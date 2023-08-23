NHS Grampian takes a ‘very long time to fill vacant posts’ says former health minister

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
NHS Grampian takes a ‘very long time to fill vacant posts’ says former health minister

Aberdeen MSP Kevin Stewart called on the health board to pick up the pace.

By Louise Glen
Kevin Stewart MSP has raised concerns about staffing at NHS Grampian.
Kevin Stewart has asked for reassurances from NHS Grampian. Image: DC Thomson.

A former health minister has written to NHS Grampian bosses seeking reassurances they are doing everything they can to recruit staff.

Kevin Stewart said it is “galling” there seems to be “little done” to respond to concerns raised by medics about shortages in the emergency departments in Aberdeen and Elgin.

It comes after senior doctors spoke out to the media amid claims management has ignored their staffing concerns for some time – saying they have been raising the issues since 2021.

The whistleblowers told BBC Scotland of a shortage in senior registrars at weekends, waiting times in excess of eight hours and staff being put in an “impossible situation”.

One doctor said: “We are witnessing ongoing harm with unacceptable delays to the assessment and treatment of patients.

“There have been avoidable deaths and at other times there are too long delays getting to patients who may be suffering from a serious condition like stroke or sepsis.”

Aberdeen Central MSP Kevin Stewart has now written to NHS Grampian’s chief executive Caroline Hiscox about the claims.

‘NHS Grampian takes a long time to recruit’

He wants assurances that the health board is doing “everything possible” to recruit, while supporting the existing workforce.

In his letter, the former mental wellbeing and social care minister said: “It is galling that there seems to have been little done to respond to previous concerns raised by staff and that this has led to a whistleblowing complaint being submitted.

Kevin Stewart MSP raised concerns about NHS Grampian staffing. One of the issues is ambulances having to stack up outside A&E as patients can not get in.
Ambulances are unable to get patients into A&E meaning they are stacked out outside both Elgin and Aberdeen. Image: Jasperimage.

“I recognise that there is extreme pressure on our health services due to the impact of the Covid pandemic, the backlog of treatments that are required to meet the needs of patients and of the competition to recruit qualified staff. However, as a former health minister I am also aware that NHS Grampian often took a very long time to recruit to vacant posts.”

While seeking reassurances that the recruitment process is efficient and targeting the right places, Mr Stewart also said it would be “enlightening” to find out what efforts are being made to boost primary care to reduce the need for patients to go to A&E.

Work ongoing to tackle shortages

Earlier, NHS Grampian confirmed it was aware of the “tremendous pressure” its emergency departments are under and that it in the process of expanding its workforce.

A spokesman said: “Service and staffing pressures have been with us for several years and we have worked hard to expand our multi-professional workforce in the emergency department and redesign unscheduled care services.

“This includes consultants, doctors in training, nursing staff, allied health professionals (AHP) and additional roles such as physician associates and emergency nurse practitioners.

“Our consultant workforce has expanded but is not yet at full capacity. Our nursing and AHP staff numbers have also increased and are fully recruited.”

 

