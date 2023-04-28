Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Mystery donor makes £100,000 donation towards Aberdeen teen’s sight-saving brain surgery

Jack Dow and his family have been overwhelmed by the generosity of supporters helping to cover the cost of specialist surgery in the US.

By Cameron Roy
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.
The money will help Jack Dow hopefully fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.

A kind-hearted stranger has donated £100,000 to an Aberdeen teen so he can travel to America for sight-saving surgery.

Jack Dow’s family has been raising money for a special operation in the United States to allow the 18-year-old to fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine.

Last summer Jack was diagnosed with a two-inch arteriovenous malformation – known as an AVM.

It is a tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins disrupting normal blood flow and oxygen circulation.

If untreated, it has a 6-7% chance of hemorrhaging every year.

NHS doctors suggested if they operated and remove it Jack could lose 50% of his vision.

This would stop him from achieving his ultimate goal of becoming a Royal Marine.

Jack on his 18th birthday. Image: Willie Dow.

His family launched a campaign three weeks ago to help them reach the £147,000 cost of specialist surgery in America.

And now an unexpected donator has sent £100,000 to the family.

Donator wished to remain anonymous

Jack’s father Willie Dow told The Press and Journal the generous woman wanted to remain anonymous but said she was touched when she read Jack’s story online and wanted to help.

He said: “She phoned me up and said Jack’s case rung true for her.

Jack hopes the surgery will save his sight and he can then become a Royal Marine. Image: Willie Dow.

“She said it pushed a few buttons for her and that she is a human being.

“I said to her you don’t even know me or my family.

“She said, ‘I can hear you’re an emotional man and want to help’.”

‘She is a tremendous lady’

Mr Dow, who was in the RAF, said she deposited the £100,000 directly into his bank account. He has since updated the GoFundMe page with the deposit.

He said the mysterious donator’s very wealthy husband had died eight years ago and told her to help people with his money.

Willie Dow, with Jack and his mum Tracey, and sister Lexi, 11. Image: Willie Dow.

She now goes through GoFundMe a few times a week to help out those she can.

“I don’t think you get many people like that”, said Mr Dow.

“She is a tremendous lady. A lady with a heart of gold.

“I am totally overwhelmed.”

Fundraiser appeal continues

Due to the generous donation, the fundraiser has now reached £190,000, smashing its initial £147,000 target.

Now the family has enough cash to proceed with the treatment.

Jack in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.

But Mr Dow says when he phoned the specialist surgeon in Miami they explained there is also an additional surgeons fee of 30%, which raises the bill by around £60,000.

The post-surgery rehabilitation in Florida was also unaccounted for in the initial fundraiser, and the family has now decided to keep the campaign going.

The AVM on Jack’s brain has a risk of hemorrhaging every year. Image: Willie Dow.

Free burgers for Jack’s surgery

A number of others have also stepped forward to help push the campaign over the line.

This week Mr Dow was contacted by Yilmaz Huseyin, who runs the Yilmaz Snack Bar on Hareness Road in Altens.

Mr Huseyin got in touch after seeing the campaign online and has decided to give out free food at his van on Saturday to help with the appeal.

Instead of paying, customers have been asked to donate to Jack’s surgery fund.

Yilmaz Huseyin is the owner of the Yilmaz Snack Bar and will be giving out free food all day. Image: Yilmaz Huseyin.

“He is a young lad so we decided to do what we can to help the community”, said Mr Huseyin.

“We are always here to help anyone who needs it.

“What goes around comes around.”

It is not the first time 33-year-old married father of two Mr Huseyin has given out free food for a good cause.

In February, he handed out meals to raise money for the Red Cross to help those suffering from the earthquake in Turkey as he had 400 family members living in the country. 

Outpouring of support has been ‘absolutely amazing’

The outpouring of community support has left Mr Dow feeling emotional.

His daughter Lexi’s school is holding a fundraiser, Beekies Neuk bar in Newmacher is having a bingo night and various other organisations are hosting raffles and walks.

“It feels absolutely amazing”, he said.

“The amount of support we have had from people I don’t even know.”

The family is almost ready to send Jack for specialist surgery. Image: Willie Dow.

He said Jack is still doing his best to go to college, but often has a lot of pain in his head, and sometimes has to stay at home.

“He is a trooper and he marches on”, said Mr Dow.

“I am very proud of him.

“Hopefully when we get the surgery it improves.

“All I can do as a parent is give my child the best chance.”

To donate to Jack’s treatment visit the GoFundMe page.

