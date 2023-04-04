Golf: Frightening field for Evening Express Champion of Champions men’s scratch tournament

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

This year’s Evening Express Champion of Champions gents’ scratch field is the strongest ever assembled – with 25 players out of the 46 entrants having handicaps of scratch or better.

Three of those competitors are previous winners of the tournament – including defending champion Tyler Ogston (Nigg Bay), who has received a first-round bye.

Barrie Edmond (Bon Accord) and Laurie Phillips (Cruden Bay) continue their quest to become the first player to complete a hat-trick of Champion of Champions scratch titles and both have home draws in their opening ties.

Barrie, who plays off plus-two, will play Andrew Maclure, of Westhill, at the Kings Links, while plus-three handicapper Laurie is set to tee-off against Stonehaven’s Kevin Riddell.

Matches which feature plus-handicappers going head to head include Calum Morrison (Inverurie) against Jamie Robertson (Strathlene), Kielan Turner (Turriff) versus Nick Macandrew (Royal Aberdeen), and Graeme Hogg (Oldmeldrum) entertaining Ronnie Brechin (Murcar Links).

The finals of the Champion of Champions, again sponsored by Aberdein Considine, will be at Banchory on Sunday, September 17.

The winners will receive £200 vouchers, the runners-up £100 and the semi-finalists £50.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE MEN’S CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS SCRATCH SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, May 8):

Craig Wilkinson (-1) Trump International v Alexander Wood (2) Royal Tarlair.

Alex England (3) Dufftown v Bruce Main (2) Cullen Links.

Brian GIlbert (-1) Kintore v John Carroll (8) Balmoral.

Calum Morrison (-1) Inverurie v Jamie Robertson (-3) Strathlene.

Kielan Turner (-2) Turriff v Nick Macandrew (-3) Royal Aberdeen.

Jonathan Dunbar (7) Longside v Blair Moir (0) Keith.

Ross Buchan (1) Inverallochy v Robbie Jamieson (6) Torphins.

Laurie Phillips (-3) Cruden Bay v Kevin Riddell (2) Stonehaven.

Craig Phillips (0) Meldrum House v Callum Coutts (1) Alford.

Koby Buchan (-3) North-east Boys’ Strokeplay champion v Stuart Whyte (1) Caledonian.

Barrie Edmond (-3) Bon Accord v Andrew Maclure (2) Westhill.

Graeme Hogg (-3) Oldmeldrum v Ronnie Brechin (-2) Murcar Links.

Stephen Cooper (1) Ballater v Ben Murray (-2) Portlethen.

Neil Frater (8) Auchenblae v Neil Thomson (-2) Fraserburgh.

Byes: Ian Hill (10) Braemar. Callum Bruce (-1) North-east Men’s Matchplay champion. Gavin Still (-4) Duff House Royal. Bradley Fraser (-2) McDonald Ellon. Jonathan Dobson (1) Newburgh. Cameron Johnstone (-2) Northern. Ian Birnie (11) Aberdeen Petroleum. Fraser Laird (-1) Kemnay. Chris Crawford (1) Peterhead. Gavin Elrick (1) Dunecht House. Adam Giles (-3) Newmachar. Kevin Stuart (1) Insch. Tyler Ogston (Defending champion from Nigg Bay). Paul Reid (-3) Craibstone. Callum Cromar (3) Lumphanan. Gavin Thomson (7) Rosehearty. David Macklin (-1) Deeside. Jack Pirie (-1) Hazlehead.

Men’s handicap winner Scott gets first-round bye

Scott Vass will have to wait before discovering his first opponent when he starts the defence of his Evening Express Champion Champions men’s handicap title.

Strathlene member Scott, who defeated Dunecht’s Andrew Shepherd by one hole in last year’s final at Kemnay, will have an away tie in the second round against Ian Muncie (Newburgh) or Rickie Dunn (Bon Accord).

There is a local derby on the cards as Peter McArthur (Meldrum House) will host Elliot Mason, of Oldmeldrum.

Portlethen’s Derek Rollo was drawn at home against fellow 12-handicapper Victor Smith (Royal Tarlair) in the first match out of the hat.

EVENING EXPRESS/ABERDEIN CONSIDINE MEN’S CHAMPION OF CHAMPIONS HANDICAP SECTION

ROUND ONE (to be played by Monday, May 29):

Derek Rollo (12) Portlethen v Victor Smith (12) Royal Tarlair.

Stuart Mitchell (14) Lumphanan v Gregor Dick (7) Royal Aberdeen.

Barry Fraser (7) Dufftown v Ryan Webster (11) Dunecht House.

Gary Meade (12) Caledonian v Grant Duguid (6) Banchory.

Stuart McIntosh (9) Peterculter v Shaun Anderson (15) Longside.

Ian Mundie (16) Newburgh v RJ Dunn (17) Bon Accord.

Scott Paton (13) McDonald Ellon v Daniel Macrae (10) Auchmill.

David Webster (12) Pecten v Chris Nicoll (11) Stonehaven.

Malcolm Riach (5) Torphins v Charles Cassie (12) Nigg Bay.

Peter McArthur (8) Meldrum House v Elliot Mason (10) Oldmeldrum.

Byes: Graeme Nicol (8) Peterhead. Ross Clarihew (3) Turriff. Bradley Neish (9) Duff House Royal. John Souter (7) Insch. Bryan Smith (10) Kintore. Robert Duncan (6) Murcar Links. Steven Raffan (11) Kemnay. Grant James (7) Fraserburgh. Kenneth Slessor (7) Inverallochy. Colin Johnstone (3) Northern. Bruce Strachan (9) Cruden Bay. David Mitchell (7) Hazlehad. Steven Yule (9) Tarland. Gordon Bruce (19) Ballater. Kyle MacKay (11) Keith. Kenny Munro (20) Buckpool. George Sinclair (22) Alford. Finlay McKay (5) Cullen Links. Scott Vass (2) Defending champion from Strathlene. Fraser Strachan (7) Trump International. Tim Thomson (12) Auchenblae. Richard Duthie (19) Rosehearty.

North-east pros tipping Rory for Augusta success

There are no doubts who the majority of north-east golf professionals think will win The Masters this week.

More than half of the panel believe Rory McIlroy will complete his career Grand Slam in his 14th attempt at Augusta.

Rory polled 11 of the 20 votes, while Spain’s Jon Rahm was second choice with three votes.

THE NORTH-EAST PROS’ PICKS TO WIN THE MASTERS:

LAURA BEVERIDGE (Kippie Lodge) Cameron Smith.

RYAN BRUCE (Newburgh) Rory McIlroy.

IAIN BUCHAN (Peterhead) Tyrell Hatton.

ROSS CAMERON (Saltire Energy) Scottie Scheffler.

GEMMA DRYBURGH (Scotscraig)

Rory McIlroy.

KEVIN DUNCAN (Kings Links) Rory McIlroy.

GARY FORBES (Murcar Links) Cameron Young.

PAUL GIRVAN (Kings Links) Rory McIlroy.

SIMON HANSEN (Kemnay) Cameron Smith.

MIKE KINLOCH (Aboyne) Rory McIlroy.

SEAN LAWRIE (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) Jon Rahm.

GARY LISTER (Peterculter) Rory McIlroy.

DAVID MANN (Meldrum House) Tony Finau.

PHIL McLEAN (Peterhead) Jon Rahm.

GRAEME NETHERCOTT (Deeside) Rory McIlroy.

KRIS NICOL (Dunes) Jon Rahm.

ROSS McCONNACHIE (Elgin) Rory McIlroy.

MICHELE THOMSON (Paul Lawrie Golf Centre) Rory McIlroy.

DEAN VANNET (Banchory) Rory McIlroy.

LEE VANNET (Newmachar) Rory McIlroy.

Torphins member Paul Wilson holed his tee-shot at the 195-yard 17th hole at his home course with a five-wood, when partnered by Alistair Donaldson.