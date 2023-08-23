Murray Foote named as new SNP chief executive

Murray Foote has been named as the SNP’s new chief executive five months after he quit as the party’s head of communication.

Mr Foote is a former newspaper editor who published the front-page Vow of more powers in the final days of the independence referendum campaign.

He went on to join the SNP and lead the party’s media team under Nicola Sturgeon.

Announcing his return to the fold, Mr Foote said: “I am delighted to take up this important role and look forward to helping build the campaign for independence, both by strengthening the SNP’s headquarter functions and supporting the party’s formidable organisation across Scotland.”

Remarkable return

It is a remarkable turn of fortunes for a man who quit the party’s media team earlier this year.

During the leadership contest in February, he was caught in a row over the true level of SNP membership.

He branded claims of a big drop as “drivel” – until it turned out to be true.

Mr Foote said he was fed incorrect information from party HQ, which was led by Nicola Sturgeon’s husband, Peter Murrell. He resigned in March.

Mr Murrell quit the following day and in another dramatic development was questioned by police as part of an ongoing probe of party finances.

During the messy fall-out, senior SNP figures including Ian Blackford said the party “needs him”.

Mr Foote, popular across the political divide, describes himself as a proud Dundonian, and is a committed Dundee Utd supporter.

In May, he wrote in the Daily Record about the party’s troubles.

He predicted there may be no charges in the financial probe which saw Ms Sturgeon, her husband and former treasure Colin Beattie questioned.

Offering his own insight, Mr Foote wrote: “What I do know, however, is something of the character of the two men arrested to date and, in Peter Murrell and Colin Beattie, two less likely master criminals you will struggle to meet.”

“It is inconceivable to me that Peter would so much as consider doing something dodgy lest it rebound and put his wife in jeopardy.”

Roles of the SNP chief executive

The SNP chief executive job was advertised in June with a £95,000 salary.

A job advert showed the party wanted “a strong commitment” to independence and “in-depth knowledge of Scottish politics”.

The role involves overseeing the strategic direction of the SNP and its headquarters, including finances.

The first big test will be the next general election, which could see the SNP pegged back at Westminster.

The SNP is also due to hold its autumn conference in Aberdeen in October.