Feeling down this winter? Top tips to help with mental health during the colder months

As the leaves change to a stunning tapestry of burnt orange, amber and copper, evening starts to creep into the afternoon light. Gone are the long sunny days — winter has finally arrived. While some people love the changing of the seasons, Aberdeen Samaritans has helpful advice and is here to let you know you’re not alone.

With shorter days and fewer hours of sunlight, some people may struggle with their mental health.

While it may feel tempting to retreat and hibernate throughout the entire season, isolating yourself could have negative consequences on your mental health.

And if you are struggling, there’s no need to feel embarrassed. It’s normal that shorter days and colder weather may negatively affect your mental health. You’re not alone.

During these times, it’s more important than ever to look after yourself and your mental health. Aberdeen Samaritans has some helpful advice on ways to cope if you’re finding things hard this winter.

Samaritans advice if you’re finding things hard this winter

Find your balance

First things first — try to find what helps you feel mentally balanced. Take a moment to check in and evaluate — are you feeling tense? Worn thin? Can’t switch off? Prioritise your mental health by focusing on activities like meditation to help you relax.

While it may be tempting to pick up your phone as a distraction, be aware of information overload and doom scrolling and perhaps take a break from news and social media, if you can.

You can also regain a sense of balance by setting up small challenges and making short-term goals like doing a load of laundry or tidying your space. These small ‘wins’ can be a great confidence and mood booster.

Why not take a moment to elevate your space during the colder months? You could get stuck into a hefty DIY project or simply change things up with a new furniture layout, by lighting some candles or adding a few lamps. A changed space can do wonders for your mood.

Take time for yourself

When you’re not feeling your best it’s important to take time for yourself. Pay attention to how you’re feeling, physically and mentally, and check in with what your body needs. Exercise and movement are proven endorphin boosters and help to improve your mood. Make time for something you enjoy or perhaps even discover a new hobby or interest.

While it can be tempting to cuddle up on the sofa each night and order takeaway after takeaway, not eating properly can leave you feeling sluggish and depressed. Why not try your hand at a new recipe you’ve always wanted to try? Not only is it a proactive and fun way to spend an evening, but you’ll feel accomplished and satisfied when you create something delicious.

Taking time for yourself can look different to many people but the most important thing is to remember to be kind to yourself.

Spend time outdoors

Prioritise getting morning light in your eyes and on your face. If you’re finding it difficult to get morning light, why not try going to sleep a bit earlier so you can wake up earlier too? If you’re unable to go outside, draw the blinds or curtains for natural light.

If you do go outside, wrap up warm. A wintery walk with a steaming cup of tea in hand is a great way to spend time outdoors and get your heart rate up.

Reach out

It can be tempting to hibernate during the colder months. When the day is done and it’s dark outside, the couch is a tempting option and it’s all too easy to spend hours upon hours flicking through the channels or scrolling your phones. While it may seem comforting at first, isolating yourself can have negative consequences on your mental health.

Pick up the phone and reach out to trusted friends or family. Spend time with loved ones if you can. You can go on walks, to the cinema, try a new restaurant and more.

Find new ways to make new connections by trying a different hobby, a previously undiscovered neighbourhood or search for a club in your area.

If you’re still struggling with low mood or your mental health, why not reach out to Samaritans Aberdeen? Their team of dedicated volunteers means there’s almost always someone to talk to.

Why your support is needed this winter

This winter will be as busy as ever. Over the 2022 festive period, Samaritans responded to over 250,000 calls for help in the UK and the Republic of Ireland.

Suicidal feelings were expressed during almost 1 in 4 calls for help where emotional support was provided.

Every 90 minutes in the UK, someone dies by suicide. But talking saves lives.

During 2022, Samaritans volunteers responded to almost 3 million calls for help by telephone and more than 200,000 by email.

Aberdeen Samaritans is seeking volunteers

Aberdeen Samaritans has been helping people since it was first established in 1960. Since 1971, it has been located on Dee Street, Aberdeen. You are welcome to pop into the Aberdeen branch if you need someone to talk to.

Aberdeen Samaritans would not exist if it wasn’t for the dedicated team of volunteers. Soon the Aberdeen branch of Samaritans will be recruiting more volunteers to man phones at night-time between the hours of 12-3AM. This is historically when the number of calls is at their peak. If you wish to register your interest to volunteer, email: aberdeen.branchrecruitment@samaritans.org OR apply online via Samaritans.

It’s normal to struggle with mental health this time of year, but there are many things you can do that will help. With the help of Aberdeen Samaritans this winter you never have to feel alone.

Learn more about Samaritans and other helpful advice for mental health today.