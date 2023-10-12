Friskis and Svettis: I try out ‘Aberdeen’s best kept exercise secret’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

Friskis and Svettis: I try out ‘Aberdeen’s best kept exercise secret’

Do you want to get 'healthy and sweaty'? Then the club that's been getting Aberdonians Swedish-style fit for more than 40 years is the place for you.

P&J reporter Andy at the Friskis and Svettis class at Cults Sports Complex
XXXX. Andy gets into the swing of things at the Friskis and Svettis class at Cults Sports Complex. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson
By Andy Morton

I’m about to launch into my first Friskis and Svettis class when I ask instructor Christina Engebretsen what the benefits of the Swedish exercise programme are.

Christina looks at me, nonplussed.

“Well, just look at me,” she answers, as if I’ve asked the world’s stupidest question.

She has a point.

At 63, Christina has physique of an MMA fighter. She and her outstanding biceps are a walking advert for Friskis and Svettis, which translates as Healthy and Sweaty and has been a staple of Scandinavian life since it was invented in 1978.

Christina kneeling on one leg
Christina and her biceps. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Classes are run by the not-for-profit organisation also called Friskis and Svettis that has more than half a million members in Sweden – not bad for a country of just over 10 million.

An entirely-volunteer army of instructors helm gym sessions that are probably best described as a mix of aerobics, dancing, a touch of yoga, a slice of Jazzercise and – as I later learn – a sea-shanty version of Rockstar, the 2005 song by Canadian band Nickelback.

The Aberdeen connection to Friskis and Svettis

But while the Friskis and Svettis logo is as well-known as Coca-Cola’s in Norway, Sweden and Denmark, it hasn’t travelled much beyond Scandinavia.

Curiously, however, it did make it to Aberdeen.

Back in 1983, a Swedish expat in the city, Gunilla Smith, started The Swedish Scottish Exercise Association.

An old photo of the Friskis Aberdeen group in 1982
Gunilla Smith, centre, and her Friskis Aberdeen acolytes in 1982. Image: DC Thomson

Gunilla was one of the first Friskis and Svettis exercise leaders in Sweden and wasn’t about to let a move to Scotland stop her from working out.

She was also good friends with Johan Holmsäter, who founded the organisation in Sweden.

Gunilla Smith, leading the Aberdeen Friskis and Svettis class
Gunilla Smith in 2008, when she was still leading Friskis classes in Aberdeen. Image: Jim Irvine/DC Thomson

Johan even visited Aberdeen in 1989 to meet the Friskis & Svettis community that Gunilla had built in the city.

Gunilla still lives in Aberdeen, though she is no longer part of the group. But her legacy lives on. The Granite City has the only Friskis & Svettis branch in the whole of the UK.

Low-cost, pay-as-you-go exercise for everyone

“It is Aberdeen’s best kept exercise secret,” Pauline Westwood tells me on the phone a few days before I come to the class.

Pauline is the chair of Friskis Aberdeen and has been part of the community for years. Like many involved in the group, she is passionate about what Friskis and Svettis has done for her, and what it could do for more people in Aberdeen.

Pauline, chair of the Friskis Aberdeen
Pauline Westwood, centre. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“An important part of the Friskis philosophy is to make exercise accessible,” she says. “Our classes are all low cost, drop in and pay as you go.

“Within each class all the moves are easy to follow and if you can’t quite get it at first, it doesn’t matter, just keep moving your feet and have fun.”

She’s so sure of its appeal that she invites me down to an open day the group is holding. A couple of Friskis and Svettis master instructors are coming in from Oslo and there’s more than enough space for me, Pauline says.

How could I say no?

Why music is at the centre of Friskis and Svettis

The session starts with everyone standing in a circle around Christina, who leads the class with the energy of a children’s TV presenter. She has us throwing our arms around and bouncing on the balls of our feet.

It’s standard warming up, but all done to music, which pumps out of a speaker in the corner.

Christina leading the Aberdeen Friskis and Svettis class with her hands in the air and a wide smile on her face
Christina has the energy of a children’s TV presenter. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Christina later tells me just how important the music is. “Music is the starting point,” she says.

She builds the whole programme around the songs, which range from up tempo dance numbers to Jim Croce’s Mad Bad Leroy Brown.

And she doesn’t just throw the sessions together.

All of the classes are moderated by Friskis instructors. Indeed, one of the reasons Christina is in Aberdeen is to help invigilate the classes of the local coaches.

Andy balancing on one leg with his hands in the air
I can’t resist the music. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

On the floor and floundering at the back

Back in the Cults gym, we get down on the ground to do some yoga poses. I didn’t bring a mat so am a bit uncomfortable with my knees and elbows knocking against the hardwood floor.

But no matter, because we’re soon back on our feet and getting into the fun stuff.

P&J reporter Andy Morton kneeling on the floor during the Aberdeen Friskis and Svettis class
The floor work was tough on the knees. Bring a mat. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Christina leads the way as the music kicks in and we copy her movements – a mix of soft shoe shuffling and good old jazz hands.

I’m having a blast, though I do feel like the one person at a Ceilidh who doesn’t know how to do the eightsome reel.

Everyone else is doing the moves flawlessly while I’m floundering near the back. But most of the steps are relatively simple and I soon get the hang of it.

Uhm…. what do I do now? Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Getting into the pirate swing of things

Especially when the music flicks to a sea-shanty version of Rockstar by Nickelback.

At first, it seems an incongruous choice. But when Christina starts stomping the ground and swinging her arms like a pirate, it all makes sense.

Andy surrounded by other participants in the class
I wanna be a rockstaaaaaarr! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Soon we are clomping around the room like an amateur staging of the Pirates of Penzance. It’s all I can do not to shout out a few ‘Ahoy, Me Hearties!’ to my fellow buccaneers.

The clock on the wall shows the class is nearly finished. I’m certainly sweaty, but I’m ready for more.

One more time, Christina. Fire up the Nickelback!

Reporter Andy Morton at the Friskis and Svettis class in Aberdeen
Give me more sea-shanty rock! Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

Friskis Aberdeen holds a range of classes, including Viking Hiking, Core Flex and Multifys Circuits. Click here for a full list. Andy took part in Jympa Soft, which is a useful introductory session. Classes cost between £3 to £5 and a membership costs £20 a year, which entitles you to £1 off per class. 

More from Health & Wellbeing

The Ellison Institute of Technology was co-founded by US tech billionaire Larry Ellison (Chris Ison/PA)
New research campus to solve global problems
Covid-19 hospital numbers in England are up 14% week-on-week (Victoria Jones/PA)
Number of Covid-19 hospital patients in England rises to five-month high
Researchers are hoping their findings could lead to faster, cheaper and more effective MRI scans (Anna Gowthorpe/PA)
MRI changes could speed-up prostate cancer diagnosis
The latest NHS performance data for England has been published (PA)
What the latest NHS performance figures show
Emily Coull with two Alpacas in a forest
Adorable alpacas are bringing joy, calm and kisses to Aberdeenshire
Figures show 7.75 million people were waiting to start treatment in NHS England at the end of August, up from 7.68 million in July (PA)
NHS waiting lists in England hit new record high
Steve Barclay said he is worried about the increasing numbers of children trying vaping, attracted by bright packaging and sweet-like flavours (PA)
Health Secretary vows to tackle marketing of vapes ‘like sweets’ to children
Sarah Steele, an inverness mother who suffered from baby loss
Inverness mum details how talking things through helped her to come to terms with…
Skills for Care said it is going to work with other organisations to come up with a long-term workforce plan for social care (Alamy/PA)
Social care workforce departures show ‘leaky bucket which needs urgent repair’
PreSize software being used by surgeons (Oxford Heartbeat/PA)
AI-driven software could revolutionise brain aneurysm treatment