Aberdeen teenage ‘action man’ requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of becoming a Royal Marine

An Aberdeen teen needs brain surgery to save his vision and fulfil his lifelong dream of becoming a Royal Marine.

Jack Dow, 18, has always been extremely active, participating in trampolining, gymnastics, diving, football and muay thai.

He was a member of the army cadets and dreamed of following in his dad Willie’s footsteps of being in the military.

But last summer, he began to experience painful migraines.

After numerous trips to the GP, he was eventually given a CT scan in July, which found a tangle of blood vessels in his brain.

He was diagnosed with a two-inch wide arteriovenous malformation – known as an AVM.

Brain is a ‘ticking timebomb’

It is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins – disrupting normal blood flow and oxygen circulation.

Willie says it is a “ticking timebomb” as a Miami surgeon told him it will have a 6-7% chance of hemorrhaging each year.

He said: “It was a huge shock to find out. He was such an active boy.

“If it eventually did start bleeding, it would cause Jack to have stroke.

“That is a lot of years for a young man to have it inside his head and the percentages add up. I don’t think it is good for him mentally.”

The family was told it had probably been there since birth.

Surgery could leave Jack blind

However, removing the AVM will not be a straightforward procedure.

It is located in the cerebral occipital lobe, which is near the part of the brain that processes images.

Removing it could cost Jack his vision.

The family has been in touch with three UK-based neurosurgeons about Jack’s case.

Two of them said they would not be able to operate at all due to how deep it was inside the brain.

Another said he could operate, but the risks would be “very high” and Jack would lose 50% of his vision in both eyes.

One neurosurgeon told the family it would be “like poking the bear”.

Condition drains Jack’s energy

The thought of Jack having to live with the condition has left his dad, mum Tracey and sister Lexi feeling heartbroken.

The diagnosis has put “everything on hold” for Jack as his planned future has been “turned upside down”.

He is currently in his final year of studying Uniformed Services at North East Scotland College.

But the condition has left him drained of energy and no longer keep up with formerly active lifestyle.

Willie said: “He still keeps himself fit as much as he can, but this whole thing has sapped him of his energy. He gets knackered just from washing his car now.

“We was the action man for his age.”

Family looks to America for surgery hope

Now the family, who live in Bridge of Don, are looking at other surgical options in the United States for hope.

Willie said he found a specialist surgeon in Florida who has carried out hundreds of similar procedures.

The surgeon believes he would be able to remove the entire AVM, to stop it from growing back, and protect Jack’s vision.

But he warned he will definitely lose some vision.

Willie said: “If we get away with just losing 20% of his vision that will be a success in my book.

“No disrespect to UK neurosurgeons but I just thought the expertise was better in America.

“I just want what’s best for my son.”

Willie hopes that if enough of his vision is saved, Jack will still be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine.

Military friends rally around family

However, the surgery would cost the family £147,000.

Willie decided he would need to set up a fundraiser on Friday, but within 21 hours it had already reached £20,000.

One anonymous donator gave £5,000.

Willie said: “I am totally overwhelmed to be honest with you.

“All of my military friends who I have not seen in years have been spreading it around groups they know trying to get as much money as possible.

“I am not an emotional person but I was just sitting there in tears.

“It has been amazing, truly unbelievable.

“I am hoping once they remove it he will be able to get back to the way he was.”

To find out more about Jack’s condition or to donate, visit the GoFundMe page.