Part disco, all pain: I took a class at Aberdeen’s first dedicated spin gym Team Cycle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Part disco, all pain: I took a class at Aberdeen’s first dedicated spin gym Team Cycle

The studio won't open its doors until April 28, but I got to test-pedal the city's latest fitness fixture ahead of the big launch.

By Andy Morton
Spinners at Team Cycle's first ever session hit the pedals. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson
Spinners at Team Cycle's first ever session hit the pedals. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

I close my eyes as dance music pulses through the darkened room. The sweat is dripping from my face.

Around me, equally sweaty people gyrate to the beat.

Somewhere to my left, a whistle shrieks. We all raise our arms and shout, voices merging with the thumping bass.

No, this is not a club on a Friday night.

It is 2pm on a Thursday and I’m taking the inaugural class at Team Cycle, Aberdeen’s first dedicated cycling studio.

Reporter Andy Morton, right, gets those hands up at Team Cycle. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Team Cycle won’t open its doors until Friday April 28. But I’m here with about 20 other people to test-pedal the Commerce Street spin gym ahead of the big launch.

Owner Kerry Smith, who is leading today’s class, has told me Team Cycle is based on cycling studios such as SoulCycle and Flywheel that have taken London and New York by storm.

These are places that eschew the step machines, swimming pools and multi gyms to focus only on spinning.

And the spin classes are like no other – part disco, part motivational seminar and – as I am finding out – all pain.

Orchestrating the energy in the room

We are about halfway through and my legs are getting wobbly.

I’ve stopped blowing the pink plastic whistle attached to my handlebars. I need all the air I can spare.

Fortunately, Kerry is there to provide a second wind. The former owner of the Warehouse gym on nearby Mearns Street has been running spin classes for years.

She knows exactly what to do.

Kerry orchestrates the class like a DJ at a nightclub. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

Sitting up front on her own bike, she’s like a DJ orchestrating the energy in the room, matching the tempo of our pedaling to the music.

Through her head mic, she shouts the mantra that spells out the Team in Team Cycle.

“Together! Everybody! Achieves! More!” she yells.

I put my head down and pedal even faster.

Watch the very first Team Cycle spin session here

Speaking to me a few days before the class, Kerry lays out her reasons for starting Team Cycle.

“I’ve tried classes all around the UK and what I’ve found is that it works because it’s just spin,” she says of the dedicated cycling studio format.

“Some people don’t like crossing that gym threshold. This is a completely different vibe.”

Part of that vibe is the visuals Kerry incorporates into each class, which appear on a giant screen in front of the riders. She spends hours looking for footage to fit the mood she wants.

There are a few chances to take a breather. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The videos she picks are not always what you would expect. In my session, a surprise was the amount of news videos that flash up on screen.

Dancers in Ethiopia, activists throwing paint on Vincent Van Gogh’s sunflowers, a big poster of former Soviet Union leader Mikhail Gorbachev – even a montage of the Covid lockdown.

Kerry says the topical touch is her speciality. It might not be for everyone, she admits, but when it hits, it hits big. She says one customer even started crying.

“He said he was just so taken in by the emotion of it,” Kerry recalls.

I’m intrigued. Why does news footage have this effect? Should we all start working out to Newsnight?

“Part of it is a connection to you inner self, maybe,” Kerry says after thinking about it for a moment.

“And it will depend on who you are as a person whether it floats your boat or not.”

Andy feels the burn. Image: Wullie Marr/DC Thomson

The magic of the music

Does it float mine?

Before the class I would have said no. But something about the sight of those Covid lockdown signs and Kerry’s exhortations to be a better me worked their magic.

The music helped, expertly timed to lift the energy at just the right time.

By the end of the session I was soaked in sweat and unsteady on my feet. I felt good. I felt I’d pushed myself to the limit.

Or at least I did until the woman on the bike next to me spoke up.

“They went a bit easy on us there, didn’t they?” she said.

Team Cycle is at 36 Commerce Street, Aberdeen. Classes start on Friday April 28 and can be booked for £15 each. A monthly membership for unlimited classes costs £50 (£30 for students).

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

Nurses are preparing further industrial action (Danny Lawson/PA)
Government ‘has issued blatant threat’ by taking legal action over nurses strike
Mike Herbertson was nominated to be one of the Brave models for the 2023 Friends of Anchor fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Brave grandad 'living life to the full' following cancer diagnosis
Ramsay Clark, 17, is the youngest model taking part in this year's Brave fashion show. Image: Darrell Benns/DC Thomson.
Triple celebrations ahead for teen Brave model Ramsay Clark
Kate Forbes (left) with community fundraiser Rhona Matheson and Elsie Normington being shown around The Haven building by site manager Greg Cooper. Image Jason Hedges/DC Thomson
The Haven Centre: Inverness respite hub nearing completion ten years on
Workers on the picket line outside St Thomas’ Hospital in London (PA)
Government taking legal action over timing of planned strike by nurses
The centre was opened on Friday (James Lee/PA)
UK’s first outdoor dementia resource centre opens in Scotland
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting sets out the Labour Party’s plans for GP reform, at King’s Fund in London. Picture date: Friday April 21, 2023.
It will take a decade to get the NHS back to where it was,…
Shadow health secretary Wes Streeting sets out the Labour Party’s plans for GP reform, at King’s Fund in London (Stefan Rousseau/PA)
Labour will deliver the speed of care patients want, Wes Streeting says
To go with story by Charlotte Thomson. Xue Min works in catering Picture shows; Xue Min. inverness . Supplied by GRAPHICS Date; Unknown
Inverness NHS worker: 'I worked in catering now I help comfort patients undergoing surgery'
Mesh implants were used in vaginal surgeries in Scotland until 2018 (Kath Sansom/PA)
Women report ‘negative experience’ using mesh removal scheme

Most Read

1
Tui is scrapping its summer flights to Tenerife from Aberdeen Airport. Image: Shutterstock
Tui axes Aberdeen Airport summer flights to Tenerife and Rhodes
2
Finnies is spending a seven-figure sum expanding its George Street premises. Image: AGCC
Finnies the Jeweller opens new look boutique after seven-figure investment
3
The big empty wasteland on John Street could soon be developed into new student flats. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson
Aberdeen developer reveals seven-storey student flats plan for vacant John Street site
4
Tesco
Boy and girl, 16, admit attacking man who was set on by group of…
5
Bounty Competitions
North-east granny plans early retirement after winning biggest EVER prize in Bounty Competitions
6
The former Mannofield TSB will be transformed into a healthy lifestyle cafe by sisters Claire Tester and Lucy Slattery of Moossh. Image: Christopher Donnan/DC Thomson
Approved: £750,000 project will transform closed Mannofield TSB into ‘healthy lifestyle cafe’
7
Andy Spence, chief executive of Bid4Oban, in Lochavullin car park, Oban.
Parking ticket fines in Oban will likely increase to £100
8
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Parker guilty of sexual assault, directing verbal sexual communications and breach of the peace. Picture shows; Robin Parker Inverness Sheriff Court. N/A. Jenni Gee/DCT Media Date; 09/11/2022
Sex offender who smuggled knife into court and tried to slit his throat has…
9
Graphics created by DCT Design Desk on 20/4/2023 ahead of the Breedon Highland League title decider between Buckie Thistle and Brechin City. Pictured Euan Spark, left, of Brechin City and Josh Peters of Buckie Thistle.
Ex-team-mates Josh Peters and Euan Spark aiming for Highland League glory with Buckie and…
10
Mr Bando in a still from one of his drill music videos
‘Vicious’ rapper jailed for gutting man with machete while collecting debts

More from Press and Journal

King Charles was seen leaving the soon to be opened Fish Shop in Ballater. Image: Graeme Eldred.
King Charles and Camilla pay Ballater an unexpected visit ahead of Coronation
Ross County manager Malky Mackay during his side's loss to Hearts. Image: SNS
"We were way off it" - Ross County boss Malky Mackay following 6-1 defeat…
Hearts' Lawrence Shankland (C) celebrates scoring to make it 3-0 against Ross County. Image: SNS
Hearts 6 Ross County 1 – The Verdict: Player ratings, talking points and star…
Danny Thain is the founder of charity TWSPP. Image: TWSPP.
Suicide awareness campaigner returning to Fraserburgh after 4,225 mile charity cycle round Britain
Alistair Marshall will cycle around Scotland in June.
Chairman takes on charity cycle
Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis is set to judge the Aberdeen-Angus classes.
Stirling Bull Sales: Breeders prepare for May round
Aberdeen golfer David Law. Image: Shutterstock.
Aberdeen's David Law in contention in Japan; Gemma Dryburgh storms up leaderboard at Chevron…
The earthquake was felt in Fort William. Image: Sandy McCook/DC Thomson.
'It felt like a bomb had gone off': 2.7 magnitude earthquake hits Lochaber overnight
Police are at the scene. Image: Ben Hendry/DC Thomson
Man in hospital following collision involving motorbike and police van in Aberdeen
Members of Strichen JAC at the club's Christmas Party in 2022.
Strichen JAC crowned north club of the year

Editor's Picks

Most Commented