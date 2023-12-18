7 tips for a calmer Christmas from Longside’s Honest Mummy Instagram guru

Being a mother can feel like a grind at the best of times, says mum of two Carla Lawrence.

And at Christmas, that daily routine can feel even more relentless.

Which is why the Instagram guru, who blogs about motherhood and mindfulness at The Honest Mummy from her home in Longside, has come up with a seven-point action plan for mums to navigate the Christmas season.

‘I wasn’t in a great place back then’

The advice is based on her own experiences of feeling overwhelmed by family and responsibilities during the lockdown.

She found herself stuck at home, like many, with a toddler and very little to do. She describes those days as being a struggle.

“I wasn’t in a great place back then and I remember thinking, is this it?” she says. “It felt like I was doing the same thing every day; doing the washing, running the house, making the supper… it was relentless.

“But then I learned more about my mindset, and I was able to differentiate my thoughts from what were true and what I was making up in my head.”

Overcoming her struggles led her to become a mindfulness coach for mums.

Now with two kids – Luna and Blu – along with husband Jo, she runs a number of programmes through her Instagram account and has worked with more than 250 mums so far.

Carla says it’s even more important at this time of year to make sure you are checking in with yourself.

“There are various external pressures which can lead to feelings of being overwhelmed, anxiety and stress. But if you spend time being more mindful this Christmas, you could notice a huge difference.”

The Honest Mummy’s 7 easy to follow tips for a calmer Christmas

Write all of your lists out on paper and categorise jobs as well as prioritise them. Journalling is also a really good tool to get your feelings out on paper, connect with yourself and reduces stress.

Don't compare yourself to others. It's really important to remember that everyone has different circumstances and also what your idea of a perfect Christmas is, may be completely different to someone else's.

When you're writing out that to do list, include doing something for yourself. You deserve to be on that list, too.

Take lots of deep breaths. The power of breathing exercises is often overlooked. Before you start your day, take a minute for some deep breaths, or before you enter your local supermarket, give yourself a minute of grounding before you enter the madness.

Be grateful. It’s easy to forget how lucky we are at this time of year when we are caught up with everything else. Donate something to a local cause or take part in a giving tree. It’s great to get older children involved with this too.

Remember presence over presents. Sometimes, time is more important than anything. Make sure you're checking in with the right people this Christmas, a visit could mean much more than a gift to someone.

Most importantly, remember that sometimes you can't do it all, and there may be times when your decisions don't please everyone. Be kind to yourself.

On Saturday February 10, Carla is holding her first ‘Time for Me’ event at the Sandman Hotel in Aberdeen.

Described as a ‘ladies day with mums in mind’, it will gather a range of mums who also have their own businesses for presentations and demonstrations on topics such as fashion, finance and home organisation.

“I really want to encourage mums to commit to just one day for themselves, guilt free,” Carla says.

“I sometimes think that as mums, we lose ourselves a little, so planning this has helped me find a bit of me again.”

Time for Me is at Sandman Signature Hotel in Aberdeen on February 10, 2024. Tickets can be purchased via www.thehonestmummy.co.uk or you can follow Carla on Instagram @the.honest.mummy.