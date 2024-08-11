Heaven on Earth: The outdoor sauna in Shetland with a paradise setting

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Heaven on Earth: The outdoor sauna in Shetland with a paradise setting

With its bone white sand and crystal clear water, it's no wonder people from across the world are visiting Haar Sauna at St Ninian's Beach in Shetland.

By Rosemary Lowne
Haar Sauna is creating heatwaves at St Ninian's Beach in Shetland.
Haar Sauna is creating heatwaves at St Ninian's Beach in Shetland. Image: Ritchie Williams

It was while sitting in a floating outdoor sauna in the mouth of a stunning Norwegian fjord that Hannah Mary Goodlad and her husband Callum Scott’s lives changed forever.

So deeply relaxed by the heat and the breathtaking natural scenery surrounding them that the couple knew it was an experience they wanted to replicate back home in Scotland.

“We were sat in this floating sauna in January 2020 just before the world went upside down and I can remember saying to Callum ‘this is fantastic’,” says Hannah Mary.

“The experience was far from the traditional saunas associated with health clubs or gym saunas as it opened you up to nature.

“I thought it would do really well in Scotland.”

Hannah Mary Goodlad and Callum Scott are on a mission to bring outdoor saunas to Scotland. Image: Ritchie Williams @ritchieroams

Shetland sauna inspired by Scandinavia

Despite the chaos and uncertainty that lockdown brought, the idea of opening up an outdoor sauna in Scotland never left the couple’s minds.

“Lockdowns went from weeks, to months, to years and we kept thinking back to the peace of the Oslo sauna,” says Hannah Mary.

“We were inspired by our Norwegian neighbours across the North Sea, and the thought of bringing authentic sauna culture home to Scotland wouldn’t leave our minds.”

Hannah Mary and Callum Scott have opened Haar Sauna in Shetland and also have another outdoor sauna opening in Orkney. Image: May Graham and Ritchie Williams

Mobile horsebox sauna

Taking the plunge, Hannah Mary and Callum decided it was now or never and opened up a mobile converted horsebox sauna at Aberdeen Beach.

“We thought a horsebox would be perfect as we both knew a bit of DIY, so after a lot of Googling and scrolling through YouTube we set about doing that,” says Hannah Mary.

“So we gutted out the horsebox and made a beautiful Scandinavian-style portable miniature sauna with space for six people.

“We called the sauna Haar after the name of the fog that rolls off the coast of the North Sea.

“The name is really fundamental as it embodies everything we’re trying to do as when the haar rolls in from the North Sea you long for it to lift and for us the sauna is the lift that we get.”

Haar Sauna is creating heatwaves at St Ninian's Beach in Shetland.
Outdoor saunas have the power to bring people together. Image: Ritchie Williams @ritchieroams

Outdoor sauna at St Ninian’s Beach, Shetland

After opening Haar Sauna at Aberdeen Beach in December 2021, the couple then took the sauna on a Scottish tour before moving it permanently to St Ninian’s beach in Shetland.

“We took the sauna across Scotland from the Cairngorms to the River Tay,” says Hannah Mary.

“So we did that until October 2023 before taking the decision to relocate it up to Shetland permanently.

“We’re very pleased that we were the first mobile sauna in Scotland.”

The physical and mental benefits of saunas are endless. Image: Ross Byrne

Visitors from across the world

With its pristine white sands and crystal-clear water, it’s no surprise that people from around the world are visiting their Shetland-based sauna.

“We couldn’t ask for a better setting than St Ninian’s Beach,” says Hannah Mary.

“People from all over the world from places like Singapore, South Africa, Asia, Hong Kong and the USA are visiting the sauna.

“We were recently named as the UK’s Best Nature Sauna so I think people are recognising that.”

A sunset sauna is a special experience. Image: Ana Arnett

Mental and physical benefits of outdoor saunas

In terms of physical and mental benefits, Hannah Mary says the benefits of outdoor saunas are endless.

“They are great for circulation and also for your joints,” says Hannah Mary.

“Saunas are also really cleansing for your skin and they’re good for your mental wellbeing as it’s a really calm place and all the chatter inside your head just stops.

“You can focus on your breathing and being present.

“I think most people these days will have experienced mental health problems or will know someone who has.

“We’ve found that in our lives, the sauna has really helped us through those tough times when you need a bit of an escape.”

Hannah Mary and Callum took Haar Sauna on a road trip around Scotland. Image: Ross Byrne

The power of community and nature

For Hannah Mary, who juggles her work in the offshore wind industry with the sauna, and Callum, a primary teacher who is now working full-time in the business, outdoor saunas have the power to unite communities.

“Haar Sauna is grounded in two fundamental values, it’s about nature and it’s about community,” says Hannah Mary.

“So we have mental health sessions for men, we have women-only hours and we provide spaces for the LGBTQ+ community.

“I grew up in Shetland and back then going to a sauna was quite an intimidating experience as it was usually just men, so I really wanted to change that.”

Sit back, relax and enjoy the scenery at the Haar Sauna. Image: Ritchie Williams @ritchieroams

New sauna at Scapa Beach in Orkney

To see the power outdoor saunas have in bringing communities together in countries like Norway and Finland, has inspired Hannah Mary and Callum to expand and to encourage more people to open outdoor saunas.

“We’ll soon be opening a sauna on Scapa Beach in Orkney, just outside of Kirkwall,” says Hannah Mary.

“So we’ll be the only sauna in Scotland to be open in two geographical locations.

“Our mission is to introduce outdoor saunas in a big way across Scotland and to make them more accessible to the hundreds of thousands of folk who live in Scotland along the coast.

“We want to be the national sauna champions.”

Hannah Mary and Callum have big plans for outdoors saunas in Scotland. Image: Tobias Aleksander Moen

For more information check out Haar Sauna on Facebook @HaarSauna, Instagram @haar.sauna and the website haarsauna.com

Conversation