New dentist at Aberdeen clinic celebrates natural healthy smiles

Modern technology, a welcoming clinic, professional care, an artist’s eye for detail – if you’re looking for a dentist in Aberdeen, then Rachel Jackson is a name to watch out for.

For almost 20 years, Rachel Jackson has worked in healthcare in one way or another.

She has a degree in medical illustration and photography, as well as a degree in dental hygiene therapy. She’s worked in clinical teaching roles and as a dental hygienist/therapist at Andrew Scott Dental Care in Aberdeen, where she’s now returning as a fully qualified dentist.

This journey into dentistry has allowed her to build up a unique and fascinating CV – and it means she can offer her patients a refreshing approach to dental care.

From a visual artist to a dentist in Aberdeen

In particular, exploring the potential of art in dental care provides an unusual but effective perspective. Rachel says: “My background within the visual arts is complementary to my work as a dentist in many ways.

“An artist can be described as a stranger who can bring you to tears with a portrait of your loved one. That is because the artist sees the person, not the project.

“A dentist needs to do the same, because patients don’t forget how you make them feel. Good consultation, listening and communications skills ensure I am alive to your healthcare needs. This is paramount to building a trusting alliance with patients.

“My knowledge of dental and mechanical sciences underpins what I do, whereas my skills as an artist influence how I do it. Artists are visual thinkers.

“Hand skills, precision, concentration and a meticulous eye for detail helps achieve any masterful painting or sculpture in the same way it requires visualisation, control of tools, materials and a delicate touch when restoring your teeth.

“I am very lucky to have found a profession where I can amalgamate my love of art and science. Having the ability to manage disease, alleviate pain and address aesthetic concerns is a true gift to offer another person, which is why my job is so rewarding.”

Rachel produced over 50 pieces of artwork as an undergraduate and received an award for best overall clinical proficiency.

She’s also exhibited her artwork, spoke publicly about integrating art and science for learning, and been commissioned to produce cover artwork for several leading international dental books and journals.

‘Hollywood smile’ versus a natural, healthy smile

As a dentist at Aberdeen’s Andrew Scott Dental Care, Rachel will be offering a range of treatments for patients of all ages. She has a particular interest in restorative and aesthetic dentistry, fixing teeth and replacing missing teeth with:

white fillings

composite bonding

veneers

crowns

bridges

dentures

restoring implants

Having a healthy, beautiful smile can be transformative, and it’s definitely a focus for Rachel.

She explains: “I believe that the ‘Hollywood smile’ is becoming a thing of the past.

“My philosophy is one that stakes value in preserving teeth and achieving a beautifully natural aesthetic that is in harmony with the face and maintains your character.

“The outcome can be a life changing. I have an ability to put patients at ease and look to empower them with the knowledge they require to make informed decisions and achieve dental health. “

Finding a home as a dentist at Aberdeen’s Andrew Scott Dental Care

Andrew Scott Dental Care is the perfect place for Rachel to be able to provide the excellent patient care she prioritises: “We are a forward-thinking practice investing in modern technology and materials.

“We support each other and the team’s energy makes you want to go to work each day and return home knowing you have done your best for patients. That’s how dentistry should be.

“Andrew Scott Dental Care strives for excellence and in turn offers me the environment for a career that I hope to flourish within.”

As part of this commitment to excellence, Andrew Scott Dental Care will soon be moving into new, bigger premises in Aberdeen – watch this space!

And Rachel will be keeping up her artwork too. She is a member of the Aberdeen Artists Society and hopes to run drawing and painting workshops for the public, medical and dental professionals in Aberdeen later this year.

Rachel is now taking bookings and is working as a dentist at Aberdeen’s Andrew Scott Dental Care. She is accepting new private patients and offers Denplan, costing as little as £22 per month. To register, or to book a consultation or examination, call 01224 806 700.

Follow Rachel on Instagram and follow Andrew Scott Dental Care on Instagram for the latest information.