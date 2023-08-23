Murray Foote named as new SNP chief executive

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Murray Foote named as new SNP chief executive

The former newspaper editor makes a dramatic return to the party months after quitting in a row under previous boss Peter Murrell.

By Andy Philip
Murray Foote takes over as boss of SNP HQ. Image: Supplied by Progress Scotland.
Murray Foote takes over as boss of SNP HQ. Image: Supplied by Progress Scotland.

Murray Foote has been named as the SNP’s new chief executive five months after he quit as the party’s head of communication.

Mr Foote is a former newspaper editor who published the front-page Vow of more powers in the final days of the independence referendum campaign.

He went on to join the SNP and lead the party’s media team under Nicola Sturgeon.

Announcing his return to the fold, Mr Foote said: “I am delighted to take up this important role and look forward to helping build the campaign for independence, both by strengthening the SNP’s headquarter functions and supporting the party’s formidable organisation across Scotland.”

Remarkable return

It is a remarkable turn of fortunes for a man who quit the party’s media team earlier this year.

During the leadership contest in February, he was caught in a row over the true level of SNP membership.

He branded claims of a big drop as “drivel” – until it turned out to be true.

Mr Foote said he was fed incorrect information from party HQ, which was led by Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell. He resigned in March.

Peter Murrell and Nicola Sturgeon. Image: PA.

Mr Murrell quit the following day and in another dramatic development was questioned by police as part of an ongoing probe of party finances.

During the messy fall-out, senior SNP figures including Ian Blackford said the party “needs him”.

Mr Foote, popular across the political divide, describes himself as a proud Dundonian, and is a committed Dundee Utd supporter.

In May, he wrote in the Daily Record about the party’s troubles.

He predicted there may be no charges in the financial probe which saw Ms Sturgeon, her husband and former treasure Colin Beattie questioned.

Offering his own insight, Mr Foote wrote: “What I do know, however, is something of the character of the two men arrested to date and, in Peter Murrell and Colin Beattie, two less likely master criminals you will struggle to meet.”

“It is inconceivable to me that Peter would so much as consider doing something dodgy lest it rebound and put his wife in jeopardy.”

Roles of the SNP chief executive

The SNP chief executive job was advertised in June with a £95,000 salary.

A job advert showed the party wanted “a strong commitment” to independence and “in-depth knowledge of Scottish politics”.

READ MORE: Full timeline in SNP finance crisis

The role involves overseeing the strategic direction of the SNP and its headquarters, including finances.

The first big test will be the next general election, which could see the SNP pegged back at Westminster.

The SNP is also due to hold its autumn conference in Aberdeen in October.

Conversation