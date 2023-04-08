Aberdeen teenage ‘action man’ requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of becoming a Royal Marine

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Aberdeen & Aberdeenshire

Aberdeen teenage ‘action man’ requires brain surgery to save his vision and dream of becoming a Royal Marine

His family has launched a fundraiser to undergo specialist surgery in the United States.

By Cameron Roy
Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.
Jack Dow in his army cadet uniform and in a hospital gown while undergoing tests on his brain. Image: Willie Dow.

An Aberdeen teen needs brain surgery to save his vision and fulfil his lifelong dream of becoming a Royal Marine.

Jack Dow, 18, has always been extremely active, participating in trampolining, gymnastics, diving, football and muay thai.

He was a member of the army cadets and dreamed of following in his dad Willie’s footsteps of being in the military.

But last summer, he began to experience painful migraines.

After numerous trips to the GP, he was eventually given a CT scan in July, which found a tangle of blood vessels in his brain.

Jack had always been a successful athlete. Image: Willie Dow.

He was diagnosed with a two-inch wide arteriovenous malformation – known as an AVM.

Brain is a ‘ticking timebomb’

It is an abnormal tangle of blood vessels connecting arteries and veins – disrupting normal blood flow and oxygen circulation.

Willie says it is a “ticking timebomb” as a Miami surgeon told him it will have a 6-7% chance of hemorrhaging each year.

He said: “It was a huge shock to find out. He was such an active boy.

The AVM on Jack’s brain. Image: Willie Dow.

“If it eventually did start bleeding, it would cause Jack to have stroke.

“That is a lot of years for a young man to have it inside his head and the percentages add up. I don’t think it is good for him mentally.”

The family was told it had probably been there since birth.

Surgery could leave Jack blind

However, removing the AVM will not be a straightforward procedure.

It is located in the cerebral occipital lobe, which is near the part of the brain that processes images.

Removing it could cost Jack his vision.

Jack underwent a lot of tests before his diagnosis. Image: Willie Dow.

The family has been in touch with three UK-based neurosurgeons about Jack’s case.

Two of them said they would not be able to operate at all due to how deep it was inside the brain.

Another said he could operate, but the risks would be “very high” and Jack would lose 50% of his vision in both eyes.

One neurosurgeon told the family it would be “like poking the bear”.

Condition drains Jack’s energy

The thought of Jack having to live with the condition has left his dad, mum Tracey and sister Lexi feeling heartbroken.

The diagnosis has put “everything on hold” for Jack as his planned future has been “turned upside down”.

He is currently in his final year of studying Uniformed Services at North East Scotland College.

Willie Dow, with Jack and his mum Tracey, and sister Lexi, 11. Image: Willie Dow.

But the condition has left him drained of energy and no longer keep up with formerly active lifestyle.

Willie said: “He still keeps himself fit as much as he can, but this whole thing has sapped him of his energy. He gets knackered just from washing his car now.

“We was the action man for his age.”

Family looks to America for surgery hope

Now the family, who live in Bridge of Don, are looking at other surgical options in the United States for hope.

Willie said he found a specialist surgeon in Florida who has carried out hundreds of similar procedures.

The surgeon believes he would be able to remove the entire AVM, to stop it from growing back, and protect Jack’s vision.

But he warned he will definitely lose some vision.

The family are raising money for specialist surgery. Image: Willie Dow.

Willie said: “If we get away with just losing 20% of his vision that will be a success in my book.

“No disrespect to UK neurosurgeons but I just thought the expertise was better in America.

“I just want what’s best for my son.”

Willie hopes that if enough of his vision is saved, Jack will still be able to fulfill his dream of becoming a Royal Marine.

Military friends rally around family

However, the surgery would cost the family £147,000.

Willie decided he would need to set up a fundraiser on Friday, but within 21 hours it had already reached £20,000.

One anonymous donator gave £5,000.

Willie said: “I am totally overwhelmed to be honest with you.

“All of my military friends who I have not seen in years have been spreading it around groups they know trying to get as much money as possible.

“I am not an emotional person but I was just sitting there in tears.

“It has been amazing, truly unbelievable.

“I am hoping once they remove it he will be able to get back to the way he was.”

To find out more about Jack’s condition or to donate, visit the GoFundMe page.

[[title]]

[[text]]
