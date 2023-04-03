New opening dates for Baird and Anchor hospitals as project cost rises again

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

New opening dates for Baird and Anchor hospitals as project cost rises again

Infection control experts have flagged concerns about the facilities' ventilation and water systems.

By James Wyllie
The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre are facing further delays. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
The Baird Family Hospital and Anchor Centre are facing further delays. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

Parts of Aberdeen’s under-construction Baird and Anchor hospitals could need multi-million-pound redesigns amid fears over patient safety.

Building began in August 2021, but new concerns about the water and ventilation systems have been raised by infection control experts in recent months.

Health bosses have admitted these teams could not fully review the plans before ground was broken.

They had “no capacity” because they were prioritising efforts around the Covid pandemic.

NHS Grampian has now pushed back the opening dates of both facilities – warning they could need even more time if changes are required.

What needs to change?

A report going before Thursday’s NHS Grampian board meeting says the delays are, in part, due to recent involvement from its infection control and prevention staff.

At the height of the Covid pandemic these teams “did not have sufficient capacity” to be involved in the process.

Infection control experts have revealed concerns about the hospitals. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Infection control experts have revealed concerns about the hospitals. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

“The critical work protecting services that were operational had to take priority,” the report says.

It has revealed four main areas where redesign is “being considered”:

  • Ventilation in the Anchor treatment centre and Baird neonatal unit
  • Water systems in both hospitals, including sinks and taps
  • Access for maintenance and cleaning, particularly at height
  • And sign-offs from stakeholders

What happens next?

Health bosses say the process for remedying these issues is already under way.

But it, along with the ongoing “abnormal market conditions”, have added another £16m to the bill.

The total cost for the Baird and Anchor project now sits at £261.1m – more than double the original £120m estimate.

It’s hoped the extra cash will come from the Scottish Government.

An artist's impression of the finished Baird and Anchor hospitals at Foresterhill. Image: NHS Grampian
An artist's impression of the finished Baird and Anchor hospitals at Foresterhill. Image: NHS Grampian

The original design was agreed in 2016 and both hospitals were initially planned to open in 2020.

Other setbacks have included difficulties with construction during Covid and changes required following delays with Edinburgh children’s hospital.

Bosses say it will take “some months” to finalise the new plans, and have set out a new timeline of events.

  • Anchor Centre opening: Was September 2023, now October 2023
  • Baird Family Hospital opening: Was May 2024, now September 2024
  • Aberdeen Maternity Hospital demolition: Was December 2024, now February 2025.

The report notes that any further design changes could cause even longer delays.

More information is expected to be brought before the NHS Grampian board in June.

Alexander Burnett says the news is 'extremely concerning'. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson
Alexander Burnett says the news is 'extremely concerning'. Image: Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett said the delays are “extremely concerning”.

But said the process is necessary to avoid issues like those seen at Edinburgh children’s hospital in 2019.

“This announcement is yet another blow to patients who have been badly let down by these repeated delays,” he said.

“We have been promised answers on Thursday and as a matter of public interest these should be published in full as a matter of urgency after the NHS Grampian board meeting.”

