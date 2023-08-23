NHS Grampian clinicians warn of lack of staff in emergency departments

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

NHS Grampian clinicians warn of lack of staff in emergency departments

Whistleblowers say staff shortages mean no one available to make 'key decisions'.

By Louise Glen
NHS Grampian staffing concerns means ambulances are staking up outside the ARI and in Elgin.
NHS Grampian staffing concerns means ambulances are stacking up outside the ARI and in Elgin. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson

Senior doctors at NHS Grampian have claimed management is ignoring concerns about the lack of staff in accident and emergency departments.

The medics say staff shortages at mean the A&Es in Aberdeen and Elgin have no senior registrars on shift to make key decisions for the majority of weekend night shifts.

In a statement, NHS Grampian said it was aware of the problem and was in the process of expanding the workforce.

The senior doctors told this morning’s BBC Radio Scotland’s Good Morning Scotland they were speaking out because they feel they cannot deliver a safe level of care.

NHS Grampian staffing concerns means ambulances are staking up outside the ARI and in Elgin.
Whistleblowers are sounding the warning bell on staffing numbers in A&E. Image Kenny Elrick/ DC Thomson.

Speaking to the BBC, an NHS Grampian spokeswoman thanked staff and said it recognises the pressure on A&E departments.

They said a national shortage of doctors at the appropriate level of training.

A number of senior doctors spoke anonymously about conditions in Elgin and Aberdeen Royal Infirmary (ARI) emergency departments.

They say they have been raising concerns since 2021, both with NHS Grampian and the Scottish Government.

NHS Grampian staffing concerns

In July this year, they say they submitted a formal whistleblowing complaint about the situation.

One doctor told the BBC today: “The staff are in an impossible situation.

“We are witnessing ongoing harm with unacceptable delays to the assessment and treatment of patients.

“There have been avoidable deaths and at other times there are too long delays getting to patients who may be suffering from a serious condition like stroke or sepsis.”

The whistleblowers also revealed that last March, a senior clinician wrote to NHS Grampian to warn of the “incredibly stressful and difficult” conditions at ARI’s emergency department.

The letter warned of the dangers of multiple ambulances with patients waiting outside the hospital.

They also claimed that a high number of patients with chest pains or headaches were waiting for long periods of time to be seen.

The letter said medics did not want a repeat of a 2014 staffing crisis in the health board.

The doctor claimed he had worked six weekends in a row to fill in the gaps.

Staff in the emergency departments also sent a joint letter to NHS Grampian in January this year, the radio show heard.

This warned they were “unlikely to be able to perform their statutory duty in a major incident”, with bed blocking a significant safety concern.

Doctors estimated that between December 30 last year and January 3 this year, a total of 260 A&E patients were delayed in excess of eight hours in Grampian’s emergency departments.

They estimate these long waits equate to at least three excess deaths in that five-day period.

Five weeks after the joint letter was submitted to bosses, a major incident was declared at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary on February 22 as a result of the pressures.

‘Tremendous pressure”

A spokesman for NHS Grampian told the BBC: “We recognise that the emergency departments in NHS Grampian are under tremendous pressure – as is the case across Scotland.

“Thanks to the dedication and flexibility of our staff, we are confident in the services they provide to the public in Grampian.”

He confirmed that the emergency department were not yet at full capacity.

“The key recent pressure area has been the recruitment of doctors in training who are entering higher specialist training,” he added.

“These are nationally recruited and the levels across Scotland have been particularly low this year leading to a significant shortfall.

“This group of doctors are particularly important in the provision of night cover which is supported by a resident on-call consultant.”

More from Health & Wellbeing

Academics said that this heart damage could be setting the stage for heart attacks and strokes in later life (Alamy/PA)
Inactive teenagers ‘more likely to show signs of heart damage as young adults’
Muirhead Care Home near Alford.
Controversial Muir of Fowlis care home to be turned into a drug and alcohol…
New bus lanes are planned for Academy Street
Academy Street: Bollards will go if brakes are put on Inverness traffic plan
Surgeons perform the UK’s first womb transplant in Oxford (Womb Transplant UK/PA)
UK’s first womb transplant a ‘massive success’ after sister’s donation
Surgeons have performed the UK’s first womb transplant on a 34-year-old woman (Rui Vieira/PA)
UK’s first womb transplant paves way for dozens more
Isabel Quiroga and Richard Smith during the operation for the UK’s first womb transplant (Womb Transplant UK/PA)
How did surgeons carry out the UK’s first womb transplant?
People have been urged to make sure their immunisations are up-to-date (Danny Lawson/PA)
Students warned they could be at risk of deadly bugs
W1A star Ophelia Lovibond is part of the cast of Partygate which will feature dramatic re-enactments of boozy parties in Downing Street interwoven with archive news footage and documentary interviews as the British public faced the pandemic (PA)
Cast revealed for Channel 4 dramatisation of partygate
Valium is often taken orally in small tablets (Anthony Devlin/PA)
Valium prescriptions for vulnerable people to be reviewed after investigation
Maternity charter launched at Dr Gray's
Charter launched to help mums-to-be at Dr Gray's know their rights - but campaigners…

Conversation