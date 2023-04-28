‘This has ruined us’ – sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘This has ruined us’ – sewage flood families demand answers from Scottish Water

Ex-teacher Alasdair Mackenzie is pleading for action after homes hit with a foot of effluent

By Louise Glen

A family who say they lost everything when a sewer overflowed and spilled more than a foot of effluent into their home are pleading with Scottish Water for answers.

Alasdair Mackenzie and wife Su Mei have been out of their home on West Cults Farm since the incident in November.

It will be at least another four months until they and their grandchildren can move back in.

Now they are speaking out on behalf of all the families who live in the four homes at the site.

Alasdair Mackenzie’s house has been ruined. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

Mr Mackenzie, a former teacher at the now closed Craighall Primary in Kincorth, said: “This has ruined us. We will never be able to sell our house.

“My inheritance for my children, and grandchildren, has been lost.”

Forced to evacuate

Mr Mackenzie says his health has been impacted due to living in constant anxiety over sewage pouring into his home.

The West Cults Farm Cottage resident – who has the backing of his neighbours to act as their spokesman – said: “I am coming to the media in a bid for answers before another overflow from the sewage tank ruins our homes again.”

Describing what happened on November 19 last year, he said: “Sewage from almost 3,500 houses overflowed into the area we inhabit. We were forced to evacuate.

Alasdair Mackenzie  with grand daughter Lily, neighbour Ewan Sinclair and Su Mei Mackenzie at one of the sewage Storm Tanks. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“Around us the depth of sewage was up to 5-6ft. Because it could not be contained it was distributed through the streams around us and would have entered the River Dee near the Shakkin Briggie in Cults.

“No doubt it then down past Duthie Park, the Boat House and probably found its way onto the beach.

“In my opinion, such a discharge is a major pollution event that threatens our and public health.

“But it’s not the first time. In 2015/16 it happened on three separate occasions.”

That flooding is part of an ongoing complaint against Scottish Water.

In spite of trying to pursue Scottish Water for the November 2021 event by contacting the council, the Scottish Government and MPs and MSPs, the families have not made any progress.

They have spent £250,000 of their own money in creating “successful” flood defences from the nearby River Dee.

They have also suggested a number of solutions to Scottish Water.

Two solutions

Mr Mackenzie continued: “You can see by the condition of the sewage tanks that they are of some age, and in a terrible state. If you stood on some of the lids they would break.

The damage to the interior of Mr Mackenzie’s house. Image: by Scott Baxter/DC Thomson.

“To us, the sewage tanks do not appear to be suitable for the 3,500 homes that feed into them. That said, the tanks could be improved to protect our homes.

“They could be heightened to 6ft or 8ft, and a containment bund could be built around it. But Scottish Water are not willing to speak to us about this, saying only that they are undertaking an investigation.”

A Scottish Water spokeswoman said: “The causes of flooding are complex, with significant potential interactions between man-made and natural drainage systems during severe storms.

“Scottish Water recognises the distress that flooding causes and takes its responsibilities to customers who are at risk of flooding from the sewer network seriously.

“We have investigated flooding at West Cults Farm in the past and found the primary cause of flooding on that occasion was record high flows in the River Dee. Mitigation measures were supported by Scottish Water on a good will basis to assist in reducing the impact and frequency of future flooding and our findings, including the residual flood risk, were explained to customers.

She added: “Following the flooding reported in November 2022, a further investigation is being carried out to ensure this event is fully understood. The investigation process is detailed and takes significant time to complete, but we will inform customers as soon as findings are available.”

