Wild wellness: Plunging into the icy waters of Loch Tay and getting sweaty in the ‘HotBox’ sauna

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Wild wellness: Plunging into the icy waters of Loch Tay and getting sweaty in the ‘HotBox’ sauna

Hitting the water is invigorating and exhilarating!

By Gayle Ritchie
Gayle hurls herself down the slide and into Loch Tay. Picture: Kenny Smith.
Gayle hurls herself down the slide and into Loch Tay. Picture: Kenny Smith.

Gayle embraces some ‘wild wellness’ at Taymouth Marina’s HotBox spa – and enjoys an icy dunk into Loch Tay.

Sitting at the top of the slide, peering down into the icy waters of Loch Tay, I experience a huge surge of anticipation.

I’m roasting hot, having just sashayed out of a sauna, and I know the contrast in temperatures is going to be a major shock.

I reluctantly let go of the handrail and screech my way down the metal chute, unable to stop myself from letting loose a few profanities.

Hitting the water is, to put it lightly, invigorating and absolutely exhilarating! And yes, utterly perishing!

Hurtling down the slide. Picture: Kenny Smith.

I remind myself this is good for me, physically and mentally, as I swim and splash around like a mad woman, before scrambling up the rustic ladder and making a beeline for warmth.

I’m at Taymouth Marina’s Wild Wellness Spa, and wow, what a fantastic concept.

HotBox

Nestled on the banks of Loch Tay at Kenmore, the ‘HotBox’ sauna is fired by a crackling wood burner, lined with aspen, and boasts panoramic views across the water, and to distant hills and forests.

There’s an amazing (hot) outdoor pool – the ideal spot to unwind with a glass of beer or fizz – plus a steam room, cold water dunk buckets, and of course, the piece de resistance, the slide that plunges right into the loch.

Gayle enjoying the HotBox sauna. Picture: Kenny Smith.

I’ve signed up for a two-hour spa session, meaning I can relax in my fluffy robe and slippers on the outdoor terrace, enjoy a spot of hot and cold immersion, and gorge on cake and fresh fruit around the firepit if I fancy.

Fresh fruit, fruit-infused water, and cake are available. Picture: Kenny Smith.

It’s an absolutely blissful way to spend a Friday afternoon, and while it’s tempting to simply sit and gaze at the spectacle of Ben Lawers from the comfort of the sauna and pool, I’m keen to embrace ALL the benefits.

Enjoying the views from the hot outdoor pool.

And that’s why I chuck myself down the slide into the freezing loch three times.

I wouldn’t say you get used to it – there’s still a slight sense of trepidation – but the third plunge is certainly less of a shock than the first and second.

A slight shock to the system! Picture: Kenny Smith.

So, why do this? Well, you might feel euphoric, elated and ecstatic after it, plus you’ll likely feel really proud of yourself. I know I did.

Hydrotherapy

Known as hot and cold therapy, or hydrotherapy, it’s a ritual that’s been around for centuries.

The transition from one extreme temperature to another is thought to be restorative for the mind and body, with the shift from hot to cold producing a thermal shock and releasing adrenaline.

Getting out of the water back to warmth.

Benefits range from a boosted mood and immune system to reduced swelling and inflammation, and improved pain tolerance.

Other claims include improved sleep quality, lower body fat, accelerated healing, and a longer life.

The dunk bucket is a refreshing experience. Picture: Kenny Smith.

What’s not to like! Jump on into that icy water and be glad you did!

Once my skin has gone all prune-like, and my two-hour slot is almost up, I chill out by the fire, reluctant to move from this glorious spot.

Luckily, I’m here for the night and there’s time before dinner to go for a wee stroll.

Wee stroll

I discover an overgrown track heading up the hill behind Taymouth Marina, and walk for an hour, passing ruins and fields full of sheep and cute lambs.

After a quick change of clothes – my hair is still dripping wet from my spa session – I head along to the Ferryman’s Inn, a dog-friendly gastro-bar run by the resort.

Pizza heaven

I’d heard great things about the pizzas on offer here, so that’s exactly what I order – a delicious pepperoni and chilli honey one at that.

It’s more than enough but greedy guts here can’t resist dessert – an obscenely rich chocolate mousse. Yum.

The atmosphere is chilled out, and when diners start to thin out, I head outside with a glass of wine and sit chatting to some of the friendly staff by a fire on the lochside, which is bliss.

Fluffy white towels are in abundance at the spa. Picture: Kenny Smith.

My bed for the night is in one of the marina’s one-bedroom apartments, and before hitting the sack, I enjoy a session in the private hot tub.

Great sleep

All that fresh air, fine food and pampering results in a fantastic sleep, and I wake up the following morning, ready to take on Schiehallion… until I realise the fog is so thick that it would be pointless to climb the iconic Munro.

Instead, I stride up nearby Kenmore Hill, which, at 515m, is much less of a challenge. However, any potential views are obscured by the obstinate mist.

Nevertheless, it’s a decent workout, and when the sky clears and the sun pops out, albeit briefly, I sit down on a rock and gaze in awe at the beauty around me.

What a refreshing, rejuvenating start to a weekend in Highland Perthshire!

Signpost leading to the loch. Picture: Kenny Smith.
  • The Wild Wellness sessions at Taymouth Marina Lochside Spa Resort can be booked for private sessions or mixed groups. Fresh towels, cakes, a selection of fresh fruit and fruit-infused water, are included in the two-hour spa session. Slippers and robes are also available for a surcharge. taymouthmarina.com/hot-box-spa/
  • Watersports sessions are also on offer at Taymouth Marina, including kayaking, stand-up paddleboarding, canoeing, and water trampolining. The resort also hires mountain bikes.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Health & Wellbeing

The GMB union said its investigation has revealed around 9,500 incidents including crews being bitten, head-butted, spat at and struck with weapons (PA)
Ambulance workers ‘bitten, head-butted and spat at’ on duty
Hugh Dennis (Andrew Higgins/PA)
Hugh Dennis on importance of Outnumbered dementia storyline
Tam Cowan finally got to meet Sam Douglas after a fundraising event last year
Presenter and comedian Tam Cowan coming to Inverness to help brave youngster with brain…
Louise Healey had daughter Piper with the help of a doula, much to the delight of eldest Isabel. Photo: Louise Healey/Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
'I would have really struggled without Arleen': Doula brings critical birth support to Aberdeen…
Graeme Cran will be taking up the kiltwalk to give back the Friends of the Neuro ward charity. Image: Graeme Cran.
Accountant who had brain tumour joins Kiltwalk for Friends of Neuro Aberdeen, as Highlander…
A blood test that can detect more than 50 different types of cancer has shown promise in a trial involving thousands of NHS patients, scientists have said (Simon Dawson/PA)
Blood test to detect 50 different types of cancer shows promise in NHS trial
A picture of a GPs desk with a medic on a keyboard of a computer. Also on the table is a blood pressure machine and a stethoscope.
'Perfect storm' facing Moray medical practices, say GPs
4
Raigmore hospital in Inverness operated by NHS Highland.
Several risks facing NHS Highland services identified in new report
Business manager Kerry Ross inside a newly renovated Royal Cornhill Hospital ward. Image: NHS Grampian.
Refurbishment of wards at Royal Cornhill Hospital in Aberdeen finally finishes
Figures show more than 18,000 patients died while on an NHS waiting list in 2022 (Peter Byrne/PA)
Yousaf under fire as figures show 39% rise in patients dying while on wait…