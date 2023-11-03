The search is on: Do you know anyone Brave or Courageous enough to take to the catwalk?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
The search is on: Do you know anyone Brave or Courageous enough to take to the catwalk?

Friends of Anchor's Courage on the Catwalk and Brave shows will take place at P&J Live in 2024.

By Ellie Milne
Courage and Brave launch for 2024
Friends of Anchor has officially started it search for 24 men and 24 women to take part in next year's Brave and Courage on the Catwalk shows. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The search is on for the next brave and courageous models to take to the stage for Friends of Anchor’s annual fashion shows.

The charity’s two flagship events – Brave and Courage on the Catwalk – have raised more than £1.7 million to support cancer and haematology patients.

And, the 24 men and women who will take to the stage have all faced or gone through their own diagnosis.

The 2024 shows will be bigger than ever moving to a new venue at P&J Live – and marking Courage on the Catwalk’s 10th anniversary.

Friends of Anchor chairman Jim Milne and charity director Sarah-Jane Hogg.
Friends of Anchor chairman Jim Milne and charity director Sarah-Jane Hogg. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Sarah-Jane Hogg, director of Friends of Anchor said the move shows the popularity of Courage and Brave and described the experience for models as “much more than just show weekend”.

“It’s quite surreal to think it’s 10 years since the first ladies took to the catwalk,””she said. “We made a commitment right back at the start that it wasn’t just a show, it’s an experience our models get. There’s so much heart behind it.

“It’s so much more than show weekend. The models get professional training at rehearsals, there’s fittings and there’s social gatherings – a lot of the Brave and Courage experience is building up confidence and empowerment.”

A special year for Courage on the Catwalk

A number of courageous women have strutted their stuff on the catwalk over the past decade to build their confidence and give back to the charity.

Christina Farquhar took part in the very first event following her thyroid cancer diagnosis and described it as the “experience of a lifetime”.

The Monymusk Primary teacher said: “I couldn’t quite believe it when I was selected for Courage on the Catwalk.

Christina Farquhar and Paul Stewart
Previous models Christina Farquhar and Paul Stewart are urging people to apply for the 2024 event. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

“I had a three-month old and couldn’t really believe it was happening. After the first night I was worried I’d made a big mistake, but we all got on so well – I made friends for life, we’re all still in touch. It was all an amazing experience.”

The mother-of-three, from Cluny, now regularly volunteers for Friends of Anchor and is part of the Red Army on show days.

“It’s amazing to go back and see everyone take to the stage,” she added. “It’s incredible how much it’s grown over the last 10 years. I’m incredibly proud to have been part of that first show.”

The Brave experience

Another Friends of Anchor alumni model is also encouraging north-east residents to get involved.

Paul Stewart, from Rothes, was one of the Brave models last year and said the event gave him back his confidence after his battle with non-hodgkin lymphoma.

Sarah-Jane Hogg of Friends of Anchor showed past models around their new venue - P&amp;J Live
Sarah-Jane Hogg of Friends of Anchor showed past models around their new venue – P&J Live. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

The dad-of-two even credits it with giving him the “bravery” to quit his job of 15 years and start up his own joinery business.

“It’s one of the best things I’ve ever done – it turned me back into me again,” the 38-year-old added. “I would recommend it to anyone.

“Being able to have open, frank conversations with other people who understand what you’ve been through or how you’re feeling was one of the best things about the Brave experience.”

 

The search for Courage and Brave models has begun – will you apply?

Brave will take place on May 16 and 17 next year, while The Courage shows will be held on May 18 and 19.

Attendees will be able to cheer on all the models while enjoying a two-course dinner and musical entertainment, as well as raffles and an auction to benefit the charity.

Brave and Courage 2024 launch
Friends of Anchor hosted a launch for the 2024 events on Friday. Image: Kami Thomson/DC Thomson.

Tickets for Brave are on sale now, while a waiting list is in operation for Courage on the Catwalk.

To apply to be in either line-up, contact Friends of Anchor on 01224 859136 or email info@friendsofanchor.org

Applications will close on Friday, January 26.

In Pictures: Courage on the Catwalk models dazzle for Friends of Anchor

Conversation