Home Entertainment Music

Dr Dre’s DJ son reveals he ‘wants to make dad proud’ ahead of Aberdeen nightclub performance

Tyler Young will take to the decks at Aura on Saturday.

By James Simpson
DJ Tyler Young with his legendary rapper dad, Dr Dre. Image: Pose Music
DJ Tyler Young with his legendary rapper dad, Dr Dre. Image: Pose Music

The son of legendary rapper Dr Dre will perform in Aberdeen this week.

DJ Tyler Young has touched down in Scotland and will play at Aura nightclub in the city centre on Saturday following its grand reopening earlier this month.

Tyler, 30, is the son of seven-time Grammy winner Dr Dre, real name Andre Romell Young.

And famous dad is more than supportive of his venture into electronic dance music (EDM) thanks to tracks My Time and Drive Me Crazy.

Tyler Young will play a DJ set at Aura nightclub in Aberdeen on Saturday. Image: Pose Music

He told The P&J’s sister paper The Courier: “People have spoken about the energy of the Scottish dance scene.

“It was certainly a big dream to come across to the UK, the birth of the rave scene.

“These are my first sets in Europe entirely, it had to be Scotland, I can’t wait.

“I’m playing sets in Aura in Dundee and Aberdeen.”

DJ Tyler hopes to make time for sightseeing in Aberdeen

While in Scotland, he’ll be working on new material – but also hopes to make time for some sightseeing.

He added: “I’m also hoping to do some tourist stuff whilst I’m here.

“The guys have mentioned meeting Oor Wullie in Dundee.

“I’m working on an album which will include a few collaborations during my time here.”

He’s already teamed up with Scottish music producer, Rory Nicoll, aka RMN, and Jus Jez on previous EDM records and is collaborating with former Inxs front-man, Ciaran Gribbin, while in Scotland.

And whilst Tyler is the descendant of rap royalty, he revealed his dad had originally stepped into the dance scene.

Dr Dre’s son on having a famous dad in the music industry

Tyler said: “I’m obviously in a different genre of music but I always want to represent him positively.

“My dad’s been a big inspiration in my life musically in a lot of ways but there is certainly no added pressure.

“Ultimately I do my own thing but I want to make him and my family proud.

“They are all very supportive.

“I fell in love with the EDM scene from a young age.

“My dad was making dance music in the beginning before he launched into hip-hop but he’s pumped on what I’m doing.”

Tyler Young plays Aura in Dundee on Friday and Aura in Aberdeen on Saturday.

