Six superb homes for sale across the north and north-east of Scotland

By Rosemary Lowne
December 19, 2021, 6:00 am
Make yourself at home with our weekly property round-up.
Make yourself at home with our weekly property round-up.

It may be cold outside but there’s still plenty of hot property on the market this week.

From Aberdeen to the Isle of Skye, we’ve rounded up seven beautiful boltholes that are bound to inspire.

Mains Of Shiels, Sauchen, Inverurie

To go with story by Rosemary Lowne. Mains Of Shiels, Sauchen, Inverurie, Picture shows; Mains Of Shiels, Sauchen, Inverurie,. Mains Of Shiels, Sauchen, Inverurie,. Supplied by Savills Date; Unknown

When homes have separate wings, it’s a clear indication of the calibre of property on offer.

Case in point is this B-listed eight-bedroom home complete with 2.43 acres of grounds and beautiful walled gardens.

Set out over three floors with two mezzanine levels, this elegant home retains many of its original features including the main granite staircase and beautiful granite fireplaces.

Offers over £875,000 with Savills.

 

Brooms Farm Lethenty, Inverurie

Beautiful from the outside in: Brooms Farm brings something special to the market.

Cathedral ceilings, with glass gable walls set the tone of this architecturally designed steading conversion.

Located in the country hamlet of Lethenty, this gorgeous home has six-bedrooms including a master bedroom with four-piece luxury bathroom and sunken jacuzzi bath.

Movie nights can be also enjoyed in the spacious family/cinema room which has access to a decked area.

Offers over £734,995 with McEwan Fraser Legal.

East Craigbank Drive, Cults

Forever home: This attractive home is sure to attract viewers.

Style exudes from this immaculate five-bedroom detached home.

From the luxury kitchen and gorgeous family bathroom to the impressive master suite and large back garden complete with an extended patio area with hot tub and shed, this  new build ticks all the right boxes.

The property is also within walking distance of the village centre and lies within the catchment area of Cults Academy.

Offers over £680,000 with Purple Bricks.

 

The Turnberry, Kingswells View, Westhill

The key to happiness: The Turberry bungalow is one of two ready to be reserved.

With spectacular views, five-bedrooms and plenty of garden space, the Turnberry bungalow is one of two architecturally designed homes available to reserve.

Boasting over 240 square metres of floor space and meticulously crafted to the highest standard, this home offers stylish living on one level.

This property also has a wrap-around garden, driveway with parking for multiple vehicles and an integral double garage complete with 19sqm basement space ideal for a laundry, gym or activity hub.

Offers over £650,000 with Ledingham Chalmers.

Oakwood, Drumoak, Banchory

Star attraction: Family film nights can be enjoyed in the movie room.

This striking seven-bedroom steading comes complete with a cinema room, bar with games room and home office all peacefully situated within 3.5 acres of private land.

Entertaining is also easy as there’s not one but eight public room including a sun room.

Offers over £800,000 with Ledingham Chalmers

Bridge View, Pluscarden Road, Elgin

Spectacular views cam be enjoyed from Bridge View.

Designed by highly regarded Elgin based Ashley Bartlam Architects, this five-bedroom home enjoys an elevated position with fine views over the River Lossie.

Set out over two levels, every inch of this stunning home has been thought out.

At the heart of the home is the bright and spacious lounge with large picture windows overlooking the garden while French doors lead to the patio.

There’s certainly no lack of space in this home for all the family plus scope to make one of the room’s into a beautiful home office.

Guide price £500,000 with Galbraith.

 

 

