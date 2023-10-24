Stirling Bull Sales: Anside top Limousins at 14,000gns

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business Farming

Stirling Bull Sales: Anside top Limousins at 14,000gns

The 29 Limousin bulls cashed in to average £7,053.

By Katrina Macarthur
Anside Titan from the Irvine family led the way at 14,000gns. Picture by Ron Stephen
Anside Titan from the Irvine family led the way at 14,000gns. Picture by Ron Stephen

A small offering of Limousin bulls met a decent trade with the 29 sold cashing in to average £7,053.

The sale, which traded £1,162 dearer on the year, met a 73% clearance and topped at 14,000gns from the Irvine family’s Anside herd at Braehead, Drummuir, Keith.

This was May 2022-born Anside Titan, one of the first sons to be offered for sale from the herd’s junior stock bull Anside Prometheus.

Bred out of the Powerful Irish sired, Anside Nala, he stood champion at Keith Show, and sold to Tomintoul with Michael Robertson from Easter Fodderletter, who first picked him out at Nairn Show this summer.

The Irvine’s reserve junior champion Anside Tyrone, by the same sire and out of another Powerful Irish dam, heads to Orkney with Messrs Muir, Gorn, Shapinsay.

Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke herd from Milton of Campsie, Glasgow, sold the second top price at 13,000gns to Messrs Buchanan, North Connel, Oban.

This was Dyke Tank, a March 2022-born son of Whinfellpark Ohagan, out of Dyke Nina.

Bulls from Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton herd at Stirling topped at 12,000gns and 8,500gns.

Colin Lewis of the Garyvaughn herd headed up the Limousin judging.

Dearest was the intermediate and reserve overall champion, Spittalton Toby, a son of Ampertaine Opportunity.

Bred out of Spittalton Ivana, he was bought by J and J Pattullo, Sandyford, Kirriemuir.

The other at 8,500gns by the same sire was Spittalton Tucker, which sold to Chas McMillan, Ardbeg Farm, Islay.

Stephen and Thomas Illingworth’s Glenrock herd at Lockerbie peaked at 10,000gns for Glenrock Tornado, by Ampertaine Majestic.

Bred out of the Wilodge Vantastic sired, Glenrock Peekaboo, the buyer was JW Gibb, Toftcombs, Biggar.

Ian Nimmo’s Maraiscote herd from Wishaw produced a sale at 9,000gns for Maraiscote Toppa, when purchased by John McCulloch, South Mid Frew, Thornhill, Stirling.

This one is by Sliabh Felim Mourinho, out of Maraiscote Pippa.

Other prices included 7,000gns for Anside Tintin, to Messrs Swanson, Quarryside, Castletown, Thurso, and 6,000gns for the reserve senior champion Kair Topgear, from the Andersons, Mains of Kair, Laurencekirk, to Mark Meldrum, Shenval, Ballindalloch.

