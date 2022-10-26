Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas a ‘Jim Goodwin fan’ and backs Aberdeen to finish third in the Premiership

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Pittodrie legend Charlie Nicholas has backed Aberdeen to finish third in the Premiership this season.

Nicholas is confident manager Jim Goodwin has the Dons on the up and on course for a return to Europe following a summer rebuild.

Former goal hero Nicholas, who starred for the Dons from 1988 to 90, reckons there is a “good feel” about Goodwin’s side.

The 60-year-old expects to see continued progression under his management.

Nicholas also believes the “commitment and passion” of chairman Dave Cormack will be pivotal in the Dons’ bid for success.

Former Scotland international Nicholas will be in Aberdeen next month as part of The Pundits event at the Music Hall on Tuesday November 8.

Nicholas said: “I tip Aberdeen to be third in the Premiership.

“I’ve been watching with interest how Jim Goodwin has been developing his own style.

“I can see what he is trying to build and things are promising at Aberdeen.

“For a couple of years now, I have been a fan of Goodwin and I think he knows exactly where he is taking Aberdeen.

“I believe there will be real improvement under Goodwin. I am talking over two or three seasons.

“For the first time in a while, I can see real improvement coming with Aberdeen.

“There is quality in the team as well.”

Goodwin made the ‘big decisions’

In the summer Goodwin overhauled a struggling squad that finished 10th in the Premiership with 11 new signings secured.

Many players also exited Pittodrie as part of a major shake-up – including veterans Andy Considine and Scott Brown.

Nicholas said: “Jim Goodwin cleaned things out.

“It was important that he stamped his authority on the club.

“Managers have to make big decisions, like moving Scott Brown out.

“Goodwin’s leadership qualities will take the majority of players forward with him.

“I’m not saying it will take Aberden back to when I was there in ’89 when we started to sign players like Theo Snelders and Hans Gillhaus.

“But Aberdeen have a good feeling about them now.

“I like what I’m seeing with the Dons at the moment.”

Passion and commitment of Cormack

Goodwin’s summer overhaul cost in excess of £1.5 million in transfer fees.

That was bankrolled by US-based chairman Dave Cormack and the Pittodrie board of directors.

Nicholas, who won the League Cup and Scottish Cup double with the Dons in 1989/90, is confident Aberdeen are also moving forward due to Cormack’s guidance.

Goodwin was introduced as manager in mid-February to replace Stephen Glass, who was axed after just 11 months in the Pittodrie hot-seat.

Nicholas said: “Aberdeen is a club I have always had great respect for and for the people who ran it.

“Even the people now, I don’t really know them, but I have spoken to Dave Cormack a couple of times.

“He is not everyone’s cup of tea, but I quite like what he does and says because he is committed and passionate.

“Cormack will get some things wrong and has but I think he knows where he is going and what he is trying to do.”

The Miovski-Duk strike partnership

The biggest transfer outlay of the summer rebuild was the £535,000 fee paid to MTK Budapest for striker Bojan Miovski.

North Macedonian international Miovski has already scored nine goals this season.

Miovski has forged a strong partnership recently with fellow summer signing Luis ‘Duk’ Lopes.

Cape Verde international Duk has scored in each of the last three games to take his season’s tally to seven.

Nicholas forged a formidable partnership with European Cup winner and Dutch international Hans Gillhaus in the 89/90 season.

And he is impressed with the Miovksi and Duk partnership.

The former Arsenal star reckons moving for new strikers while Christian Ramirez is still at Pittodrie underlines Goodwin’s managerial skills and ambition.

Ramirez netted 15 goals last season.

Nicholas said: “Miovksi and Duk look like they are embedded into the team system now.

“I like their movement.

“When I was looking at Ramirez last season, I thought you can work him hard and make him better.

“But the manager didn’t seem to be getting the response he was trying to get from him.

“Due to that, I think he couldn’t’ wait any longer and had to get other players in.

“That is clever man-management.

“And it is also clever that he can say: ‘I do like you, but I think there may be better out there if you can’t give me what I’m looking for’.

“I like coaches who can adapt.”

Rangers test will show Dons’ levels

Aberdeen travel to Rangers on Saturday on the back of three straight wins.

Should the Dons win at Ibrox, it will move them to within four points of second-placed Rangers.

Nicholas said: “They have a test coming up this weekend when they play Rangers.

“Going to Glasgow used to be a burden for Aberdeen, so we will see what levels they are reaching.”

Charlie Nicholas will return to Aberdeen on Tuesday, November 8 for The Pundits at the Music Hall.

The former Dons star will feature in an an evening with Sky Sports’ Jeff Stelling and legendary players and pundits Paul Merson, Matt Le Tissier and Phil Thompson.