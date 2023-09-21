This quirky Aberdeen home is a work of art

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Homes & Gardens

This quirky Aberdeen home is a work of art

Take a look inside Amy and Andrew Stewart's characterful home in Wellington Road.

By Rosemary Lowne
This quirky Aberdeen home in Wellington Road has been brought to life by art collectors Amy and Andrew Stewart.
This superb Aberdeen home has been brought to life by art collectors Amy and Andrew Stewart. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

Creating a home that surprises people when they walk through the front door is what Amy Stewart and her husband Andrew aspired to when they moved into their traditional Aberdeen property.

Avid art collectors, the couple have used their vast array of contemporary paintings and portraits to add personality to their home decor.

Throwing open the doors to their period property, Amy shares hints and tips on how art can transform the mood and atmosphere in your home.

Hazel Bank

Who: Amy Stewart, 35, an architect, her husband Andrew, 36, who works offshore and their two children Jacob, three, and five-month-old Lewis.

What: A four-bedroom, semi-detached traditional home dating back to 1900.

Where: Hazel Bank, Wellington Road, Aberdeen.

Amy and Andrew Stewart with their children, Jacob, right, and Lewis.
Amy and Andrew Stewart with their children, Jacob, right, and Lewis. Image: Amy Stewart

As told to Rosemary Lowne 

“I’ve always loved properties that give you a nice surprise when you walk inside and that’s what we’ve tried to create at Hazel Bank. Andrew and I are both from Aberdeen but we moved to London for a few years before moving back up.

We both really like traditional houses with their high ceilings and big rooms so we fell in love with Hazel Bank when we first saw it and we bought it in 2016. It had been done up to decent standard already so it meant we could just put our own stamp on it.

The home's front lounge with a blue carpet, black and blue patterned wallpaper, a large fireplace and two burgundy armless chairs. There is a large bay window, a large bookcase with a ladder and chandelier.
The front lounge is striking with its blue/white velvet wallpaper, feature fireplace, bay window and beautiful bookcase. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice
The rear lounge in the quirky Aberdeen home, with grey walls, sofas and fireplace with black accents. The gold ceiling light matches the gold carpet
The rear lounge is a dark and cosy affair with grey and black accents. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

We both collect artwork so a crucial part of decorating for us was deciding where to display it. Andrew loves the Scottish artist Ross Muir so we’ve got some of his work on display. We also have artwork from the Connor Brothers, Chris Bourke, Dave Buonaguidi, the Miaz Brothers, Mark Drew, Ben Allen and Susie Wright.

Quirky Aberdeen home perfect for showcasing art

With a house like Hazel Bank it’s the ideal place to showcase your artwork because there’s so much wall space and we love how art can create different moods in different rooms.

The dining room in the quirky aberdeen home has white and blue walls, black floor tiles, a concrete style table, six dining chairs and a skylight above the table
The dining room has a concrete style table and beading on the walls to showcase the artwork. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice
Looking down the staircase in the house.
The hallway is the perfect place for hanging art. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

In the dining room we specifically designed that room to showcase some of our art, so the bottom half of the walls have been painted in a navy blue colour – Dulux’s sapphire salute – while the top half of the wall is white with beading where we’ve hung the art. The open staircase which extends up three floors also has artwork.

Through in the front lounge we’ve created a bar come formal living space. This room already had a striking navy/white velvet wallpaper which we’ve kept. The bookcase which almost takes up a whole wall is like a piece of art itself. I’ve got so many beautiful books on architecture and art so it’s great to have them on show.

At the bay window, there’s an antique desk which adds a nice touch to the room. We love digging around in antique shops.

The kitchen in the quirky aberdeen home, with grey walls, counters and flooring. There are pink accents throughout the room
The streamlined kitchen is ultra modern with grey and pink tones. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice
The game room in the loft
It’s game on in the loft space which could also be transformed into a bedroom. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

Unlike the front lounge which is bright, the rear living room is darker and cosier with grey walls and a black ceiling. The open plan kitchen/diner is an extension which was already there when we moved in. It’s an ultra-modern, streamlined space with greys and a pink tone to the splashback.

One of the main reasons we bought the house though was for the separate office space. The previous owner had a hairdressing premises in the back garden as a separate outbuilding so we turned that into an office. We used really deep green colours in the office as we wanted it to be a completely different space from the house. For my desk we just used kitchen worktops from a local company and made it ourselves.

The master bedroom, with a double bed and wall-mounted TV
The master bedroom leads into the walk-in wardrobe and ensuite. Image:  Grant Smith Law Practice
The walk-in wardrobe in the quirky aberdeen home with white cabinets and shelves and a crystal chandelier
The walk-in wardrobe and shoe cupboard is every fashionistas dream. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

Upstairs there’s a master bedroom with a walk-in wardrobe and shoe cupboard plus an ensuite with a freestanding bath and an old-fashioned toilet with a pull chain.

Outside, the back garden is a sun trap and is so private. We’ve also laid artificial grass there which works really well.

Property advice

My advice for anyone is not to fear buying or renovating older properties. We’ve tried to keep as many of the original features in the house. Many original fittings, furniture, features can be found in local antique/salvage yards and can be used in renovations, integrated with modern touches and can add to the traditional feel of a property.

The main reason we’re selling is that we’ve had another baby and both of our families stay in Buckie so we’ve decided to move closer to family for more help.”

The home office with a large window, dark wooden floors, white walls and a white desk spanning the wall. The section of the wall and ceiling behind the around the desk is painted a shade of green. There's a white self along the wall above the desk
The separate home office is sleek and stylish. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice
The garden of the home
The back garden is very private and has artificial grass for easy maintenance. Image: Grant Smith Law Practice

Hazel Bank, 125 Wellington Road, Aberdeen, is on the market for offers over £320,000. To arrange a viewing phone 01224 621620 or check out the website aspc.co.uk/

If you would like your home to feature, email features@eveningexpress.co.uk

More from Homes & Gardens

Eden Watermill.
Bargain Banff watermill back on the market as price slashed by £20k
This superb first floor flat in Aberdeen's west end is beautiful inside.
Pretty period property in Aberdeen's west end is on the market for £245,000
Wester Harlaw property from the back.
Ultra-modern energy-efficient six-bedroom Aberdeenshire farmhouse hits the market for £760k
This stunning property in Bieldside is on the market for offers over £900,000.
Beautiful Bieldside home on the market for £900,000
Samantha Kane took over Carbisdale Castle a year ago Image Sandy McCook/DC Thomson
Carbisdale Castle: Owner reveals how a letter from the King helped her beat her…
2
CHAP Homes show home lounge
Incentives from CHAP Homes can put your new home in Aberdeenshire within reach
Ginger Gairdner: 'There’s not much I can do about my hair - but it…
Autumn planters at Simpsons garden centre.
Autumnal garden essentials - Top tips to care for your autumn garden and plants…
The final four homes go on the market at Dunnottar Park in Stonehaven.
Final four houses go on the market at Stonehaven development for £299,950
This semi detached traditional Aberdeen home is ideal for growing families.
129-year-old period property on the market in Aberdeen for £224,500

Conversation