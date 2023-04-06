‘Why are designs changing so late in the day?’: NHS Grampian questioned over latest Baird and Anchor hospital delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘Why are designs changing so late in the day?’: NHS Grampian questioned over latest Baird and Anchor hospital delays

Health chiefs have defended the need for delays, saying 'the world has changed' since plans were finalised in 2015.

By James Wyllie
Project director Jackie Bremner has laid out the reasons for the latest delays to the Baird and Anchor hospitals in Aberdeen. Image: Darrell Benns
Project director Jackie Bremner has laid out the reasons for the latest delays. Image: Darrell Benns

Health chiefs have defended the latest delays to the flagship Baird and Anchor hospitals in Aberdeen.

Earlier this week it was revealed the NHS Grampian projects have slipped further behind schedule – with costs soaring another £16 million to £261m.

The hospitals were originally due to open in 2020.

Fears have been raised that parts of the new-builds at Foresterhill could potentially need pulled out and replaced amid concerns around ventilation and water systems.

Infection control experts only called for changes last autumn – more than a year after ground was broken at the sites.

It emerged they’d had “no capacity” to properly review the plans before then because they were prioritising work on the Covid pandemic.

Reasons for the latest delays

Execs were questioned about the new timeline at an NHS Grampian board meeting today.

The Anchor Centre, providing cancer treatment, was due to start welcoming patients this September. This date has shifted back to October 2023.

An artist's impression of the Anchor Centre at Foresterhill. Image: NHS Grampian
An artist's impression of the Anchor Centre at Foresterhill. Image: NHS Grampian

Project director Jackie Bremner said a death at the neighbouring Baird site earlier this year led to delays.

The site was closed for several days while the Health and Safety Executive investigated.

Meanwhile the opening date for the Baird Family Hospital, which will replace the city’s maternity offering, has slipped from May to September 2024.

Construction at the Baird Family Hospital in April 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick
Construction at the Baird Family Hospital in April 2022. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

This was also affected by the tragic death, and when one of the mechanical and electrical contractors went into liquidation.

Ms Bremner explained: “The work they’d done was lost. A new subcontractor had to be recruited and the work had to be repeated.”

Health chiefs in ‘peculiar situation’

The board was told that potential design changes could still be required, potentially causing the projects to fall even further behind schedule.

A number of issues have been flagged by infection control experts relating to the likes of ventilation and water systems.

It could mean parts of the structures will need to be torn out and reinstalled to ensure they’re up to spec.

The Baird pictured in January 2023.Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson
The Baird pictured in January 2023. Image: Kami Thomson/ DC Thomson

Board member Derick Murray said it was a “peculiar” situation, adding: “There has been a design, a design review and acceptance, and an overview by [other NHS bodies].

“Presumably all of those designs and reviews were carried out by technically capable people following national guidelines.

“Here we are at the very last stage and we’re talking about further redesign.

“Big projects always have these issues – I’ve never seen one that hasn’t – but the design redesign at this stage is a bit of a concern.”

‘An unusual set of circumstances’

NHS Grampian bosses said the requirements for new hospitals in Scotland have evolved since the plans were signed off.

Additionally, tweaks to the design are common once contractors get to work turning the initial high-level proposals into detailed blueprints.

An artist's impression of the Baird Family Hospital. Image: NHS Grampian
An artist's impression of the Baird Family Hospital. Image: NHS Grampian

Stephen Lindsay, who is also on the Baird and Anchor board, said: “We have an unusual set of circumstances that go back not just to Covid, but the world has changed since 2015.

“The understanding and expectations on a whole range of issues, including infection prevention and control, have significantly moved on.

“In a ideal situation you would not be making design changes if you didn’t have to but, with the incredibly different context we’re in now, it’s the only correct option.”

Project director Jackie Bremner at the Baird construction site in 2021. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thompson
Project director Jackie Bremner at the Baird construction site in 2021. Image: Darrell Benns/ DC Thomson

Ms Bremner confirmed that construction started “with the understanding it was a compliant design”.

And she described the latest setback as a “revalidation process”.

“We have a number of issues we’re working through and it’s fair to say some will translate into changes, but not necessarily all of them,” she added.

“The risk is some will require to be further enhanced and that’s because, with quite a lot of the [specifications] we’re working to, there’s not a black and white standard.

“A degree of interpretation is required and if you ask three people, you might get three different answers.”

The board also heard that the Scottish Government has agreed to cover the extra £16m needed for the project, as well as further costs if parts of the hospitals do need to be redesigned.

