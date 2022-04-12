New mobile camera to be stationed at Drumoak on A93 amid concerns over speeding

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A mobile safety camera will be stationed at a new location in Aberdeenshire after a motorist was clocked doing 83mph in a 30mph zone.

Concerns have been mounting about the speed motorists drive through Drumoak on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road.

Aberdeenshire Council has now requested the assistance of the North Safety Camera Unit after a recent survey recorded a “terrifying” high speed of 83mph – nearly three times the speed limit.

North Safety Camera Unit manager Eric Dunion said: “The flexible deployment scheme allows us to enforce at locations of concern for an initial three months, with the aim of improving driver behaviour by encouraging motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limit in areas where there are other road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

“At Drumoak, where the speed limit is 30mph, motorists should appreciate that the speed limit in place for their own safety, that of their passengers and other road users and to travel in excess of these limits is breaking the law.”

New mobile cameras introduced to reduce number of casualties

Last week, the safety unit announced a number of additional mobile cameras will be rolled out across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

These will be introduced on a temporary basis during the summer season, when many visitors to the north of Scotland may not be familiar with the roads.

With the addition of the cameras, the safety unit aims to encourage drivers to stay within the speed limit and reduce the number of casualties on roads across the country.

Andrew Wilkinson, principal road safety engineer at Aberdeenshire Council, welcomed the introduction of a new mobile speed camera at Drumoak and added: “These changes in driver behaviour contribute to delivering the outcome that we all want, a reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured across the road network and ultimately working towards our vision zero commitment where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads.”