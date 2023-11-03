The search is on: Do you know anyone Brave or Courageous enough to take to the catwalk?

The search is on for the next brave and courageous models to take to the stage for Friends of Anchor’s annual fashion shows.

The charity’s two flagship events – Brave and Courage on the Catwalk – have raised more than £1.7 million to support cancer and haematology patients.

And, the 24 men and women who will take to the stage have all faced or gone through their own diagnosis.

The 2024 shows will be bigger than ever moving to a new venue at P&J Live – and marking Courage on the Catwalk’s 10th anniversary.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, director of Friends of Anchor said the move shows the popularity of Courage and Brave and described the experience for models as “much more than just show weekend”.

“It’s quite surreal to think it’s 10 years since the first ladies took to the catwalk,””she said. “We made a commitment right back at the start that it wasn’t just a show, it’s an experience our models get. There’s so much heart behind it.

“It’s so much more than show weekend. The models get professional training at rehearsals, there’s fittings and there’s social gatherings – a lot of the Brave and Courage experience is building up confidence and empowerment.”

A special year for Courage on the Catwalk

A number of courageous women have strutted their stuff on the catwalk over the past decade to build their confidence and give back to the charity.

Christina Farquhar took part in the very first event following her thyroid cancer diagnosis and described it as the “experience of a lifetime”.

The Monymusk Primary teacher said: “I couldn’t quite believe it when I was selected for Courage on the Catwalk.

“I had a three-month old and couldn’t really believe it was happening. After the first night I was worried I’d made a big mistake, but we all got on so well – I made friends for life, we’re all still in touch. It was all an amazing experience.”

The mother-of-three, from Cluny, now regularly volunteers for Friends of Anchor and is part of the Red Army on show days.

“It’s amazing to go back and see everyone take to the stage,” she added. “It’s incredible how much it’s grown over the last 10 years. I’m incredibly proud to have been part of that first show.”

The Brave experience

Another Friends of Anchor alumni model is also encouraging north-east residents to get involved.

Paul Stewart, from Rothes, was one of the Brave models last year and said the event gave him back his confidence after his battle with non-hodgkin lymphoma.

The dad-of-two even credits it with giving him the “bravery” to quit his job of 15 years and start up his own joinery business.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done – it turned me back into me again,” the 38-year-old added. “I would recommend it to anyone.

“Being able to have open, frank conversations with other people who understand what you’ve been through or how you’re feeling was one of the best things about the Brave experience.”

The search for Courage and Brave models has begun – will you apply?

Brave will take place on May 16 and 17 next year, while The Courage shows will be held on May 18 and 19.

Attendees will be able to cheer on all the models while enjoying a two-course dinner and musical entertainment, as well as raffles and an auction to benefit the charity.

Tickets for Brave are on sale now, while a waiting list is in operation for Courage on the Catwalk.

To apply to be in either line-up, contact Friends of Anchor on 01224 859136 or email info@friendsofanchor.org

Applications will close on Friday, January 26.