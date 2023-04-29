‘I needed some persuasion’: Unlikely model puts on a Brave face as he prepares for charity catwalk event

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

When Stuart Groundwater was initially offered the chance to sign up for Friends of Anchor’s Brave, he politely declined.

He told them fashion was not “his thing” and getting up on a catwalk in front of 500 people was not something he would “usually go for”.

But after two charity co-ordinators chatted more about the Beach Ballroom show to him – and perhaps more importantly his wife Margaret – he changed his mind.

The 68-year-old then decided to keep it a secret from his own sons, mysteriously messaging them to “check page six of The P&J” on the day the line-up was announced.

They were “both shocked but delighted” he had signed up to fundraise for the charity, which is close to his heart after a battle with prostate cancer.

Mr Groundwater was diagnosed in October 2019 after a blood test for diabetes revealed his prostate-specific antigen (PSA), was spotted as high.

Following more tests, his diagnosis was confirmed, along with a tumour on his bladder.

Both his bladder and prostate were operated on and he was given the all-clear.

But his PSA rose again in 2022 and in September, he underwent 33 radiotherapy sessions to kill off the cancer.

Brave has been ‘real boost’

The Peterculter man said the support he had from Friends of Anchor throughout was “absolutely fantastic”.

He is also keen to take part in Brave on May 4 and 5 as a nod to the support the charity gave his wife when she was treated for breast cancer in 2013.

“It has been absolutely first class”, he said.

“The Brave event has been a real boost.

“Meeting up with the other folk and the rehearsals have been great.”

Patients happy to chat about cancer

Mr and Mrs Groundwater have also been volunteering for the charity, picking up patients and taking them to hospital appointments – sometimes as far away as Glasgow.

“I enjoy meeting the folk”, he said.

“Some of them are sadly very ill.”

However, Mr Groundwater is also kept busy with his gardening, working on his classic car, and photography.

He also watches his grandchildren Cameron, 12, Blair, eight, and Finlay, 10, play football, and Eleanor, nine, swim every weekend.

But now the family is looking forward to watching him perform on the catwalk at the weekend.

His sons Andy and David will be cheering him along in the crowd alongside other family and friends.

So far his JustGiving page has raised more than £2,200 for the Anchored Together Appeal. Donations can be made on his JustGiving page.

Brave takes place at the Beach Ballroom, Aberdeen on May 4 and 5. For more information, or tickets visit the Friends of Anchor website.