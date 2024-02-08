The Curry family show us inside their beautifully renovated Kintore home with its own tiki bar

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle

The Curry family show us inside their beautifully renovated Kintore home with its own tiki bar

Bill and Emer Curry have poured their heart and soul into creating their dream home complete with its very own tiki bar.

By Rosemary Lowne
Bill and Emer Curry have loved everything about their wonderful family home.
Bill and Emer Curry have loved everything about their wonderful family home. Image: Aberdein Considine

With two outdoor bars, the Curry family certainly know how to entertain, al fresco style.

But the outdoor bars aren’t the only personal touches Bill and his wife Emer have put on their wonderful Kintore home.

Over the past 10 years, the couple have worked tirelessly to create the perfect home for their two children Jane and Will.

Here Bill tells us all about their renovations and shares advice for others tackling DIY.

2 Wyness Place

Who: Bill Curry, his wife Emer and their children Jane, 17, and Will, 12.

What: An attractive detached home built in 2006 with three/four bedrooms, two bathrooms, living room/dining room, a summer house and two outdoor bars.

Where: Kintore, Aberdeenshire.

Bill and Emer Curry have put their own stamp on their beautiful Kintore home. Image: Bill Curry

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“We lived in a village development very similar to Kintore, called Kilcullen, in Ireland before my work brought us to Aberdeen and we have never looked back.

We found the home on the ASPC website and when we viewed it for the first time, we loved the fact that the back garden is a sun trap and also the brightness which comes through the back of the house.

We could also see the potential to open the ground floor up and develop the garden so we moved in in 2014.

The open plan kitchen and dining area in the Kintore home after the renovation. The walls, counters, cupboards and floor tiles are white while the small accents like bar stools, mirror frame, candle holders and plant pots are mint green and bright pink
The open plan dining family kitchen, with central breakfast bar is perfect for entertaining. Image: Aberdein Considine
The dining area and living room open plan room, with a large L-shaped sofa and wall-mounted TV
The clever use of colourful accessories adds charm and character to this modern open plan space. Image: Aberdein Considine Date; Unknown

Open plan ground floor

We felt that we needed a more open flow design on the ground floor and also a space that allowed everyone to sit and socialise together.

We also needed a bit more storage in the kitchen, so by removing the wall between the kitchen and living room, it allowed us to put in a large breakfast bar and three large cupboards underneath.

Previously we had a large dining table which we never sat around and it was only used once a year at Christmas time.

A room with a black carpet and sofa, a black and white striped accent wall and yellow cushions, light shade and curtains
This wonderful room has certainly earned its stripes when it comes to brave and bold interiors. Image: Aberdein Considine
A bedroom with a double bed, navy blue accent wall, navy dresser and chest of drawers and floral accents
Navy walls work wonderfully with pops of green and florals. Image: Aberdein Considine

Instead we used to huddle around the little worktop area that had been against the previous wall in the kitchen.

So we decided to design a new breakfast bar ourselves, marking out a template on the floor to see how many people we could get around it and how many cupboards we could fit under the worktop.

We wanted a worktop with smooth curved edges, a smooth feeling on top and it also had to be durable.

A colourful kids room in the Kintore home after the renovation
Bright colours give this room plenty of vibrancy and energy. Image: Aberdein Considine
A bathroom with green walls and a cubicle shower
Fresh green tones work well in the bathroom. Image: Aberdein Considine

Luckily we found material and a company (Marble Building Products) that could cater for this so we changed all of the worktops to the same Corian material so now we can easily fit eight people around the island but we’ve actually had 12 people sitting around it.

In terms of interiors, we wanted our home to be modern and comfortable with soft, clean lines.

So we used a Dulux matt white paint throughout the downstairs and Chic Shadow, a Dulux matt emulsion paint in the hall and landing.

The Corian worktops made the final look take shape in the kitchen and living room.

The garden with patio furniture, two bars, a trampoline and a summer house
The garden has two bars, a summer house and an amazing decking area. Image: Aberdein Considine
The bar in the garden of this Kintore home after the renovation
There’s no such thing as last orders at this cool garden bar. Image: Aberdein Considine

Greatest challenge during Kintore home renovation

For us, the greatest challenge was taking the plunge to remove the wall between the kitchen and dining room as we did not know how the room would feel but thankfully it works very well.

Converting the garage was also a big help as we now have a separate room downstairs.

Overall, we love the sense of openness in our home as it has created a feeling that everyone is welcome to come and sit at the table.

It is a very easy and comfortable place to live.

Outside in the garden we have an outdoor bar called ‘Hula, Hula Mama’s’ which has hosted many a party – from 50th wedding anniversaries to cocktail extravaganzas.

The summer house in the garden
The summer house is the perfect all year round escape. Image: Aberdein Considine
Inside the summer house, which has another bar, a sofa and a wall-mounted TV
The second outdoor bar/log cabin is ideal for entertaining. Image: Aberdein Considine

I built it shortly after we moved in as we use the garden as another room during the summer.

It’s fantastic when there is a lot of people around and we can open up the doors to the deck.

The other bar called the ‘Shack’ is a log cabin at the end of the garden which is more for sport and for the kids to hang out with their friends.

There is a small stove in the Shack that makes it super snug in the winter.

My tips for anyone else embarking on a renovation project would be to get assistance from the professionals.

We had a professional joiner managing the projects who did it properly and without any fuss.

They organised the professionals in the trade and complied with building legislation.

That made the experience exciting rather than frightening.”

2 Wyness Place, Kintore, Inverurie, is on the market for offers over £265,000.

To arrange a viewing contact Aberdein Considine on 01467 621263 or check out the website aspc.co.uk

Conversation