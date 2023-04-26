14 important questions every home hunter should ask

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
14 important questions every home hunter should ask

Spring is a popular time for buying and selling a home but there are certain questions potential buyers need to ask before making an offer on a property

By Jacqueline Wake Young
Make a list of questions to ask the estate agent.
Make a list of questions to ask the estate agent.

Spring is deemed to be the best time to put your house on the market due to more people wanting to make a move during the summer.

With some of the highest rates of active buying, Anna McEntee from the home insurance team at Comparethemarket has revealed a list of vital questions for house-hunters to keep in mind when viewing a property to help you find your dream home in time for summer.

Checking if there has been any flooding is one of the questions to ask.

“Whether you’re a first-time buyer or you’ve been through the purchase process before, viewing a potential new home can be an exciting experience.

“However, purchasing a property is a big investment and commitment so it’s crucial that prospective homeowners ask all the right questions when viewing, to ensure they’re making the right decision.”

Spring is a very active time in the property market.

House hunting questions to ask

Here are Anna’s questions:

1. How long has the house been up for sale?

The answer can be revealing. If it’s been on the market for over three months, something might be putting buyers off – it could be price or something less obvious. Ask the estate agent to find out more.

2. How long have the sellers lived there?

A property that’s only been lived in for a short time could be a red flag and is worth investigating.

The estate agent should be able to provide some insight if a property has been up for sale for a long time.

3. Is there a chain?

If the current owners haven’t yet found a new place or are in a chain, you might want to keep looking depending on your ideal timeline.

4. What’s the area like?

Schools, parks, transport links and leisure facilities are a few things to ask about. You can find out a lot from your own research but someone who’s lived there will be able to give you a better insight into the feel of the area.

Check to see if any renovations have planning permission.

5. What work has been done on the house?

Ask to see builders’ receipts, guarantees and proof of planning permission. If an extension has been built without permission, you may have to tear it down. Ask about any damp issues or flooding they may have had.

10. What’s included in the sale?

Ask whether fixtures and fittings, garden sheds and greenhouses, and the satellite dish will be left for you.

An extension might be a lovely feature – but is there proof it has the proper permission?

11. What internet access is available?

If the house is in a rural area, you’ll want to know what types of broadband you’ll access. An ultra-fast connection may be especially important for working from home.

12. Can you turn on the taps?

Low water pressure is one thing but a tap that only lets out a trickle could be an indicator of a larger problem. Pay attention to how long it takes for hot water to come through, find out the age of the boiler and ask when it was last serviced.

Try out the taps to check they work properly because if they don’t it might suggest a bigger problem.

13. What are the neighbours like?

Any property can be tainted by a bad neighbour. Sellers are legally obliged to tell you if they’ve had any past disputes with the neighbours.

What are the neighbours like? Remember you have the right to know of any disputes.

14. How much are the council tax and utility costs?

It’s good to understand potential outgoings of a new home. It’s also a legal requirement for sellers/estate agents to share the EPC rating, so request this to understand how energy-efficient the property.

For guidance around other property costs visit www.comparethemarket.com

Ask about when the boiler was last serviced.

