Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

REVEALED: Cast of 24 Brave models ready to strut their stuff on stage for Friends of Anchor

By Denny Andonova
February 24, 2023, 6:00 am Updated: February 24, 2023, 8:58 am
Brave
24 brave men will step out of their comfort zone to raise money for Friends of Anchor. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Friends of Anchor has revealed the Brave stars of their popular fashion show that gives cancer patients a chance to “break taboos” and have a bit of fun.

Two dozen men will get out of their comfort zone and strut their stuff on the catwalk to give back to the charity that has supported them throughout their journey with cancer.

All 24 participants, aged from 18 to 75, have their own experience of the disease or haematology, with many at different stages throughout their diagnosis.

The models, who hail from across the north-east, have met for the first time and will now start preparing for their catwalk debut at the Beach Ballroom in May.

For the next two months, they will be working with professional choreographers and stylists from Premiere Productions UK to get suited and booted for the spotlight.

Strachan brothers ready to conquer the stage

Brothers Stuart and Graham Strachan decided to take on the challenge to raise funds for Friends of Anchor and thank staff for their support through the hardest of times.

The charity was a pillar of strength for Stuart who had to go through nine weeks of chemotherapy after he was diagnosed with testicular cancer in January last year.

It was the experience of former Brave models that planted the seed in his head – and when his brother agreed to join him on stage, he jumped in with both feet.

The 50-year-old, from Glenkindie, praised the charity team for its dedication and said: “The support you get from the people around you is what helps you make it through, and that’s where Friends of Anchor come in.

Brothers (L-R) Stuart and Graham Strachan both went through a cancer diagnosis last year. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

“They were always there for you no matter what you asked for. One of the girls can walk through that door now and she would remember my name; she knew everyone’s names.

Little things help so much

“I remember one night, I was feeling terrible after I had just finished chemo and she just came in with an ice cream in the middle of the night, and that meant so much.

“It was these little things that made all the difference. Whatever we give back to Friends of Anchor, it’s nothing compared to what they gave us.”

Graham was diagnosed with prostate cancer last September after his brother’s diagnosis prompted him to get tested in March.

Stuart and Graham Strachan will both be appearing in Brave. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

He said his wife Eileen and son Jack, 13, were “first class” throughout his journey and he wants to recognise all they have done for him by stepping on the Brave stage.

The 51-year-old, from Monymusk, said: “There is very little you can do to help somebody when they are in that situation. And it is in these moments that actions speak louder than words.

“Unfortunately for us, Stuart and I had to go through it as brothers in the same year – but the positive story is that we are both here now and can do this to give back.

“Brave gives us an opportunity to get that positive message across and just have a bit of fun.”

‘An extremely poignant event’

Brave will take place on May 4 and 5, and tickets will be available from March 1.

All of the money raised at the event will go directly towards Friends of Anchor’s £2 million project to open a new specialised cancer and haematology facility.

Charity director Sarah-Jane Hogg is now looking forward to another 10 weeks of fun, watching this year’s models prepare for the spotlight.

“The atmosphere in the Beach Ballroom on our two show days is electric, but it’s an extremely poignant event too,” she said. “Each year we see the guys taking part smash the taboo that men don’t talk about their feelings.

“The brotherhood that’s created by the event gives the gents a support group to share their experiences, and we see them lean into that wholeheartedly, while also embracing the real element of fun that accompanies Brave.”

Full list of this year’s Brave models

Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.
  • Alan Catto, 51, Bridge of Don
  • Allan Bruce, 58, Banff
  • Alistair Stenton, 61, Ellon
  • Colin Duffu, 44, Banff
  • Dale McEwan, 36, Kemnay
  • Eddie Thomson, 68, Westhill
  • George Annand, 75, Newburgh
  • George Mair, 68, Lossiemouth
  • Gordon Steele, 45, Newmachar
  • Graham Strachan, 52, Monymusk
  • Gordon Mitchell, 62, Inverurie
  • James Lyon, 66, Balmedie
  • Kevin Wilson, 51, Westhill
  • Michael Herbertson, 64, Aberdeen
  • Peter McKay, 60, Inverbervie
  • Ramsay Clark, 18, Newtonhill
  • Richard Easton, 52, Bridge of Don
  • Ron Macdougall, 74, Aberdeen
  • Russell Dudley, 29, Aberdeen
  • Stuart Groundwater, 69, Peterculter
  • Stuart Strachan, 50, Glenkindie
  • Tyler Summers, 22, Peterhead
  • Walter Heslop, 75, Aberdeen
  • Willie Garner, 67, Stonehaven

