Health & Wellbeing Aberdeen mum uses ectopic pregnancy misdiagnosis to push for change Stephanie Reid is determined to see changes made to the NHS after the trauma she and her family experienced with a pregnancy misdiagnosis. By Jenna Scott May 23 2023, 4.08pm Aberdeen mum uses ectopic pregnancy misdiagnosis to push for change Grieving mum Stephanie Reid wants answers. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Conversation