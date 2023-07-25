Inverurie family forced to flee by dinghy from Rhodes wildfires

An Inverurie family were forced to flee the raging Greek raging wildfires on a dinghy.

Wildfires have been blazing across Rhodes for six days, sending frightened holidaymakers scrambling for safety as fires neared homes and hotels.

Emma and Bruce Farquhar, and their two children Brodie, 17, and Eilidh, 15, from Inverurie, are among them.

They had been enjoying a relaxing holiday at the Lardos resort on the east of the island, close to where the Laerma wildfire began in the island’s centre.

The fires have forced nearly 20,000 people from their homes, with tourists forced to camp near the airport in the hopes of catching a flight home.

As the fires continued to burn and dark smoke loomed overhead, the Farquhar family pushed the resort’s management to take action.

‘Quite frightening’

The family were forced to climb into a small dinghy as they rowed to safety.

Emma Farquhar told the BBC: “It was quickly spreading right across the front of the hill right beside where our hotel was.

“That’s when it was like – this is quite frightening, this is quite scary we want to get away from here now.”

The family eventually arrived at Pefkos further away from the wildfires, where they hailed a taxi and were taken to the airport.

The journey to the airport took a lot longer due to heavy traffic and blockades, with thousands fleeing the fires.

Mrs Farquhar added: “said: “It was chaos, there were buses everywhere, people with cases and bags obviously desperate to find a way to the airport.”

The family are now safely back in Inverurie.