Best of both worlds: look inside Aberdeen’s latest housing development

In partnership with Cala Homes
April 12, 2022, 1:00 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 3:06 pm
Craibstone Estate South - new Aberdeen housing development

You may think it impossible for an Aberdeen housing development to have all of the charm of a woodland retreat, while benefitting from all the amenities of the city. But you would be wrong.

The latest development from Cala Homes is situated in amongst forestry and nature, giving the feel of a real countryside retreat, when it is in fact just six miles away from Aberdeen’s bustling city centre.

Ideal for growing families, Craibstone Estate South offers a whole new lifestyle and a growing sense of community to all who live there, and it’s ready for you to move in this summer.

Read on for a sneak peek inside these contemporary homes designed with you in mind…

Craibstone Estate South homes come in all shapes and sizes

Comprising 80 private units, Craibstone Estate South includes a range of contemporary three, four and five bedroom homes, meaning families of virtually all sizes can discover their perfect surroundings here.

living area in Aberdeen housing development

There are 15 house styles to choose from, ranging from detached to semi-detached to terraced.

With so much choice in one development, you’re sure to find the perfect home for your family.

This Aberdeen housing development offers flexible interior spaces

The interior spaces in all properties at Craibstone Estate South are bright, airy ad extremely flexible – perfect for family life.

Bigger than most other housing estates offer in Scotland, these contemporary homes have enough space for property owners to make them unique to suit their individual needs.

open layout interior

There is potential for home gyms, offices or playrooms to be created; these homes were designed to suit all lifestyles.

Take a look around:

Have the best of both worlds

Located right next to scenic woodlands and country paths, this Aberdeen housing development allows families to feel they can escape from the agitations of the world by walking just a few minutes away from their own front door.

The surrounding nature is perfect for children to explore, play and embrace their surroundings without straying too far from home.

Craibstone Estate South is a community which offers shelter and protection for families, without giving up the benefits of being next to a city.

woodland walks next to new Aberdeen housing development

Indeed, plenty of amenities can be found in the neighbouring suburbs, from M&S and Lidl to restaurants and bars.

For families with children, Brimmond School, catering for both nursery and primary stages, lies less than two miles from home, and children and secondary level can attend the nearby Bucksburn Academy.

Book to view Craibstone Estate South show homes now

There are now two beautiful show homes available to view at Cala Homes’ latest Aberdeen housing development book your appointment to be one of the first to step inside.

The Garvie and the Lowther are both five bedroom, detached models, but have been decorated in contrasting palettes, offering different interior design inspiration, and showing multiple versions of how your life could look.

Visit the Cala Homes website to register your interest today.

