Stirling Bull Sales: Anside top Limousins at 14,000gns

A small offering of Limousin bulls met a decent trade with the 29 sold cashing in to average £7,053.

The sale, which traded £1,162 dearer on the year, met a 73% clearance and topped at 14,000gns from the Irvine family’s Anside herd at Braehead, Drummuir, Keith.

This was May 2022-born Anside Titan, one of the first sons to be offered for sale from the herd’s junior stock bull Anside Prometheus.

Bred out of the Powerful Irish sired, Anside Nala, he stood champion at Keith Show, and sold to Tomintoul with Michael Robertson from Easter Fodderletter, who first picked him out at Nairn Show this summer.

The Irvine’s reserve junior champion Anside Tyrone, by the same sire and out of another Powerful Irish dam, heads to Orkney with Messrs Muir, Gorn, Shapinsay.

Jimmy and Donald MacGregor’s Dyke herd from Milton of Campsie, Glasgow, sold the second top price at 13,000gns to Messrs Buchanan, North Connel, Oban.

This was Dyke Tank, a March 2022-born son of Whinfellpark Ohagan, out of Dyke Nina.

Bulls from Andrew Burnett’s Spittalton herd at Stirling topped at 12,000gns and 8,500gns.

Dearest was the intermediate and reserve overall champion, Spittalton Toby, a son of Ampertaine Opportunity.

Bred out of Spittalton Ivana, he was bought by J and J Pattullo, Sandyford, Kirriemuir.

The other at 8,500gns by the same sire was Spittalton Tucker, which sold to Chas McMillan, Ardbeg Farm, Islay.

Stephen and Thomas Illingworth’s Glenrock herd at Lockerbie peaked at 10,000gns for Glenrock Tornado, by Ampertaine Majestic.

Bred out of the Wilodge Vantastic sired, Glenrock Peekaboo, the buyer was JW Gibb, Toftcombs, Biggar.

Ian Nimmo’s Maraiscote herd from Wishaw produced a sale at 9,000gns for Maraiscote Toppa, when purchased by John McCulloch, South Mid Frew, Thornhill, Stirling.

This one is by Sliabh Felim Mourinho, out of Maraiscote Pippa.

Other prices included 7,000gns for Anside Tintin, to Messrs Swanson, Quarryside, Castletown, Thurso, and 6,000gns for the reserve senior champion Kair Topgear, from the Andersons, Mains of Kair, Laurencekirk, to Mark Meldrum, Shenval, Ballindalloch.