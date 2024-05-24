Boy, five, born without hand becomes world’s youngest to get bionic Hero Arm

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Boy, five, born without hand becomes world’s youngest to get bionic Hero Arm

By Press Association
Jordan Marotta, five, has become the youngest person in the world to get a bionic Hero Arm (Ashley Marotta/ PA)
A five-year-old boy who was born without a left hand has become the youngest in the world to get a bionic Hero Arm, making him “feel like a superhero”.

Jordan Marotta’s mother Ashley Marotta said the Iron Man-style arm was an “instant confidence boost” for her son and he had rushed back to his school to show his friends.

The custom-made, 3D printed prosthetic is produced by Bristol-based Open Bionics, which was founded in 2014 and launched four clinics in America in the last year.

Jordan Marotta, five, has become the youngest person in the world to get a bionic Hero Arm. (Ashley Marotta/ PA)
Jordan, of Long Island, New York state, is now the youngest ever owner of one of the firm’s Hero Arms.

The prosthetic uses special sensors which detect muscular contractions and turn them into bionic hand movements.

Most children with Hero Arms are aged seven years old or above, but the firm said Jordan’s size for his age and his high IQ – meaning he was easy to teach how to use the Hero Arm – meant he could have one sooner.

The previous youngest Hero Arm user was a six-year-old from Los Angeles.

Several children in the UK received a Hero Arm aged seven – including Louie Morgan-Kemp, of Swavesey, Cambridgeshire.

Jordan’s mother had been following Open Bionics on Facebook and contacted the firm when they opened a clinic in New York.

Jordan Marotta is able to grip his scooter with his new Hero Arm. (Ashley Marotta/ PA)
The Hero Arm was paid for by insurance.

Ashley Marotta said she was “so grateful” to Open Bionics.

“Initially we were told he was too young and we convinced Open Bionics to see us and luckily he picked it up right away,” she said.

“As soon as we left with Jordan’s Hero Arm, he was running around with so much confidence trying to hail New York taxis.

“It was an instant confidence boost; the Hero Arm really makes him feel like a superhero and he is superhero obsessed.

“He then wanted to rush back to his school to show his teachers and friends.

Jordan Marotta could not wait to show his bionic arm to his schoolfriends. (Ashley Marotta/ PA)
“He was so happy and so excited and so was everyone at his school.

“As a mum, you just want your child to be happy, and he is generally happy and resilient, but (after getting the Hero Arm) he was on top of the world and glowing.

“He could not have been happier or more excited and he’s the same today.

“It’s amazing.”

Jordan had only used one different prosthetic before but stopped using it because of the lack of functionality.

Since getting his Hero Arm this week, he has been able to grab his scooter handles and go for a ride.

The prosthetic uses special sensors which detect muscular contractions and turn them into bionic hand movements. (Ashley Marotta/ PA)
“He is so excited to use it and to be able to control the fingers and grab two objects now,” said mother-of-three Ms Marotta.

“We’re excited to see him get used to reaching with two hands and playing with his superhero toys with two hands.”

Daniel Green, the clinician who delivered the Hero Arm and training to Jordan at Open Bionics in New York, said it was a “pleasure” to work with him and meet his family.

He said Jordan was “very smart”, had a “great personality” and was “really excited about his Hero Arm and couldn’t wait to show his friends”.

Open Bionics is a British company delivering bionic hands and partial hand prosthetics globally for amputees.

It describes itself as the only company in the world making multi-articulating hands small and light enough for children as young as Jordan.

Bristol-based Open Bionics makes the Hero Arm and Jordan received his at the firm's clinic in New York. (Ashley Marotta/ PA)
It is also the only company in the world able to produce bionic arms from the Marvel, Star Wars, and Disney universes thanks to a long-term collaboration with The Walt Disney Company.

The firm has fitted amputees with Hero Arms in Ukraine, Germany, and Australia.

Samantha Payne, co-founder at Open Bionics, said: “We’re so happy for Jordan and can’t wait to see how he puts his new Iron Man arm to work.”