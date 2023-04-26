14 important questions every home hunter should ask

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Spring is deemed to be the best time to put your house on the market due to more people wanting to make a move during the summer.

With some of the highest rates of active buying, Anna McEntee from the home insurance team at Comparethemarket has revealed a list of vital questions for house-hunters to keep in mind when viewing a property to help you find your dream home in time for summer.

“Whether you’re a first-time buyer or you’ve been through the purchase process before, viewing a potential new home can be an exciting experience.

“However, purchasing a property is a big investment and commitment so it’s crucial that prospective homeowners ask all the right questions when viewing, to ensure they’re making the right decision.”

House hunting questions to ask

Here are Anna’s questions:

1. How long has the house been up for sale?

The answer can be revealing. If it’s been on the market for over three months, something might be putting buyers off – it could be price or something less obvious. Ask the estate agent to find out more.

2. How long have the sellers lived there?

A property that’s only been lived in for a short time could be a red flag and is worth investigating.

3. Is there a chain?

If the current owners haven’t yet found a new place or are in a chain, you might want to keep looking depending on your ideal timeline.

4. What’s the area like?

Schools, parks, transport links and leisure facilities are a few things to ask about. You can find out a lot from your own research but someone who’s lived there will be able to give you a better insight into the feel of the area.

5. What work has been done on the house?

Ask to see builders’ receipts, guarantees and proof of planning permission. If an extension has been built without permission, you may have to tear it down. Ask about any damp issues or flooding they may have had.

10. What’s included in the sale?

Ask whether fixtures and fittings, garden sheds and greenhouses, and the satellite dish will be left for you.

11. What internet access is available?

If the house is in a rural area, you’ll want to know what types of broadband you’ll access. An ultra-fast connection may be especially important for working from home.

12. Can you turn on the taps?

Low water pressure is one thing but a tap that only lets out a trickle could be an indicator of a larger problem. Pay attention to how long it takes for hot water to come through, find out the age of the boiler and ask when it was last serviced.

13. What are the neighbours like?

Any property can be tainted by a bad neighbour. Sellers are legally obliged to tell you if they’ve had any past disputes with the neighbours.

14. How much are the council tax and utility costs?

It’s good to understand potential outgoings of a new home. It’s also a legal requirement for sellers/estate agents to share the EPC rating, so request this to understand how energy-efficient the property.

For guidance around other property costs visit www.comparethemarket.com