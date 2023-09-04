TauRx: Aberdeen’s world-beating Alzheimer’s drug shown to boost brain function

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
TauRx: Aberdeen’s world-beating Alzheimer’s drug shown to boost brain function

Early studies show TauRx's treatment not only slows or halts brain function degeneration but can actually boost it. The potential is mindblowing.

Professor Claude Wischik is the co-founder of TauRX and leads the Aberdeen company's world-class Alzheimer's treatment research
By Andy Morton

Professor Claude Wischik has a ready answer to why his Aberdeen-based Alzheimer’s drug company TauRx has been such a success.

“The diagnostic terminology is already well worked-out in the in the north-east, and that is the word ‘dottled’,” the professor says with a hint of a smile.

“The north-east in its wisdom has known about all this for some time.”

He has, of course, a slightly more serious answer as to why TauRx is booming.

Two, actually.

One is that Aberdeen has quietly set itself up a vibrant and world-class life science sector, the branch of science that includes the study of brain function and, in turn, Alzheimer’s and dementia.

The second is that TauRx has recently made significant breakthroughs in the global drug industry’s search for an Alzheimer’s treatment.

The wonder drug developed next to an Aberdeen bus depot

Last June, the company, which works out of a building next to the First Bus depo on Aberdeen’s King Street, started fast-tracking a drug after trials showed it can slow the progress of Alzheimer’s.

TauRx hailed the new drug as a significant innovation for a disease that has not seen any new treatments come to market for decades.

But that was last year. Now, in an industry in which progress is usually measured in years rather than months, TauRx has announced another remarkable development; if the drug is taken at an early enough stage, then studies show brain function actually improves.

TauRx’s Aberdeen office is next to the First Bus depot on King Street. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson

This is true for patients after six months of taking the drug all the way up to 18 months, with TauRx estimating that the improvement will continue for as long as two years.

“[Brain functions] are significantly better, like statistically significantly better than they were when they came into the trial,” Claude says. “It is remarkable, really.”

The cell function boost came as something of a surprise to Claude and the team at TauRx.

The studies were to confirm earlier data that the drug delayed brain degeneration, however the most recent findings have further energised efforts to gain regulatory approval and reach the market, something Claude says could happen in the UK within one to two years.

Professor Claude Wischik is the co-founder of TauRx. Image: Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

“Hopefully, within not too long a time period, we have something that will help everyone,” says Sonya Miller, head of medical affairs at TauRx.

Why TauRx drug works best on Alzheimer’s if used early

Sonya does jump in with a couple of qualifications.

As TauRx’s medical oversight lead it is her job to make sure the drug does everything it claims to.

Naturally, she is keen to keep feet firmly on the floor when it comes to wonder breakthroughs.

She clarifies that the key to the brain boosting studies is that they were carried out on early-stage Alzheimer’s.

Sonya Miller, TauRx head of medical affairs. Image: Supplied by TauRx

The earlier the treatment is started the better because it slows or effectively halts degeneration.

This means that Claude and Sonya are firmly behind any efforts to detect Alzheimer’s as soon as possible.

“We were not going to fix this problem alone,” Sonya says. “We need the entire industry and government to be working in the same direction.”

Why TauRx is not like the ‘Limitless’ drug

Meanwhile, Sonya is also keen to temper any hopes that because TauRx has been shown in early research to boost brain function the company has on its hands a drug like the one in the 2011 movie ‘Limitless’.

That movie depicts a wonder drug that unlocks the full potential of the brain, allowing Bradley Cooper to  learn foreign languages in mere hours and become a stock market whizz.

“It’s a classic patient thing, to think that if it helps people who have less, then if I’ve got enough, it’ll help me get more,” Sonya says. “But it doesn’t work that way.”

She likens it to vitamins – they only useful if the body has a deficiency in the first place. People that already have enough vitamins don’t need to take supplements.

And if they did, nothing would happen.

“The body’s an amazing thing,” she continues. “If you have enough of your neurotransmitters you’re functioning well, you’re okay. This is helping people who have already served to show this deficiency. That’s a critical difference.”

‘We’re aware of the potential’

None of this means the team at TauRx are not excited about the possibilities of their treatment.

They are, not least because the company that manages to bring an Alzheimer’s treatment to the market – one that like TauRx’s treats the disease rather than just the symptoms – will make an awful lot of money.

“We are aware of the market size,” says Sonya, “and we’re aware of the potential.”

How the TauRx treatment works. Image: TauRx

But they are also proud that an Aberdeen company – one next to a First Bus depot, no less – is allowing people all over the world who are affected by Alzheimer’s to believe progress is being made in finding a solution.

“People will only come out of the shadows when there is hope for them,” Claude says. “And what we really believe is that our drug will offer hope to people, real hope.”

But will it offer a cure?

On that, TauRx is more circumspect.

“Everybody wants to know, can we cure Alzheimer’s disease?” Sonya says. “That may be a more difficult problem, because it’s a neurodegenerative disease.

“But prevention of disease all together through a combination of factors would be the holy grail for most of us working in this field.”

