‘This has ruined us’ – sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water

A family who say they lost everything when a sewer overflowed and spilled more than a foot of effluent into their home are pleading with Scottish Water for answers.

Alasdair Mackenzie and wife Su Mei have been out of their home on West Cults Farm since the incident in November.

It will be at least another four months until they and their grandchildren can move back in.

Now they are speaking out on behalf of all the families who live in the four homes at the site.

Mr Mackenzie, a former teacher at the now closed Craighall Primary in Kincorth, said: “This has ruined us. We will never be able to sell our house.

“My inheritance for my children, and grandchildren, has been lost.”

Forced to evacuate

Mr Mackenzie says his health has been impacted due to living in constant anxiety over sewage pouring into his home.

The West Cults Farm Cottage resident – who has the backing of his neighbours to act as their spokesman – said: “I am coming to the media in a bid for answers before another overflow from the sewage tank ruins our homes again.”

Describing what happened on November 19 last year, he said: “Sewage from almost 3,500 houses overflowed into the area we inhabit. We were forced to evacuate.

“Around us the depth of sewage was up to 5-6ft. Because it could not be contained it was distributed through the streams around us and would have entered the River Dee near the Shakkin Briggie in Cults.

“No doubt it then down past Duthie Park, the Boat House and probably found its way onto the beach.

“In my opinion, such a discharge is a major pollution event that threatens our and public health.

“But it’s not the first time. In 2015/16 it happened on three separate occasions.”

That flooding is part of an ongoing complaint against Scottish Water.

In spite of trying to pursue Scottish Water for the November 2021 event by contacting the council, the Scottish Government and MPs and MSPs, the families have not made any progress.

They have spent £250,000 of their own money in creating “successful” flood defences from the nearby River Dee.

They have also suggested a number of solutions to Scottish Water.

Two solutions

Mr Mackenzie continued: “You can see by the condition of the sewage tanks that they are of some age, and in a terrible state. If you stood on some of the lids they would break.

“To us, the sewage tanks do not appear to be suitable for the 3,500 homes that feed into them. That said, the tanks could be improved to protect our homes.

“They could be heightened to 6ft or 8ft, and a containment bund could be built around it. But Scottish Water are not willing to speak to us about this, saying only that they are undertaking an investigation.”

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “The causes of flooding are complex, with significant potential interactions between man-made and natural drainage systems during severe storms.

“Scottish Water recognises the distress that flooding causes and takes its responsibilities to customers who are at risk of flooding from the sewer network seriously.

“We have investigated flooding at West Cults Farm in the past and found the primary cause of flooding on that occasion was record high flows in the River Dee. Mitigation measures were supported by Scottish Water on a good will basis to assist in reducing the impact and frequency of future flooding and our findings, including the residual flood risk, were explained to customers.

She added: “Following the flooding reported in November 2022, a further investigation is being carried out to ensure this event is fully understood. The investigation process is detailed and takes significant time to complete, but we will inform customers as soon as findings are available.”