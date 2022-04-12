New mobile camera to be stationed at Drumoak on A93 amid concerns over speeding

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
New mobile camera to be stationed at Drumoak on A93 amid concerns over speeding

By Denny Andonova
April 12, 2022, 1:16 pm Updated: April 12, 2022, 3:14 pm
Picture shows blurred traffic and a speed camera sign.
The new mobile camera will be stationed within the 30mph limit at Drumoak on the A93.

A mobile safety camera will be stationed at a new location in Aberdeenshire after a motorist was clocked doing 83mph in a 30mph zone.

Concerns have been mounting about the speed motorists drive through Drumoak on the A93 Aberdeen to Braemar road.

Aberdeenshire Council has now requested the assistance of the North Safety Camera Unit after a recent survey recorded a “terrifying” high speed of 83mph – nearly three times the speed limit.

North Safety Camera Unit manager Eric Dunion said:  “The flexible deployment scheme allows us to enforce at locations of concern for an initial three months, with the aim of improving driver behaviour by encouraging motorists to slow down and drive within the speed limit in areas where there are other road users such as cyclists and pedestrians.

“At Drumoak, where the speed limit is 30mph, motorists should appreciate that the speed limit in place for their own safety, that of their passengers and other road users and to travel in excess of these limits is breaking the law.”

New mobile cameras introduced to reduce number of casualties

Last week, the safety unit announced a number of additional mobile cameras will be rolled out across Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire, Moray and the Highlands.

These will be introduced on a temporary basis during the summer season, when many visitors to the north of Scotland may not be familiar with the roads.

With the addition of the cameras, the safety unit aims to encourage drivers to stay within the speed limit and reduce the number of casualties on roads across the country.

Andrew Wilkinson, principal road safety engineer at Aberdeenshire Council, welcomed the introduction of a new mobile speed camera at Drumoak and added: “These changes in driver behaviour contribute to delivering the outcome that we all want, a reduction in the number of people killed or seriously injured across the road network and ultimately working towards our vision zero commitment where no one is killed or seriously injured on our roads.”

