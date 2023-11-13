Jim Hunter: Absolute poverty that should be consigned to the history books is going unchecked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Opinion Columnists

Jim Hunter: Absolute poverty that should be consigned to the history books is going unchecked

Something like 3.8 million people in the UK experienced destitution during 2022. Among them were around one million children.

It is increasingly common for families to be unable to provide their children with the 'luxury' of a bed and bedding. Image: Ralf Geithe/Shutterstock
It is increasingly common for families to be unable to provide their children with the 'luxury' of a bed and bedding. Image: Ralf Geithe/Shutterstock
By Jim Hunter

My explorations of the history of the Scottish north have often led to my encountering accounts of people living in the grimmest of grim circumstances.

Among the many sources of such accounts is the 1844 report of a government-appointed commission, tasked with looking into what could be done to deal with poverty.

The report’s pages are replete with horrors. In the Skye community of Colbost, the furnishings available to a family by the name of MacLeod consist of “one bedstead with straw and very poor bedding”. Two of the family’s four children are so lacking in clothes as to be “nearly naked”. Their bedstead apart, the MacLeods own only “a little bit of something like an old horserug”, a “coarse earthenware dish” and “one half of a plate”.

In Barra, Widow Cumming, as a 50-year-old single mother is described, has no bed of any kind – just “some straw or other bedding laid upon the floor”. She and her children “live chiefly on shellfish” they gather from the island’s shores.

Not far away is the “very poor hut” occupied by Daniel MacLean, his wife and their five children. Unlike Widow Cumming, the MacLeans have a bedstead. But they have “no bedclothes”, and parents and children alike are “in rags”.

When, in a book published some 20 years ago, I touched on miseries like these, I commented that readers would find it hard to grasp the sheer extent of the sufferings I described. This, I went on, was because “absolute poverty” of the sort experienced by the MacLeods, the Cummings and MacLeans had been banished from the UK.

What didn’t occur to me then is that just such poverty would one day be back. But back it is. In a big way.

Millions across Britain have been plunged into poverty

As is all too clear from recent and authoritative researches, very many people right across Britain – still one of the world’s wealthiest countries – have been plunged into poverty of a type this country was long thought to have left far behind.

Children’s charity Barnardo’s reports that it is increasingly common for families to be unable to provide their children with the “luxury” of a bed and bedding – the necessary minimum outlay of around £200 being way beyond their reach. Some 700,000 children, as a result, share a bed with parents or with siblings. More than 400,000 sleep on floors.

Those findings were reinforced last month by the latest publication from the Joseph Rowntree Foundation – its name and funding deriving from the York-based chocolate manufacturer and campaigner who, more than a century ago, invested much of his fortune in a crusade for social justice.

Entitled Destitution in the UK, the Rowntree Foundation report is the fourth in a series of such analyses.

Families are destitute, the Rowntree authors write, when for a month or more they’ve lacked two or more of those key essentials: shelter, food, heating, lighting, clothing and basic toiletries (like soap and toothpaste).

On this basis, the Rowntree Foundation finds that something like 3.8 million people in this country experienced destitution during 2022. Among them were around one million children.

That’s almost two and a half times the number reckoned to be destitute when Rowntree last reported on this issue in 2017 – with the number of affected children having nearly tripled in five years.

A catalogue of suffering and want

Still more disturbing than those shocking statistics are the interviews the Rowntree researchers conducted with people grappling, as their words show all too vividly, with conditions not unlike those described in the 1844 report I began with.

“Me and my partner survive on one meal a day,” says one woman. “We make sure my daughter has three meals, but me and my partner, we’re lucky if we have one.”

“I just get a bag of rice,” says an older man. “I do myself vegetable stew and normal stew. But there are days I’ve had nothing. There have been days like that.”

“The mildew kept coming out in the walls and in the corners,” says another woman of what passes for her and her family’s home. “My oldest boy had a touch of pneumonia before Christmas. I knew that was down to the damp in the house.”

Putting things right (and they could be put right) would require a radical shift in the government policies that have brought us to this pass

And so it goes. A catalogue of suffering and want. Page after page after page.

What’s brought about this state of affairs – one the Rowntree Foundation rightly describe as “shameful” – is no great mystery.

Ten or more years of officially imposed austerity. Years of benefit cuts, soaring costs and – because by no means all the destitute are jobless – low and insecure wages.

Putting things right (and they could be put right) would require a radical shift in the government policies that have brought us to this pass. No such shift was unveiled in last week’s King’s Speech. Might it be included in next week’s autumn statement from the chancellor? Not a chance.

Jim Hunter is a historian, award-winning author and Emeritus Professor of History at the University of the Highlands and Islands

More from Columnists

Though some aren't pleased about David Cameron's return to Downing Street, he has had time to reflect on his successes and failures. Image: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire
Chris Deerin: David Cameron's return to government isn't the disaster some think it is
The Scottish Government is due to submit over 14,000 messages, mainly WhatsApps, to the UK Covid Inquiry. Image: oasisamuel/Shutterstock
David Knight: Scottish Government Covid WhatsApp messages should be made public
UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman has been criticised after calling rough sleeping in tents 'a lifestyle choice'. Image: Andy Rain/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
The Flying Pigs: It's been an in-tents week of cruelty for the home secretary
Rita Ora dressed as Fiona at the Shrek-themed Airbnb at Ardverikie Estate in Kinloch Laggan. Image: Airbnb.
Jacqueline Wake Young: A chat with an islander is a reminder to notice the…
Where's Arnold Schwarzenegger for a hand up when you need him? Image: Helen Hepburn
Moreen Simpson: My bad knees have been the bane of my 75 years
Scotland's Highlands and islands are full of vital but inadequate roads. Image: Jjay69/Shutterstock
David Ross: A9 anger is understandable but Highland and island roads are unlikely to…
Home Secretary Suella Braverman recently described UK protests against violence in the Middle East as 'hate marches'. Image: Joe Giddens/PA Wire
Catherine Deveney: You're not imagining it - our own government is gaslighting us
2
If Donald Trump is voted back in as US President, the geopolitical landscape could change quickly. Image: Al Drago/UPI/Shutterstock
John Ferry: US election result could give UK a key internationalist role to play
There can be serious trauma behind and as a result of teenage rebellion. Image: Pressmaster/Shutterstock
Kerry Hudson: My relationship with my rebellious teenage years is complicated
First Minister Humza Yousaf poses for a family photo which includes his wife's parents, who recently returned safely to Scotland after becoming trapped in Gaza. Image: X/@HumzaYousaf/PA Wire
Fiona Rintoul: Small is better than big when it comes to countries staying connected…

Conversation