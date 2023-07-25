New dentist at Aberdeen clinic celebrates natural healthy smiles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New dentist at Aberdeen clinic celebrates natural healthy smiles

Andrew Scott Dental Care’s newest clinician on combining art and science.

In partnership with Andrew Scott Dental Care
Rachel Jackson working as a medical illustrator and as a dentist in Aberdeen in side by side shots.

Modern technology, a welcoming clinic, professional care, an artist’s eye for detail – if you’re looking for a dentist in Aberdeen, then Rachel Jackson is a name to watch out for.

For almost 20 years, Rachel Jackson has worked in healthcare in one way or another.

She has a degree in medical illustration and photography, as well as a degree in dental hygiene therapy. She’s worked in clinical teaching roles and as a dental hygienist/therapist at Andrew Scott Dental Care in Aberdeen, where she’s now returning as a fully qualified dentist.

This journey into dentistry has allowed her to build up a unique and fascinating CV – and it means she can offer her patients a refreshing approach to dental care.

From a visual artist to a dentist in Aberdeen

Rachel Jackson using microscope to help with medical illustrations
Rachel Jackson’s skills in art and science allow her to offer a refreshing perspective on dental care.

In particular, exploring the potential of art in dental care provides an unusual but effective perspective. Rachel says: “My background within the visual arts is complementary to my work as a dentist in many ways.

“An artist can be described as a stranger who can bring you to tears with a portrait of your loved one. That is because the artist sees the person, not the project.

“A dentist needs to do the same, because patients don’t forget how you make them feel. Good consultation, listening and communications skills ensure I am alive to your healthcare needs. This is paramount to building a trusting alliance with patients.

“My knowledge of dental and mechanical sciences underpins what I do, whereas my skills as an artist influence how I do it. Artists are visual thinkers.

“Hand skills, precision, concentration and a meticulous eye for detail helps achieve any masterful painting or sculpture in the same way it requires visualisation, control of tools, materials and a delicate touch when restoring your teeth.

“I am very lucky to have found a profession where I can amalgamate my love of art and science. Having the ability to manage disease, alleviate pain and address aesthetic concerns is a true gift to offer another person, which is why my job is so rewarding.”

Rachel produced over 50 pieces of artwork as an undergraduate and received an award for best overall clinical proficiency.

She’s also exhibited her artwork, spoke publicly about integrating art and science for learning, and been commissioned to produce cover artwork for several leading international dental books and journals.

‘Hollywood smile’ versus a natural, healthy smile

As a dentist at Aberdeen’s Andrew Scott Dental Care, Rachel will be offering a range of treatments for patients of all ages. She has a particular interest in restorative and aesthetic dentistry, fixing teeth and replacing missing teeth with:

  • white fillings
  • composite bonding
  • veneers
  • crowns
  • bridges
  • dentures
  • restoring implants

Having a healthy, beautiful smile can be transformative, and it’s definitely a focus for Rachel.

She explains: “I believe that the ‘Hollywood smile’ is becoming a thing of the past.

“My philosophy is one that stakes value in preserving teeth and achieving a beautifully natural aesthetic that is in harmony with the face and maintains your character.

“The outcome can be a life changing. I have an ability to put patients at ease and look to empower them with the knowledge they require to make informed decisions and achieve dental health. “

Finding a home as a dentist at Aberdeen’s Andrew Scott Dental Care

Rachel Jackson artwork depicting three dentists wearing face masks.
Artwork by Rachel Jackson, who is returning to Andrew Scott Dental Care as a qualified dentist.

Andrew Scott Dental Care is the perfect place for Rachel to be able to provide the excellent patient care she prioritises: “We are a forward-thinking practice investing in modern technology and materials.

“We support each other and the team’s energy makes you want to go to work each day and return home knowing you have done your best for patients. That’s how dentistry should be.

“Andrew Scott Dental Care strives for excellence and in turn offers me the environment for a career that I hope to flourish within.”

As part of this commitment to excellence, Andrew Scott Dental Care will soon be moving into new, bigger premises in Aberdeen – watch this space!

And Rachel will be keeping up her artwork too. She is a member of the Aberdeen Artists Society and hopes to run drawing and painting workshops for the public, medical and dental professionals in Aberdeen later this year.

Rachel is now taking bookings and is working as a dentist at Aberdeen’s Andrew Scott Dental Care. She is accepting new private patients and offers Denplan, costing as little as £22 per month. To register, or to book a consultation or examination, call 01224 806 700.

Follow Rachel on Instagram and follow Andrew Scott Dental Care on Instagram for the latest information.

