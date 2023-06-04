Person rescued from Nairn sandbar after being cut off by tide

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

A person has been winched to safety by a rescue helicopter after becoming stranded on a sandbar near Nairn.

The incident occurred at around 9.15am on Sunday June 4, when a walker was cut off by the tide.

They were left stranded on the sandbar located north-east of Nairn with no way to reach the mainland.

Rescue teams were scrambled to assist the person and rescue helicopter 151 was dispatched from Inverness.

The team managed to winch the person off the sandbar safely before transporting them back to safer ground.

The person was uninjured and the incident was dealt with by 10.10am.