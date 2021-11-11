The upside of downsizing: Couple save money with move to new build

An error occurred. Please try again.

Less upkeep, lower bills and a warmer home mean Andrea Robertson and her husband Dennis haven’t looked back since downsizing to one of Aberdeen’s newest developments.

With a lifelong love of period properties, the couple’s decision to move to a new build at the new Hazlewood development felt like a leap of faith.

But the gamble paid off as Andrea, 61, who works as a sales advisor, and Dennis, 73, a retired painter and decorator, are happier than ever in their new two-bedroom bungalow at the Dandara development.

“We are saving a third on utility bills and we have lovely, comfortable underfloor heating,” said Andrea.

“It’s so much warmer and there is virtually no maintenance.”

Cutting costs

The turning point came for the couple when the cost of maintaining their previous three-bedroom period property escalated.

“Our old property needed a new roof; there was so much work needing to be done and it was just all getting a bit too much – especially as we aren’t getting any younger,” said Andrea.

“I always thought I preferred an older home, but since we bought a brand new one, we haven’t looked back.”

More space

The couple chose a two-bedroom bungalow, and were surprised to find that it was just as spacious as their previous three-bedroom home.

“It’s much the same size, but so much easier to run – and not only are our utility bills much cheaper, the council tax and home insurance are cheaper too,” said Andrea.

The couple have also made the most of their spacious new garden and have wasted no time in getting to know their friendly neighbours.

“There’s a great community spirit here and all the neighbours are really lovely, which was especially important during lockdown,” said Andrea.

17 new properties

Demand for the new west-end development remains strong as a further 17 new homes have since come on to the market including a mix of three, four and five-bedroom homes.

“After the popularity of The Wynd, Hazelwood, we are excited to release our next phase featuring our most popular house types,” said Claire Bathgate, head of sales at Dandara.

“These homes take buyers’ changing priorities into account and are designed for first-time buyers, downsizers, and families alike who require more space, with all homes fully adaptable for flexible living.”

Excellent location

Modern and stylish throughout with spacious gardens, the homes also enjoy a central location, close enough to the city but far enough away to savour the peace and quiet offered by the nearby Hazlehead Park and River Dee.

And with excellent road and rail links, the new development is the ideal location for commuters with Aberdeen train station just a few miles away and the A90 to Edinburgh and Dundee on the doorstep.

For those who travel northbound to Inverness, Hazlewood provides easy access to the A96.

Prices at Hazelwood’s new phase currently start at £384,950 for a three-bedroom home.

To find out more, phone 01224 064 212 or visit their website.