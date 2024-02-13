From Udny to Italy: John and Michael race to Rome for Scotland Six Nations clash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Health & Wellbeing

From Udny to Italy: John and Michael race to Rome for Scotland Six Nations clash

The intrepid duo will pedal the 1,800 miles to raise £50,000 for the Doddie Weir motor neuron disease charity.

By Andy Morton
Michael Fotheringham and John Fyall stand in front of a Bristow helicopter at Aberdeen Airport
Michael Fotheringham and John Fyall at Bristow Helicopters where John works. The due are part of a team that will cycle to Rome over seven days. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

John Fyall will have just one thing on his mind when he cycles from his front door in Udny to Rome next month for Scotland’s Six Nation’s clash with Italy.

That he makes it there on time.

“We’ve got an absolute deadline,” the Bristow Helicopters worker says with a smile. “Finn Russell isn’t going to hold kickoff for us, even if we ask nicely.”

By the time Scotland’s star kicker Finn gets his hands on the ball at the Stadio Olimpico on March 9, John fully expects to have taken his seat.

John Fyall sits on a bike and leans on Michael Fotheringham at Aberdeen Airport
Michael and John will take on the 1,800-mile trip as part of a continuous relay. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

The 50-year-old may be feeling a bit sore, however, having hopefully completed the 1,800-mile journey in about seven days.

He and seven other riders are making the epic trip to raise £50,000 for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the motor neuron disease charity set up by former Scotland lock and MND sufferer Doddie Weir.

An arduous route through Europe

The cyclists, aided by a support team and sponsored by Specsavers, will wind their way through England, cross the channel on the Eurostar and hot-pedal it down to the south of France into Italy.

It is an arduous undertaking. John hopes the group of experienced and not-so-experienced cyclists will be averaging about 100 miles a day, taking it in turns to rest and refuel in the support cars as part of a continuous relay.

Rugby player Doddie Weir in a tartan jacket
The trip is to raise funds for Doddie Weir’s MND charity. Image: David Davies/PA Wire

But while the whole team will be pushed to their limits, John and friend Michael Fotheringham from Methlick have the longest road to travel.

Their six companions start from Dundee’s Specsavers branch. John and Michael, however, will set off from their north-east homes.

“Being able to get on the bike at my front door and use it as the main method of getting all the way to Rome, it’s just a tremendous thing,” says John. “I’m really looking forward to it.”

Leaving dreich Dundee for sunny southern Europe

John’s job with Bristow, based at Aberdeen Airport in Dyce, allows him to get some extra training in.

He usually cycles to work, however the recent cold snap and icy roads have seen him leave the bike at home a few times.

That means he’s looking forward even more to hitting the south of France and northern Italy next month, where the weather should be a few degrees warmer.

“I’ll certainly be starting off with long trousers and leggings and waterproofs and gloves,” he says.

Michael and John with a bike displaying Italy and Scotland flags.
John, right, can’t wait to get to Italy, not least because of the warmer weather. Image: Kath Flannery/DC Thomson

“But I’ve cycled in the north of Italy before and it’s just lovely. Fingers crossed that the further we get to Rome, the balmier the conditions.

And while the aim is to make it to Rome in time for the game — the whole group has tickets for the match — everyone is hoping to get there a day early.

That’s because John and the cyclists are not the only ones headed to the Italian capital.

Their adventure is part of the All Roads Lead to Rome initiative organised by former Scotland flanker Rob Wainwright, who wants as many Scotland fans as possible to travel to the game by any means other than flying.

“All the teams will meet up at the Piazza Navona [in central Rome] the day before the match, on March 8, that’s the idea,” explains John. “So fingers crossed we’ll get there in time.”

And what about Rome’s famously busy roads? Any concerns navigating them on a bike?

“You know what, they are famously busy,” John says. “But Italy is a wonderful cycling country. They’ve got a lot of love for the sport of cycling and we’re looking forward to a warm welcome in the city.”

You can donate to support their efforts here. 

