a party and decided to crack open the drinks Picture shows; A832 near Kinlochewe. N/A. Supplied by Google Street View Date; Unknown
Driver drank to pass the time after becoming stranded in the snow

More from Press and Journal

Non-GPs can now give out fit notes in the NHS Grampian area. Image: Shutterstock.
More health professionals able to provide fit notes in NHS Grampian area after successful…
Gulls are causing problems across the north and north-east. Image: Keith Broomfield.
Gull deterrents installed across Elgin ahead of breeding season
Left to right: Ryan McKay and Emma Gray, joint managing partners and Neil Robb. Image: Neville Robertson Communication
Who's the Boss: New director for Blackadders and board members join VisitAberdeenshire and Greyhope…
Alex Ferguson sharing a joke with Teddy Scott at his testimonial dinner at the Marcliffe in 1998.
Willie Miller: Six new medals are much-deserved recognition for figures who made Aberdeen's Gothenburg…
Pictures from Lossiemouth United FC's first mini-kickers session for three to five years olds. Pictures supplied by Lossiemouth United FC
Community comes first for Junior club Lossiemouth United as they look to build full…
Chloe Woolley with her son Theo and some of the Easter eggs they are donating to Highland Hospice. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
'In memory of Grandma': Inverness fundraiser drops off 100 Easter eggs for Highland Hospice
To go with story by Kathryn Wylie. Stuart Mitchell appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court. Picture shows; Stuart Mitchell. Aberdeen/Peterhead. Supplied by DCT Design Team / Facebook Date; Unknown
Dealer who flung £5,000 drugs from window during raid given 'glimmer of hope' he'll…
Jodie Sloss standing with her arms crossed in front of the McLaren 570FGT4.
Jodie Sloss: How Oban Formula Women winner went from Ford Fiesta to McLaren
Marek Rosiak was found with more than 100 indecent images and videos. Image: DC Thomson
Turriff paedophile pensioner caught with over 100 child images avoids prison
Mark Brooking, sustainability director, with Shelagh Hancock, celebrating achieving B Corp status.
Dairy giant gains new B-Corp status

Editor's Picks

Most Commented