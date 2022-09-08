Take a look inside this stylish new Aberdeen showhome

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Take a look inside this stylish new Aberdeen showhome

By Rosemary Lowne
September 8, 2022, 5:00 pm
Show time: Take a look round the Lewis showhome in Bridge of Don.
Show time: Take a look round the Lewis showhome in Bridge of Don.

From the designer kitchen and stylish home office space to the sumptuous bedrooms and decadent decor, one of Aberdeen’s newest showhomes is sure to inspire.

The team at Cala Homes (North) are inviting people for a nosy inside the new Lewis showhome at the Bridge of Don Mains of Grandholm development.

Excited to show people around, Fraser Clark, the north-based sales and marketing director at the home builder, says the new showhome will give people a flavour of their detached homes they have on the market.

Breath of fresh air: The Lewis showhome brings the outdoors in.

“The launch of new showhome coincides with the reservation of our previous one, the semi-detached Beaufort,” says Fraser.

“The Lewis showcases our detached offering of homes and has a really sophisticated feel to it with a striking colour palette.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors through its doors.”

Decadent decor

Designed by the expert team at Envision, the Lewis showhome opens up with a beautiful formal lounge with soft cream tones, rich wood and a marble fireplace creating a cosy and welcoming space.

A round-feature footstool and rectangle wooden coffee table take pride of place in the centre of the room with bronze and marble accessories completing the look.

Homely vibes continue through in the relaxed family room where a calming sage colour palette complemented by chocolate and gold tones in the curtains, lamps and finishing details create the perfect chilled-out atmosphere.

Bright and beautiful: The bedrooms are made for relaxing.

Designer kitchen

For those who have a lovely kitchen at the top of their property bucket list, the open-plan kitchen and dining area is sure to have all the right ingredients.

Together with high-tech appliances, the kitchen has deep sage kitchen units alongside dark wooden flooring, floor-to-ceiling length sage curtains and striking feature wallpaper which adorns the walls of the dining area.

The dining table has a cream top complemented by a black frame and eight black chairs.

Green for go: The sage green tones create a relaxing ambience.

Home office space

A stylish home office space can also be found in one section of the room, illustrating just how versatile the space is.

On the first floor, there is a spacious main bedroom with an ensuite.

Its relaxing colour palette of cream, stone and pale blue creates a comfortable escape, accentuated by the two boucle footstools at the end of the bed.

Unwind in style: The lounge is the perfect place to relax with family.

Two pendant lights hang on either side of the bed above matching dark wood bedside tables. The main bedroom also features a dressing area.

Meanwhile, the third and four bedrooms feature furniture pieces from Urbansize, a company which designs furniture to maximise the space available in the room.

The furniture includes floating bedside tables which are a feature in the fourth bedroom.

For more information about Mains of Grandhome or to book an appointment with the sales team, please visit www.cala.co.uk.

 

 

