Take a look inside this stylish new Aberdeen showhome

From the designer kitchen and stylish home office space to the sumptuous bedrooms and decadent decor, one of Aberdeen’s newest showhomes is sure to inspire.

The team at Cala Homes (North) are inviting people for a nosy inside the new Lewis showhome at the Bridge of Don Mains of Grandholm development.

Excited to show people around, Fraser Clark, the north-based sales and marketing director at the home builder, says the new showhome will give people a flavour of their detached homes they have on the market.

“The launch of new showhome coincides with the reservation of our previous one, the semi-detached Beaufort,” says Fraser.

“The Lewis showcases our detached offering of homes and has a really sophisticated feel to it with a striking colour palette.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors through its doors.”

Decadent decor

Designed by the expert team at Envision, the Lewis showhome opens up with a beautiful formal lounge with soft cream tones, rich wood and a marble fireplace creating a cosy and welcoming space.

A round-feature footstool and rectangle wooden coffee table take pride of place in the centre of the room with bronze and marble accessories completing the look.

Homely vibes continue through in the relaxed family room where a calming sage colour palette complemented by chocolate and gold tones in the curtains, lamps and finishing details create the perfect chilled-out atmosphere.

Designer kitchen

For those who have a lovely kitchen at the top of their property bucket list, the open-plan kitchen and dining area is sure to have all the right ingredients.

Together with high-tech appliances, the kitchen has deep sage kitchen units alongside dark wooden flooring, floor-to-ceiling length sage curtains and striking feature wallpaper which adorns the walls of the dining area.

The dining table has a cream top complemented by a black frame and eight black chairs.

Home office space

A stylish home office space can also be found in one section of the room, illustrating just how versatile the space is.

On the first floor, there is a spacious main bedroom with an ensuite.

Its relaxing colour palette of cream, stone and pale blue creates a comfortable escape, accentuated by the two boucle footstools at the end of the bed.

Two pendant lights hang on either side of the bed above matching dark wood bedside tables. The main bedroom also features a dressing area.

Meanwhile, the third and four bedrooms feature furniture pieces from Urbansize, a company which designs furniture to maximise the space available in the room.

The furniture includes floating bedside tables which are a feature in the fourth bedroom.

For more information about Mains of Grandhome or to book an appointment with the sales team, please visit www.cala.co.uk.