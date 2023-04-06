Frustrated farmer verbally abused government official in row over funding delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Frustrated farmer verbally abused government official in row over funding delays

Christopher Barclay "lost his sense of decorum" when he called the Scottish Government Agricultural Office worker a 'litte p****".

By Jenni Gee
Christopher Barclay appeared at Inverness Sheriff Court. Image: Facebook / DC Thomson
Christopher Barclay had become frustrated with the slow progress of his grant funding application when he made a call to the Scottish Government Agricultural Office.

His solicitor told the court that Barclay “lost his sense of decorum” when leaving a voicemail after “significant delays” in claiming for work he had already completed.

Barclay appeared before Inverness Sheriff Court to admit a single charge of threatening or abusive behaviour in relation to the incident on January 14 of 2021.

Commucation break down

Fiscal depute Shay Treanor told the court that Barclay had initially contacted the agricultural office in 2019 for information about grant funding for habitat planning on his farm.

The incident in 2021 came after “communications eventually broke down”.

“This led to, on 14 January, the accused contacting a member of staff by phone and leaving a voicemail,” Mr Treanor said.

The voicemail included Barclay, of Boggiewell, Fortrose, calling the staff member a “little p****”.

“The member of staff was sufficiently concerned that he contacted police,” the fiscal depute concluded.

Solicitor John MacColl, for Barclay, explained that his client had invested “many thousands of pounds” sowing environmentally friendly crops which take carbon out of the air and enrich the soil.

He said: “The way that the scheme works is that the grant is applied for and processed and granted but work is carried out at the farmer’s expense. They then submit the claim.”

Farmer ‘lost decorum’ after delays

Unfortunately, Barclay’s claim faced “significant delays” and he “lost his sense of decorum” before making the call.

Mr MacColl said that his client’s issues had since been successfully resolved in civil court, confirming to Sheriff Eilidh MacDonald that Barclay had received recompense of £37,000.

“Which was £15,000 less than what I was supposed to get,” Barclay interrupted from the dock.

Handing down her sentence, Sheriff MacDonald told Barclay: “This is now your third conviction for threatening or abusive behaviour.

“There is absolutely no excuse for behaving in an abusive manner, especially towards someone who was just doing their job.”

She fined him £940

