Appeal after driver taken to hospital following hit and run crash on the A819 Dalmally

Officers are appealing for information following a hit and run crash on the A819 Inveraray to Kilchurn Castle road at Dalmally.

The crash involving a grey coloured Citroen and a Dacia, happened around 6.15pm on Friday May 19, near to the junction with the A85 Dalmally.

Police said the Citroen vehicle left the scene.

The driver of the Dacia was taken to Lorn and Islands Hospital in Oban for treatment.

The hospital is some 40minutes drive away from the crash site.

Appeal for witnesses after A819 crash

Constable Stuart Campbell said: “Our inquiries into this crash are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who witnessed the crash or who was in the area at the time and may have dash cam footage which could assist to get in touch.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 3519 of 19 May, 2023.

The A819 runs alongside Loch Awe as it pulls down from Inverary into the village of Dalmally.

At the Kilchurn Castle end of the road, tourist buses often stop to look at the view – one of the most photographed in Scotland.

It is also a popular place for fishing on the river – which is known for its trout and perch stocks. But there is limited parking on the roadside.