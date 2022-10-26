Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a ‘Jim Goodwin fan’ and backs Aberdeen to finish third in the Premiership

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Aberdeen FC

Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a ‘Jim Goodwin fan’ and backs Aberdeen to finish third in the Premiership

By Sean Wallace
October 26, 2022, 5:00 pm
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.
Charlie Nicholas playing for Aberdeen against this weekend's opponents Rangers in the 1989 League Cup final.

Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas has backed Aberdeen to finish third in the Premiership this season.

Nicholas is confident manager Jim Goodwin has the Dons on the up and on course for a return to Europe following a summer rebuild.

Former goal hero Nicholas, who starred for the Dons from 1988 to 90, reckons there is a “good feel” about Goodwin’s side.

The 60-year-old expects to see continued progression under his management.

Nicholas also believes the “commitment and passion” of chairman Dave Cormack will be pivotal in the Dons’ bid for success.

Former Scotland international Nicholas will be in Aberdeen next month as part of The Pundits event at the Music Hall on Tuesday November 8.

Nicholas said: “I tip Aberdeen to be third in the Premiership.

“I’ve been watching with interest how Jim Goodwin has been developing his own style.

“I can see what he is trying to build and things are promising at Aberdeen.

“For a couple of years now, I have been a fan of Goodwin and I think he knows exactly where he is taking Aberdeen.

Motherwell’s Paul McGinn and Aberdeen’s Duk battle for the ball while Jim Goodwin watches.

“I believe there will be real improvement under Goodwin. I am talking over two or three seasons.

“For the first time in a while, I can see real improvement coming with Aberdeen.

“There is quality in the team as well.”

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell.

Goodwin made the ‘big decisions’

In the summer Goodwin overhauled a struggling squad that finished 10th in the Premiership with 11 new signings secured.

Many players also exited Pittodrie as part of a major shake-up – including veterans Andy Considine and Scott Brown.

Nicholas said: “Jim Goodwin cleaned things out.

“It was important that he stamped his authority on the club.

“Managers have to make big decisions, like moving Scott Brown out.

“Goodwin’s leadership qualities will take the majority of players forward with him.

Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin during the 2-1 win at Motherwell.

“I’m not saying it will take Aberden back to when I was there in ’89 when we started to sign players like Theo Snelders and Hans Gillhaus.

“But Aberdeen have a good feeling about them now.

“I like what I’m seeing with the Dons at the moment.”

Charlie Nicholas and Paul Mason celebrate after beating Rangers in the 1989 League Cup Final – they would win the domestic cup double that season.

Passion and commitment of Cormack

Goodwin’s summer overhaul cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

That was bankrolled by US-based chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board of directors.

Nicholas, who won the League Cup and Scottish Cup double with the Dons in 1989/90, is confident Aberdeen are also moving forward due to Cormack’s guidance.

Goodwin was introduced as manager in mid-February to replace Stephen Glass, who was axed after just 11 months in the Pittodrie hot-seat.

Nicholas said: “Aberdeen is a club I have always had great respect for and for the people who ran it.

“Even the people now, I don’t really know them, but I have spoken to Dave Cormack a couple of times.

“He is not everyone’s cup of tea, but I quite like what he does and says because he is committed and passionate.

Aberdeen chairman Dave Cormack at the 2-1 defeat of Motherwell.

“Cormack will get some things wrong and has but I think he knows where he is going and what he is trying to do.”

The Miovski-Duk strike partnership

The biggest transfer outlay of the summer rebuild was the £535,000 fee paid to MTK Budapest for striker Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovski has already scored nine goals this season.

Miovski has forged a strong partnership recently with fellow summer signing Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes.

Cape Verde international Duk has scored in each of the last three games to take his season’s tally to seven.

Aberdeen’s Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes, left, celebrates making it 2-1 against Motherwell with team-mate Bojan Miovski.

Nicholas forged a formidable partnership with European Cup winner and Dutch international Hans Gillhaus in the 89/90 season.

And he is impressed with the Miovksi and Duk partnership.

The former Arsenal star reckons moving for new strikers while Christian Ramirez is still at Pittodrie underlines Goodwin’s managerial skills and ambition.

Ramirez netted 15 goals last season.

Aberdeen’s Luis Lopes (l) celebrates making it 2-1 against Motherwell with team-mate Bojan Miovski.

Nicholas said: “Miovksi and Duk look like they are embedded into the team system now.

“I like their movement.

“When I was looking at Ramirez last season, I thought you can work him hard and make him better.

“But the manager didn’t seem to be getting the response he was trying to get from him.

“Due to that, I think he couldn’t’ wait any longer and had to get other players in.

“That is clever man-management.

“And it is also clever that he can say: ‘I do like you, but I think there may be better out there if you can’t give me what I’m looking for’.

“I like coaches who can adapt.”

Aberdeen’s Christian Ramirez, who has fallen down the pecking order upfront.

Rangers test will show Dons’ levels

Aberdeen travel to Rangers on Saturday on the back of three straight wins.

Should the Dons win at Ibrox, it will move them to within four points of second-placed Rangers.

Aberdeen’s Bojan Miovski scores to make it 1-0 against Motherwell.

Nicholas said: “They have a test coming up this weekend when they play Rangers.

“Going to Glasgow used to be a burden for Aberdeen, so we will see what levels they are reaching.”

Charlie Nicholas will return to Aberdeen on Tuesday, November 8 for The Pundits at the Music Hall.

The former Dons star will feature in an an evening with Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling and legendary players and pundits Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier and Phil Thompson.

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]
Tags

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password? Reset it

[[title]]

More from Aberdeen FC

Former Aberdeen Women captain Kelly Forrest. (Image: SNS)
'Her face was white as a ghost': Ex-Aberdeen Women captain Kelly Forrest on 'surreal'…
Left, Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 against Motherwell with teammate Bojan Miovski.
Sean Wallace: Bojan Miovski and Duk - the strike partnership who could ignite Aberdeen's…
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of 'leaders' Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell.
Bojan Miovski: Is Aberdeen striker's off-the-shoulder style likely to make him repeat VAR beneficiary?
Aberdeens Liam Scales and Motherwell's Stuart McKinstry at Fir Park. Image: SNS
Liam Scales hopes to bolster international prospects by performing well for Aberdeen
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates making it 1-0 against Motherwell.
Willie Miller: Aberdeen can take advantage of 'fragile' Rangers at Ibrox
Left, Aberdeen's Luis 'Duk' Lopes celebrates making it 2-1 against Motherwell with teammate Bojan Miovski.
Goal hero Duk the blueprint for Aberdeen's recruitment strategy, says boss Jim Goodwin
Aberdeen's Bojan Miovski celebrates with Duk after making it 1-0 at Motherwell.
Duncan Shearer: Refreshing to see Aberdeen benefit from two-up-top approach as Bojan Miovski and…
Aberdeen manager Jim Goodwin with Ylber Ramadani at full-time at Fir Park. Image: SNS.
'If you had a squad of Ramadanis you'd be alright': Jim Goodwin hails Aberdeen…
Aberdeen fans during the Premier Sports Scottish League Cup defeat of Partick Thistle.
Confirmed: Aberdeen will get up to 20,000 tickets for Premier Sports Cup semi-final clash…

Most Read

1
Bryan Maclennan outside Tain Sheriff Court
‘It ends today or it ends in jail’: Sheriff’s warning to seagull shooter
2
Post Thumbnail
Tourists and lovebirds say Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire top in Scotland for making memories
3
Darren Cran. Picture by Wullie Marr / DCT Media
‘999 is not a dating site’: ‘Lonely’ man made repeated calls asking for blonde…
4
A care worker has been struck off for stealing a resident's debit card. Image: Google Maps
Oban support worker struck off after stealing resident’s debit card
5
Father Roger Dyer and Reverend Canon Terry Taggart at St. Mary's Episcopal Pro-cathedral will be accepting coats and jackets, as well as scarves, hats and gloves, every Wednesday and Saturday. Image: Kath Flannery / DC Thomson.
Jacket Potato: Aberdeen cathedral appealing for jackets and coats to help keep people warm…
6
To go with story by Jenni Gee. Inne was snared by paedophile hunters online Picture shows; George Innes. N/A. Supplied by Facebook / HPA Exposure UK Date; Unknown
Man snared by paedophile hunters held knife to chest during live Facebook sting
7
The CalMac ferry between Uist and Mallaig will be called for more than a week. Picture by Allan Milligan.
Forecast of 59mph winds prompt ferry cancellations and warnings
8
Leaders. Aberdeen captain Anthony Stewart and vice captain Ross McCrorie after the 2-0 defeat of Hearts.
Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin hails importance of ‘leaders’ Ramadani, Stewart, McCrorie and Roos
9
Exterior of Islay Hotel, Islay.
World’s richest expected to flock to Islay after Louis Vuitton group purchase island hotel
10
Quinn Young Munros
‘It’s not the destination, but the journey’: Inverness schoolgirl, 10, bags all 282 Scottish…

More from Press and Journal

Gregor Sey, organiser of Aberdeen Cocktail Week, with Tequila Casa team member, Misha. Image: Aberdeen Cocktail Week.
Aberdeen Cocktail Week 2022 comes to a close - but 2023 festival will be…
Banks o' Dee have been hit with a 24-point deduction. Picture by DC Thomson/Wullie Marr
Banks o' Dee hammered with 24-POINT penalty as player registration issue sees them drop…
Dunphail Distillery
Third generation moonshiner ready to distill Forres whisky after raising £2m
Shetland Islands Council is delighted to announce that it has now taken possession of the new Anderson High School and Halls of Residence
Biggest island school will need a new leader after 20 years of service
Councillor for Speyside Glenlivet Derek Ross.
Moray wind farm public inquiry costs council £150k
Park House oozes style and luxury with open-plan spaces and the chance for indoor-outdoor living.
Five-bedroom house with gym and games room scores high points
A spooky-looking stuffed pumpkin pepper from Cath Kidston.
Midweek meal: Get your fangs into this fa-boo-lous recipe for Halloween stuffed pumpkin peppers
Bid deadline extended for Countesswells Development. Picture by Kami Thomson/DCT Thomson
Bids deadline date for former Stewart Milne Countesswells site extended
Bellabeg Shop & Post Office up for sale. Image: Christie & Co
128-year-old Strathdon shop and post office on market with £650,000 price tag
Land Rover Discovery
Land Rover Discovery: a magnificent multi-tasker

Editor's Picks

Most Commented